News

2022.05.30 15:47

Half of Lithuanians cut spending amid soaring inflation

Valdas Pryšmantas, BNS2022.05.30 15:47
Money
Money / J. Stacevičius/LRT

With inflation in Lithuania at its highest level in decades, up to 50 percent of the country’s population have cut back on spending, according to a new survey.

Only around a fifth have not changed any consumption habits despite soaring prices, the survey conducted by Vilmorus for BNS suggests.

The poll found that 40 percent of respondents had limited their spending on food, 49.5 percent on leisure and entertainment, 47.5 percent on holidays and travel, and 46.3 percent on things. Another 23.2 percent said they were not restricting their spending because of inflation.

The unemployed (58 percent) and people with monthly income below 350 euros (55.3 percent) were the most likely to limit their spending on food.

One in three respondents aged 18-39 said that inflation had not affected their spending, and they were less likely to save on food, holidays and travel, and things.

Vilmorus polled 1,001 adults in 24 towns and 40 villages between May 12 and 18. The margin of error is up to 10 percent.

Money
Inflation
# Economy
