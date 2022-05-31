Railway for NATO equipment in Švenčionys district

News

50 min. ago

Lithuania to invest €500m in military mobility projects to accommodate NATO equipment

Coronavirus vaccines

News

1 h ago

Lithuania starts offering 4th coronavirus vaccine shot to most vulnerable people

Bayraktar TB2 drone

News

2 h ago

Lithuania considers buying Bayraktar combat drones for itself – minister

Bayraktar drone

News

3 h ago

Lithuanian official to discuss Bayraktar purchase in Turkey

Baltic Pride 2022

News

3 h ago

Baltic Pride festival kicking off in Vilnius

Gitanas Nausėda

News

3 h ago

Compromise on Russian oil imports was necessary, says Lithuanian president

Mantas Kvedaravičius

News

4 h ago

Mariupol documentary by killed Lithuanian filmmaker receives special award at Cannes

Mircea Geoană

News

5 h ago

‘Time for diplomacy and political solution should come’ in Russia-Ukraine war – deputy NATO chief

Odesa harbour

News

20 h ago

Could Lithuania’s proposed naval coalition break blockade on Ukraine grain?

Alcohol

News

21 h ago

Lithuania’s per capita alcohol consumption went up last year

Money

News

21 h ago

Half of Lithuanians cut spending amid soaring inflation

Baltic Pride

News

22 h ago

Baltic Pride in Vilnius expects 10,000 participants this Saturday

Christopher Cavoli

News

1 d ago

NATO expansion could make Russia send more troops to Baltic region, says would-be US commander in Europe

Mircea Geoană

News

1 d ago

NATO is no longer bound by commitments to Russia and will beef up Eastern Europe presence, says deputy secretary general

Ruslan Stefanchuk

News

1 d ago

Ukraine won’t tolerate a frozen conflict, says Rada speaker in Vilnius

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian Orthodox Church seeks independence from Moscow

News

2022.05.31 12:50

Lithuania to invest €500m in military mobility projects to accommodate NATO equipment

Gytis Pankūnas, LRT.lt, BNS2022.05.31 12:50
Railway for NATO equipment in Švenčionys district
Railway for NATO equipment in Švenčionys district / BNS

Lithuania is planning to spend around 500 million euros on military mobility projects over five years.

According to Transport and Communications Minister Marius Skuodis, half of the money is expected to come from the European Commission and the other half from Lithuania’s national budget.

Skuodis and Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas met to discuss priority projects on Tuesday.

According to the ministers, the infrastructure of roads, bridges, and railways must be ready for the arrival of NATO military equipment in Lithuania.

“We are talking about roads, railways, airports, and seaport so that the allies can move comfortably in all directions,” Skuodis said.

Marius Skuodis
Marius Skuodis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The investments will also benefit the general population, as “people will have better roads as well”, Anušauskas added.

The two ministries’ joint list of projects includes further stages of upgrading the Via Baltica motorway from Marijampolė toward the Polish border, building a south-eastern bypass of the central town of Jonava, upgrading bridges on the Vilnius-Klaipėda motorway, upgrading signalling and related systems on the Rail Baltica railway section between Kaunas and Lithuania’s border with Poland, and extending the pavement of Kaunas Airport’s apron to accommodate military aircraft.

Other road, rail, airport, and seaport infrastructure projects are also being planned. The projects are expected to be completed by 2027.

The EU’s Connecting Europe Facility earmarked a total of 1.69 billion euros to member countries between 2021 and 2027 to improve military mobility in Europe.

Railway for NATO equipment in Švenčionys district
Marius Skuodis
Arvydas Anušauskas
# News# Politics# Defence
Coronavirus vaccines
1 h ago

Lithuania starts offering 4th coronavirus vaccine shot to most vulnerable people

Bayraktar TB2 drone
2 h ago

Lithuania considers buying Bayraktar combat drones for itself – minister

Bayraktar drone
3 h ago

Lithuanian official to discuss Bayraktar purchase in Turkey

Baltic Pride 2022
3 h ago

Baltic Pride festival kicking off in Vilnius

Gitanas Nausėda
3 h ago

Compromise on Russian oil imports was necessary, says Lithuanian president

Mantas Kvedaravičius
4 h ago

Mariupol documentary by killed Lithuanian filmmaker receives special award at Cannes

Mircea Geoană
8
5 h ago

‘Time for diplomacy and political solution should come’ in Russia-Ukraine war – deputy NATO chief

8
Odesa harbour
20 h ago

Could Lithuania’s proposed naval coalition break blockade on Ukraine grain?

Alcohol
21 h ago

Lithuania’s per capita alcohol consumption went up last year

Money
21 h ago

Half of Lithuanians cut spending amid soaring inflation

Odesa harbour
2022.05.30 17:24

Could Lithuania’s proposed naval coalition break blockade on Ukraine grain?

Alcohol
2022.05.30 16:30

Lithuania’s per capita alcohol consumption went up last year

Baltic Pride
2022.05.30 14:57

Baltic Pride in Vilnius expects 10,000 participants this Saturday

Money
2022.05.30 15:47

Half of Lithuanians cut spending amid soaring inflation

Mircea Geoană
8
2022.05.31 08:00

‘Time for diplomacy and political solution should come’ in Russia-Ukraine war – deputy NATO chief

8
Mantas Kvedaravičius
2022.05.31 09:15

Mariupol documentary by killed Lithuanian filmmaker receives special award at Cannes

Bayraktar drone
2022.05.31 10:39

Lithuanian official to discuss Bayraktar purchase in Turkey

Bayraktar TB2 drone
2022.05.31 11:10

Lithuania considers buying Bayraktar combat drones for itself – minister

Gitanas Nausėda
2022.05.31 09:45

Compromise on Russian oil imports was necessary, says Lithuanian president

Baltic Pride 2022
2022.05.31 10:03

Baltic Pride festival kicking off in Vilnius