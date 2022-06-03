LRT English Newsletter: Pride and sanctions

LRT English Newsletter – June 3, 2022

After wrangling for a month, EU countries have agreed on the sixth sanctions package on Russia, exempting pipeline oil from the planned embargo. The compromise, demanded most notably by Hungary, was necessary, Lithuania’s president commented: “I think today, we can be happy with the result.”

As it is putting a stop on Russian oil, Europe is also seeking ways to get Ukrainian grain exports going. Lithuania, recall, proposed a “coalition of the willing” to unblock Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, and DW takes a look at whether it could work.

Lithuania has also proposed to use its Klaipėda port to export Ukrainian grain, and a test shipment was delivered via Poland this week. That, however, is impracticable, port companies said – if we want to export grain via Klaipėda, we’ll need to ship them through Belarus. Which is tricky, since Belarus is as heavily sanctioned and isolated as Russia. “Out of the question” that those sanctions could be lifted in order to move grain, the president said.

Lithuania is celebrating Baltic Pride. The week-long programme of events kicked off on Tuesday and will culminate with a pride march on Saturday. The police said additional patrols will be deployed to ensure safety, although there are no signs yet of any counter-protests or provocations. It comes a few weeks after the parliament accepted to debate a bill on introducing same-sex civil unions.



FROM TURKEY WITH LOVE



It took less than four days for Lithuanians to raise over 5 million euros for a combat drone to be gifted to Ukraine. While the initiative was a massive success, the money itself may not even be needed. Impressed with the Lithuanians’ determination – and thankful for free publicity to its arms industry – Turkey is apparently giving away a Bayraktar TB2.

Meanwhile, Lithuania’s defence minister said Vilnius could buy a few of those for itself, too.



RELEASE ASYLUM SEEKERS



Asylum seekers currently detained in Lithuania could soon be granted the right to move freely in the country. There are fears, however, that some will use the opportunity to travel further to Western Europe. A court previously ruled that 34 migrants in Kybartai Foreigners’ Registration Centre should be allowed to walk freely in and out of the facility. Around half of them did not return.



MORE DRINKS



An average Lithuanian consumed 0.7 litre more pure alcohol in 2021 than the year before, the latest statistics show. Sales of all kinds of alcoholic drinks – except beer – went up, as did domestic production.



BEEFING UP NATO’S EASTERN FLANK



As Lithuania keeps demanding more NATO presence on its ground – something to be decided in Madrid later this month – the alliance’s deputy secretary general has said that NATO is no longer bound by its commitment to Russia not to permanently deploy significant forces in eastern Europe.

Lithuania’s foreign minister said last week, however, that the Baltics still had not heard any definitive promises it would happen.

Meanwhile, the would-be commander of US forces in Europe said that Finland and Sweden joining the alliance could force Russia to move more of its troops to north-western border.



INDEPENDENCE FROM MOSCOW



Lithuania’s Orthodox Church has asked for independence within the Patriarchate of Moscow. Metropolitan Innokentiy said the appeal was a historic event and would make Lithuania’s Orthodox Christians enjoy a similar status to that of Orthodox Latvians, Moldovans, or expat Russians.

The Church has been put in an awkward position after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has been enthusiastically endorsed by the Patriarch of Moscow.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– Hungry for chips, the EU hopes to tap into Taiwan’s semiconductor and microchip industry. Fresh talks with Taipei come amid tense relations with China though, which regards Taiwan as a breakaway province. Individual countries like Lithuania have already experienced Beijing’s annoyance at moves to deepen ties with the island.

– Lithuanians are still heroising people who took part in the Holocaust, regrets historian and author Ben Tsiyon Klibansky. It is up to the nation’s leaders to start a long-overdue discussion about the painful pages of history, he argues in an interview with LRT.lt.

– Lithuanians are a nation of potato fans, says Žilvinas Kulvinskis, one of the founders of the Lithuanian crisps producer Chazz. Still, the start-up’s path to success has not been easy. The Lithuanian-made chips in the flavours of cold beetroot soup and cepelinai have now won over the hearts of Lithuanians and foreigners alike.

– Queen of Poland and Grand Duchess of Lithuania Barbara Radziwiłł (1522–1551) is by far the most renowned woman of early-modern Lithuania. Depicted in numerous paintings, statues, and books, she enjoys a cult-like status in today’s Lithuania.

– An exhibition of works by migrants opened last week at the library of Vilnius University. Organised by the NGO Sienos Grupė (Border Group), it seeks to raise awareness of conditions faced by asylum seekers who have spent multiple months in detention in Lithuania.





