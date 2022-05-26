Linden trees in Lukiškės square in Vilnius

2022.05.26 15:30

Trees in central square in Vilnius fell victim to reconstruction works

Aida Murauskaitė, LRT.lt2022.05.26 15:30
Linden trees in Lukiškės square in Vilnius
Linden trees in Lukiškės square in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Passers-by have noticed that linden trees in Lukiškės square in central Vilnius look dead. According to arboriculture experts, this is the fault of the inadequate reconstruction of the square, as well as improper maintenance.

“During the reconstruction of Lukiškės square in 2016, the roots of the linden trees were severely damaged, and the trees started to die when the square itself was paved. Their condition has deteriorated considerably over the years,” said Sigitas Algis Devenis, head of the Lithuanian Arboricultural Centre.

One of the rescue methods was to minimise the crown surface of the trees.

“This is what was done a couple of years ago. When a tree dies, the flow of liquids down its trunk is disrupted, and the top of the branch automatically dies. Such branches need to be shortened as much as possible to minimise the strain on fluid circulation and evaporation of water,” Devenis said.

According to him, the situation worsened during last year’s severe heatwave, even though crown irrigation was undertaken.

Linden trees in Lukiškės square in Vilnius
Linden trees in Lukiškės square in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“This was a futile job [...]. The city government has determined the fate of those trees. The city mayor boasts that he will save the trees, but what is there to save if they are already dead?” the arborist said.

In his words, the linden trees could still be green if they were properly cared for during the reconstruction of the square. Moreover, he noted that the condition of all trees on Gediminas Avenue in central Vilnius is poor.

“The design may have been good, but the implementation was poor. There is no irrigation system, the soil preparation was disrupted, and drainage was not prepared. Some of those trees are also dying,” Devenis said.

When asked about the situation, representatives of the Vilnius City Municipality said that an arborist would assess the situation and then the municipality would provide more detailed comments and solutions.

Linden trees in Lukiškės square in Vilnius
Linden trees in Lukiškės square in Vilnius
Linden trees in Lukiškės square in Vilnius
# Features# Environment
