Translation apps and different curricula: Ukrainian students prepare for exams in Lithuania

As the exam session is approaching, Ukrainian graduate candidates in Lithuania deal with extra challenges. They have to quickly close the gaps in school curricula while communicating with their teachers via translation apps.

Three graduate candidates from Ukraine are studying at Kaunas Saulės Gymnasium. All of them will take the state exams and plan to study in Lithuania later. The first exam in biology is on June 3.

“The exams are different here than in Ukraine. English and German are not so different, but, for example, biology tasks are very different, and we are studying a lot now. But we have a teacher who works with us at school for three hours a week, so I think everything will be fine,” said Ilya Nahorniak, a graduate candidate from Ukraine.

“I’ll take the maths, German, and Russian exams [...]. I have chosen three subjects, and I plan to study humanities, so I hope I will be successful,” said Tetyana Korsikova, another graduate candidate from Ukraine.

Ukrainians study a lot to close the gaps in curricula. For example, in preparation for the maths exam, they must study six additional topics they did not learn in their home country. There is also the issue of the language barrier.

Exam in Lithuania / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“They translate from Lithuanian textbooks into Ukrainian using a translation app and then either answer us in Russian or write in Ukrainian on the computer. Then, the teachers again translate with the app to correct the tasks. Communication is very difficult,” said Sonata Drazdavičienė, the principal of Kaunas Saulės Gymnasium.

According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Education, Science and Sport, 130 graduates from Ukraine are enrolled in Lithuanian schools, and 75 of them are planning to take the state exams in the main session.

“If we are talking about the foreign language exam, including English and Russian, the tasks were not changed,” said Asta Ranonytė, Deputy Director of the National Education Agency.

“Meanwhile, in other exams, there are tasks that, for example, relate to the Lithuanian history or geographical context. These will not be included for [Ukrainian] graduates when calculating the final result. A coefficient will be applied,” she added.

The exam tasks have already been translated into Ukrainian, while the answers will be translated into Lithuanian for the assessment. The Ukrainian university entrance exams will also take place in Lithuania at the end of July.