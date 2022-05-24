Lithuanian Police officers in Ukraine.

25 min. ago

Lithuanian police help dig up bodies in Ukraine – video

The British Navy (associative image)

1 h ago

Lithuania gathers coalition to unblock Ukrainian ports, gets UK backing

Russia's war in Ukraine

2 h ago

Baltics push for Russia’s frozen $300bn to be spent on Ukraine reconstruction

Ukraine's Bayraktar TB2 drone.

3 h ago

Lithuania eyes its own ‘Bayraktar’ drone

RT

3 h ago

RT to remain accessible in Lithuania

Housing in Lithuania (associative image)

6 h ago

Loan repayments in Lithuania to rise – what you need to know

War in Ukraine.

6 h ago

From climate to war, world entering a critical era

Russian President Vladimir Putin

20 h ago

LRT FACTS. Lithuania declared Russia a terrorist state – but what does it mean?

LGBT flag (associative image)

20 h ago

Lithuania's same-sex partnership bill – a lose-lose compromise, or an opportunity?

Sunflower field in Ukraine

21 h ago

Lithuanian FM calls on NATO to shield grain exports from Odessa

Lithuanian Orthodox priests. Gintaras Sungaila on the right

22 h ago

Lithuanian Orthodox priests get government support in bid to break from Moscow

Vilnius Museum

1 d ago

Vilnius museums open their doors to visitors free of charge

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuanian MPs draft third alternative to flagging same-sex partnership bill

Avdiivka’s School No 2 was hit by Russian missiles

1 d ago

Ukraine school rebuilt by Lithuania destroyed in Russian shelling

A woman in a supermarket (associative image)

1 d ago

‘We are facing biggest price shock since 1996,’ says Lithuanian president after signing budget bill

Electricity

1 d ago

Baltic states give up Russian electricity after Nord Pool suspends trade

2022.05.24 14:00

Lithuanian police help dig up bodies in Ukraine – video

2022.05.24 14:00
Lithuanian Police officers in Ukraine.
Lithuanian Police officers in Ukraine. / RFE/RL/screengrab

Lithuanian Police are working alongside Ukrainian prosecutors investigating Russia’s war crimes, according to a video report published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, partners of LRT English.

“We have come here as part of an international group to help Ukraine investigate war crimes,“ said Viktorija Samonunkaitė, a Lithuanian police officer. “We have studied the crime scene, the site where the Russian troops were deployed.

"We found what they didnt take when they were retreating, and their weapons,“ she added.

In the video, they can be seen investigating what appears to be mobile phone boxes, which the investigators say are likely looted.

Alongside their main investigation, they are also identifying bodies of Russian soldiers killed in action. According to one Ukrainian soldier on-site, Vadym, the bodies will be kept for any potential exchange with Russia.

The Lithuanian officers are now working alongside Ukraine's prosecutor‘s office, which is investigating over 10,000 cases of alleged war crimes.

The first Lithuanian team of 40 investigators arrived in Ukraine in early May. Lithuania's Prosecutor General's Office set up the team after launching a pre-trial investigation on March 1 into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine.

More than 40 countries have now joined the call to investigate Russian war crimes. The International Criminal Court in The Hague launched its investigation in March.

# Russian invasion of Ukraine
