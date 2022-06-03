‘We want our rights here’ – interview with Lithuanian same-sex couple

Jugnė Jūnė Jonušaitė and Sigita Mykolaitytė live together but are not allowed to formally register their partnership in Lithuania. The long process of debating same-sex partnership law in Lithuania makes them feel angry tired, and humiliated. But they will keep fighting and sharing their story, as Lithuania needs examples like them, the women say in an interview with LRT.lt.

Jugnė once said, “I’m here because I love my country. I have chosen to live and build my future here. But despite this, I’m a second-class citizen in Lithuania because the most important relationships in my life are not recognised by the state.” How do you feel living in Lithuania today?

Sigita: It’s still the same, but [we feel] even angrier. The topic is about our lives, but it seems that it’s about creating a game where someone decides whether there will be zombies or fairies.

Personally, I am fed up and angry at those people in power who are making everyone angry and doing so successfully. This propaganda works very easily, and people are scared that now something will happen to families. [...] I think they know exactly what they are saying, but they are still engaging in populism, and in reality, it is our lives that are behind all this.

And have you ever thought about going to live abroad, where your relationship would be accepted, and society would be more open and tolerant?

Jugnė: We haven’t. But we’ve recently visited our friends, a couple who live in Barcelona. They said that the situation surrounding partnership in Lithuania was the turning point that made them decide to go live in Barcelona. They registered their partnership there.

Jugnė Jūnė Jonušaitė ir Sigita Mykolaitytė / A. Barzdžius

But I don’t really have that idea of leaving. I’ve been on all my trips before, and I’ve decided that now I want to create my life here. I want to be here, I want my rights here – I don’t want to go to another country just for the sake of being given the rights that I should have inherently.

I’m still optimistic, waiting for my rights, and that’s why I’m not going to leave. There is also the sense that I have something to contribute, which is why we are talking openly and sharing our story. For a country to come to solutions, we need examples like us to show that we are human beings.

Sigita: I don’t want to leave either. There is no need to emigrate, as you can become partners or marry in other countries. But what for? I will wait until my country provides me with what I am entitled to [...].

I still believe it will happen. Can such a situation last for long? Maybe it can. A lot will depend on whether we succeed now [in passing the Civil Union Bill].

What is hurting you the most right now? What is the biggest problem?

Sigita: For me, very clearly the biggest pain is the legal insecurity because we are somehow belittled, devalued, written off. There have always been and will always be all kinds of opinions in society, and of course, when the law is passed, opinions will change.

Sigita Mykolaitytė ir Jugnė Jūnė Jonušaitė / E. Blaževič/LRT

Jugnė: For me, the most painful thing is realising what kind of environment most of the society is still in. Their hatred for us and anyone else – they probably also hate people with disabilities, people of other nationalities, other skin tones – shows how much pain they themselves have to bear. [...]

Lithuania is a “leader” in very poor mental health. It’s all coming from somewhere, it’s not a given that Lithuanians are angry and bad. It’s just that there are a lot of unresolved problems, both on a personal level and on a social and state level.

Sigita: I totally agree, but the government should still take responsibility because it is these people who are directing all the discontent with the current situation at us.

Jugnė: It’s a shame that there is so much darkness where there should be leadership, where people have the power to change the way society thinks.

Previously, there was a lot of debate about the Partnership Bill, which some politicians found radical. Now the Civil Union Bill has passed the first vote in the parliament. Some say that this is a historic step forward, but others call it a compromise. Are you satisfied with the current draft law?

Sigita: I was very angry at first. I said that I didn’t need such a law at all. But I actually do. If that’s all that’s possible right now, it’s better than nothing. There are examples in other countries where partnerships or civil unions are similarly registered with a notary. If that formalises and legitimises everything that we need, that’s good.

Sigita Mykolaitytė ir Jugnė Jūnė Jonušaitė / A. Barzdžius

But there is still a bit of a sense of humiliation because it is different for us than for others, although I think it should be the same. [...] There is also resentment about changing surnames.

It seems that it gives something but denies something else. There are just a lot of absurdities like that. The law, of course, is still in the process of being negotiated and amended. I hope for changes on the surname question.

Jugnė: You feel the same way when you write a project, ask for funding of 10,000 euros and get 5,000 euros. It’s good that you got something, but it still comes down to what it means – there’s still a division, there’s still a failure to recognise that it’s the inherent right of a human being, a citizen of a Western country, to have that kind of union and opportunity.

Any categorisation of people, that some people can and others cannot, is still evidence of the mentality that exists in this country. [...] This is humiliation. Let’s not be afraid of that word. But I hope that this is the beginning of a long process.

