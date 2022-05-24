Lithuanian police help dig up bodies in Ukraine – video

Lithuanian Police are working alongside Ukrainian prosecutors investigating Russia’s war crimes, according to a video report published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, partners of LRT English.

“We have come here as part of an international group to help Ukraine investigate war crimes,“ said Viktorija Samonunkaitė, a Lithuanian police officer. “We have studied the crime scene, the site where the Russian troops were deployed.

"We found what they didnt take when they were retreating, and their weapons,“ she added.

In the video, they can be seen investigating what appears to be mobile phone boxes, which the investigators say are likely looted.

Alongside their main investigation, they are also identifying bodies of Russian soldiers killed in action. According to one Ukrainian soldier on-site, Vadym, the bodies will be kept for any potential exchange with Russia.



The Lithuanian officers are now working alongside Ukraine's prosecutor‘s office, which is investigating over 10,000 cases of alleged war crimes.



The first Lithuanian team of 40 investigators arrived in Ukraine in early May. Lithuania's Prosecutor General's Office set up the team after launching a pre-trial investigation on March 1 into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Ukraine.

More than 40 countries have now joined the call to investigate Russian war crimes. The International Criminal Court in The Hague launched its investigation in March.