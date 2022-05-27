Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky

News

25 min. ago

Johnson proposes alternative union with Ukraine, may include Baltic states – media

Gitanas Nausėda

News

1 h ago

Nausėda remains strongest contender in Lithuania’s next president election

Dalia Grybauskaitė during a NATO exercise in 2017

News

1 h ago

NATO’s next boss must come from Eastern Europe – opinion

Bayraktar TB2

News

2 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Let’s buy a Bayraktar for Ukraine

Lithuanian military

News

17 h ago

Lithuanian parties seek agreement on national security and foreign policy. Here’s what it’s about

Irregular migrants in Lithuania

News

18 h ago

Lithuania not to extend detention of asylum seekers – minister

Linden trees in Lukiškės square in Vilnius

News

19 h ago

Trees in central square in Vilnius fell victim to reconstruction works

The Great Synagogue of Vilna

News

20 h ago

Vilnius to renovate Great Synagogue site by 2026

US troops arrive in Lithuania

News

21 h ago

US rotational battalion with combat equipment arrives in Lithuania

LGBTQ activists in the Lithuanian parliament

News

22 h ago

Same-sex ‘civil union’ bill moves ahead in Lithuanian parliament

The elderly are more exposed to poverty than any other age group in Lithuania

News

23 h ago

Fifth of Lithuanians at risk of poverty, 4% below absolute poverty line – statistics

Lithuanian Railways

News

1 d ago

Train fares in Lithuania set to increase in summer

Ingrida Šimonytė

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian PM slams Kissinger’s suggestion that Ukraine should cede territory to Russia

LRT Investigation

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s pro-Kremlin disinformation network exposed – LRT Investigation

The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

News

1 d ago

‘Lithuania our No. 1 choice,’ says Taiwanese fund manager

Russia's war in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Lithuania intervenes in Ukraine‘s case against Russia at ICJ

News

2022.05.27 09:55

Nausėda remains strongest contender in Lithuania’s next president election

BNS2022.05.27 09:55
Gitanas Nausėda
Gitanas Nausėda / R. Dačkus/President's Office

Incumbent Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, if he were to run for re-election, would easily get into the second round, public opinion polls show. Four other politicians are named as his most realistic rivals two years before the 2024 election.

Surveys by Vilmorus and Norstat LT were published by 15min.lt on Thursday.

The polls present the top 5 of the politicians with the most realistic chances of making it into the presidential election runoff:

Gitanas Nausėda, the incumbent
Saulius Skvernelis, former prime minister and now leader of the Democrats For Lithuania party
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, parliament speaker and leader of the Liberal Movement party
Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, MEP and leader of the Social Democratic Party
Ingrida Šimonytė, current prime minister

Saulius Skvernelis, Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, Gitanas Nausėda
Saulius Skvernelis, Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, Gitanas Nausėda / BNS

Both surveys show Nausėda is expected to get into the presidential runoff, while Čmilytė-Nielsen’s chances are the slimmest.

According to the Vilmorus poll, Nauseda leads the list (21.1 percent of respondents would vote for him), followed by Blinkevčiūtė (11.9 percent), Skvernelis (10.6 percent), Šimonytė (8.7 percent) and Čmilyte-Nielsen (4.6 percent).

According to the Norstat LT survey, Šimonytė could receive 22 percent of the respondents’ votes, followed by Nausėda with 16 percent, Skvernelis with 7 percent, Blinkevičiūtė with 6 percent, and Čmilytė-Nielsen with 4 percent.

Vilmorus surveyed 1,000 Lithuanian adults during face-to-face and telephone interviews. Norstat LT carried out an online survey among people aged 18-74.

Ingrida Šimonytė
Ingrida Šimonytė / I. Gelūnas/BNS

Will Nausėda run?

Lithuanian President Nausėda says he will probably decide on whether to seek a second term by the end of 2023.

“I will definitely make that decision maybe at the end of 2023. It could be one way or the other,” the president told the TV3 television channel on Thursday, adding that his decision will also depend on his health.

“Believe me, this position requires good health. So far, I can boast of [good health], but I don’t know how it will be a year later. Let’s leave this question open,” he said.

The next presidential election is scheduled for May 2024.

Gitanas Nausėda
Ingrida Šimonytė
Saulius Skvernelis, Vilija Blinkevičiūtė, Gitanas Nausėda
# News# Politics
Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky
27 min. ago

Johnson proposes alternative union with Ukraine, may include Baltic states – media

Dalia Grybauskaitė during a NATO exercise in 2017
5
2 h ago

NATO’s next boss must come from Eastern Europe – opinion

5
Bayraktar TB2
3 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Let’s buy a Bayraktar for Ukraine

Lithuanian military
6
18 h ago

Lithuanian parties seek agreement on national security and foreign policy. Here’s what it’s about

6
Irregular migrants in Lithuania
18 h ago

Lithuania not to extend detention of asylum seekers – minister

Linden trees in Lukiškės square in Vilnius
19 h ago

Trees in central square in Vilnius fell victim to reconstruction works

The Great Synagogue of Vilna
5
20 h ago

Vilnius to renovate Great Synagogue site by 2026

5
US troops arrive in Lithuania
21 h ago

US rotational battalion with combat equipment arrives in Lithuania

LGBTQ activists in the Lithuanian parliament
22 h ago

Same-sex ‘civil union’ bill moves ahead in Lithuanian parliament

The elderly are more exposed to poverty than any other age group in Lithuania
23 h ago

Fifth of Lithuanians at risk of poverty, 4% below absolute poverty line – statistics

LGBTQ activists in the Lithuanian parliament
2022.05.26 12:16

Same-sex ‘civil union’ bill moves ahead in Lithuanian parliament

Irregular migrants in Lithuania
2022.05.26 16:41

Lithuania not to extend detention of asylum seekers – minister

US troops arrive in Lithuania
2022.05.26 13:15

US rotational battalion with combat equipment arrives in Lithuania

Bayraktar TB2
2022.05.27 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Let’s buy a Bayraktar for Ukraine

Linden trees in Lukiškės square in Vilnius
2022.05.26 15:30

Trees in central square in Vilnius fell victim to reconstruction works

Lithuanian military
6
2022.05.26 17:00

Lithuanian parties seek agreement on national security and foreign policy. Here’s what it’s about

6
The elderly are more exposed to poverty than any other age group in Lithuania
2022.05.26 11:34

Fifth of Lithuanians at risk of poverty, 4% below absolute poverty line – statistics

The Great Synagogue of Vilna
5
2022.05.26 14:22

Vilnius to renovate Great Synagogue site by 2026

5
Dalia Grybauskaitė during a NATO exercise in 2017
5
2022.05.27 09:00

NATO’s next boss must come from Eastern Europe – opinion

5
Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky
2022.05.27 10:34

Johnson proposes alternative union with Ukraine, may include Baltic states – media