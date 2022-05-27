Nausėda remains strongest contender in Lithuania’s next president election

Incumbent Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, if he were to run for re-election, would easily get into the second round, public opinion polls show. Four other politicians are named as his most realistic rivals two years before the 2024 election.

Surveys by Vilmorus and Norstat LT were published by 15min.lt on Thursday.

The polls present the top 5 of the politicians with the most realistic chances of making it into the presidential election runoff:

Gitanas Nausėda, the incumbent

Saulius Skvernelis, former prime minister and now leader of the Democrats For Lithuania party

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, parliament speaker and leader of the Liberal Movement party

Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, MEP and leader of the Social Democratic Party

Ingrida Šimonytė, current prime minister

Saulius Skvernelis, Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, Gitanas Nausėda / BNS

Both surveys show Nausėda is expected to get into the presidential runoff, while Čmilytė-Nielsen’s chances are the slimmest.

According to the Vilmorus poll, Nauseda leads the list (21.1 percent of respondents would vote for him), followed by Blinkevčiūtė (11.9 percent), Skvernelis (10.6 percent), Šimonytė (8.7 percent) and Čmilyte-Nielsen (4.6 percent).

According to the Norstat LT survey, Šimonytė could receive 22 percent of the respondents’ votes, followed by Nausėda with 16 percent, Skvernelis with 7 percent, Blinkevičiūtė with 6 percent, and Čmilytė-Nielsen with 4 percent.

Vilmorus surveyed 1,000 Lithuanian adults during face-to-face and telephone interviews. Norstat LT carried out an online survey among people aged 18-74.

Ingrida Šimonytė / I. Gelūnas/BNS

Will Nausėda run?

Lithuanian President Nausėda says he will probably decide on whether to seek a second term by the end of 2023.

“I will definitely make that decision maybe at the end of 2023. It could be one way or the other,” the president told the TV3 television channel on Thursday, adding that his decision will also depend on his health.

“Believe me, this position requires good health. So far, I can boast of [good health], but I don’t know how it will be a year later. Let’s leave this question open,” he said.

The next presidential election is scheduled for May 2024.