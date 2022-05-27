LRT English Newsletter: Let’s buy a Bayraktar for Ukraine

LRT English Newsletter – May 27, 2022

So suggested Laisvės TV host Andrius Tapinas and launched a crowdfunding campaign to present Kyiv with a military drone that has so far proven quite effective in fending off Russian invasion. Raising five million euros in three weeks is the goal, though a third of the sum rolled in over the first 24 hours, according to updates.

Meanwhile, the Lithuanian government has scooped up additional armoured vehicles and SUVs, worth 15.5 million euros, to send to Ukraine. This brings Lithuania’s total military aid to 115 million, making Lithuania one of the top 15 military donors, according to the national security committee chair.



PARTNERSHIPS, CIVIL UNIONS, OR CLOSE RELATIONSHIPS?



LGBTQ rights made a small step forward on Thursday when the ‘civil union’ bill was cleared for further deliberation in the Lithuanian parliament. There has been a linguistic evolution too: all the previous attempts to introduce legal recognition of same-sex relationships referred to “partnership”, while the current bill – which is seen as watered-down and far from ideal even by its supporters – uses the term “civil union”. Furthermore, a group of conservative MPs presented an alternative piece of legislation in which unmarried couples could register a “close relationship”.

Both versions have been sent along to parliamentary committees and will return for a second plenary vote in June.



YOU CAN HAVE YOUR Ws



In another small benchmark for minority rights in Lithuania, the country’s Polish-speaking citizens can now use the original spelling of their names. Justice Minister Ewelina Dobrowolska is among the first ones to make use of the new law that came into effect this month. “Thirty-three years, over 130 court cases won, two years in politics. That’s how long it has taken me to be able to write my name today in its original form,” she posted on Facebook.



UKRAINE UPDATES



– Lithuanian leaders have slammed suggestions that are starting to come from Western politicians that there should be more focus on peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, perhaps even at the expense of territorial concessions.

– Lithuania is initiating a “coalition of the willing” to help escort Ukrainian grain exports out of the Black Sea port of Odessa, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday

– School No 2 in Avdiivka, eastern Ukraine, was rebuilt with Lithuania’s assistance. Last weekend, it came under Russian attack and was set on fire.

– A Ukrainian flag was torn off the Lithuanian Embassy building in Sweden, the Foreign Ministry said last Friday.



FIFTH COLUMN ON FACEBOOK



The LRT Investigation Team and DebunkEU.org have analysed a disinformation network disseminating pro-Russian narratives in Lithuania about the war in Ukraine. Seemingly run by a handful of individuals, it comprises over a hundred Facebook groups and pages linked to movements, politicians, and esoteric religious communities.



MONEY ISSUES



“We are facing the biggest price shock since 1996,” said President Nausėda as he signed an amended budget bill earlier this week. Lithuania is facing double-digit inflation and mortgage holders may see sharp rises in their loan payments once the ECB raises interest rates.

Meanwhile, Lithuanian Railways announced that travellers will face higher train fares this summer. Coach companies are looking to raise ticket prices, too.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– On May 10, the Lithuania parliament voted unanimously to recognise Russia’s war against Ukraine as genocide and Russia as a terrorist state. What does it actually mean?

– Lithuanian cities will be able to introduce cycle streets as of June 1. The special streets, marked with a new road sign, will be dedicated to mixed traffic of bicycles and cars.

– The Museum of Wooden Urban Architecture opened in Vilnius this month, housed in a restored wooden house in Užupis. A unique museum showcases the heritage of wooden architecture in Vilnius, introducing visitors to old and modern, ecological and sustainable wooden construction.

– On his way to joining his armies in Poland and Livonia, Peter the Great of Russia arrived in Vilnius on July 19, 1705. For about a month, the tsar dominated the city’s high society, while his troops were camping and occasionally marauding in its streets.

– We Are The Winners, a song by LT United that came in sixth in the 2006 Eurovision contest, was recently remade into You Are The Winners, Ukraine. Now, the song also got a Ukrainian remake.

– In its push to renovate the ageing Soviet housing stock, the Lithuanian Environment Ministry may propose demolishing apartment blocks that are in poor condition. However, with most of the flats privately owned, this could be difficult to do.



Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt