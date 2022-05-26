Fifth of Lithuanians at risk of poverty, 4% below absolute poverty line – statistics

Around 110,000 people in Lithuania, or 3.9 percent of the population, lived below the absolute poverty line last year, the country’s statistics office said on Thursday.

This is down from 140,000 people, or 5.1 percent of the population, in 2020.

Last year, the absolute poverty threshold was defined as living on monthly income of less than 260 euros or 546 euros for a household of two adults and two children under 14.

The at-risk-of-poverty rate edged down to 20 percent in 2021, from 20.9 percent in 2020. About 560,000 people lived below the at-risk-of-poverty threshold last year, down 4 percent from 585,000 a year ago.

The at-risk-of-poverty threshold stood at 483 euros per capita and 1,015 euros per household.