Baltics push for Russia’s frozen $300bn to be spent on Ukraine reconstruction

Russia’s frozen $300bn (€284bn) assets should be used to rebuild Ukraine, the Baltic states and Slovakia plan to call on the European Union.

According to a joint declaration seen by the EUobserver news website in Brussels, the Baltic States and Slovakia say all Russian business should be choked off in future.

"Like-minded nations have frozen around $300bn out of $640bn that the Russian Federation had accumulated in its foreign currency reserves – this constitutes a substantial source of funding for Ukraine and its post-war needs," Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia say.



"On top, we need to pursue sound legal grounds to confiscate the assets of sanctioned Russian individuals, and also use these funds for reconstructing Ukraine," the draft declaration adds.

"In cases where legal ways to confiscate the assets will not be identified, it should be used as leverage and released only once Russia compensates Ukraine for all the damages done," it says.



The declaration is meant to be published on Tuesday, when EU finance ministers meet to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.

The EU is now in talks on the sixth and seventh package of sanctions against Russia.



With reporting by EUobserver, partners of LRT English.