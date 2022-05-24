Russia's war in Ukraine

News

12 min. ago

Baltics push for Russia’s frozen $300bn to be spent on Ukraine reconstruction

Ukraine's Bayraktar TB2 drone.

News

1 h ago

Lithuania eyes its own ‘Bayraktar’ drone

RT

News

2 h ago

RT to remain accessible in Lithuania

Housing in Lithuania (associative image)

News

4 h ago

Loan repayments in Lithuania to rise – what you need to know

War in Ukraine.

News

4 h ago

From climate to war, world entering a critical era

Russian President Vladimir Putin

News

18 h ago

LRT FACTS. Lithuania declared Russia a terrorist state – but what does it mean?

LGBT flag (associative image)

News

19 h ago

Lithuania's same-sex partnership bill – a lose-lose compromise, or an opportunity?

Sunflower field in Ukraine

News

19 h ago

Lithuanian FM calls on NATO to shield grain exports from Odessa

Lithuanian Orthodox priests. Gintaras Sungaila on the right

News

20 h ago

Lithuanian Orthodox priests get government support in bid to break from Moscow

Vilnius Museum

News

22 h ago

Vilnius museums open their doors to visitors free of charge

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership (associative image)

News

23 h ago

Lithuanian MPs draft third alternative to flagging same-sex partnership bill

Avdiivka’s School No 2 was hit by Russian missiles

News

1 d ago

Ukraine school rebuilt by Lithuania destroyed in Russian shelling

A woman in a supermarket (associative image)

News

1 d ago

‘We are facing biggest price shock since 1996,’ says Lithuanian president after signing budget bill

Electricity

News

1 d ago

Baltic states give up Russian electricity after Nord Pool suspends trade

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas.

News

1 d ago

World Litvak Congress opens in Vilnius

Ukrainian flag (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Ukrainian flag torn off Lithuanian Embassy building in Sweden

News

2022.05.24 12:18

Baltics push for Russia’s frozen $300bn to be spent on Ukraine reconstruction

LRT.lt2022.05.24 12:18
Russia's war in Ukraine
Russia's war in Ukraine / AP

Russia’s frozen $300bn (€284bn) assets should be used to rebuild Ukraine, the Baltic states and Slovakia plan to call on the European Union.

According to a joint declaration seen by the EUobserver news website in Brussels, the Baltic States and Slovakia say all Russian business should be choked off in future.

"Like-minded nations have frozen around $300bn out of $640bn that the Russian Federation had accumulated in its foreign currency reserves – this constitutes a substantial source of funding for Ukraine and its post-war needs," Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Slovakia say.

"On top, we need to pursue sound legal grounds to confiscate the assets of sanctioned Russian individuals, and also use these funds for reconstructing Ukraine," the draft declaration adds.

"In cases where legal ways to confiscate the assets will not be identified, it should be used as leverage and released only once Russia compensates Ukraine for all the damages done," it says.

The declaration is meant to be published on Tuesday, when EU finance ministers meet to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine.

The EU is now in talks on the sixth and seventh package of sanctions against Russia.

With reporting by EUobserver, partners of LRT English.

Russia's war in Ukraine
War in Ukraine.
Sunflower field in Ukraine
# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Russian invasion of Ukraine# Baltics and the EU
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Ukraine's Bayraktar TB2 drone.
1 h ago

Lithuania eyes its own ‘Bayraktar’ drone

RT
2 h ago

RT to remain accessible in Lithuania

Housing in Lithuania (associative image)
4 h ago

Loan repayments in Lithuania to rise – what you need to know

War in Ukraine.
5
4 h ago

From climate to war, world entering a critical era

5
Russian President Vladimir Putin
18 h ago

LRT FACTS. Lithuania declared Russia a terrorist state – but what does it mean?

LGBT flag (associative image)
19 h ago

Lithuania's same-sex partnership bill – a lose-lose compromise, or an opportunity?

Sunflower field in Ukraine
19 h ago

Lithuanian FM calls on NATO to shield grain exports from Odessa

Lithuanian Orthodox priests. Gintaras Sungaila on the right
20 h ago

Lithuanian Orthodox priests get government support in bid to break from Moscow

Vilnius Museum
22 h ago

Vilnius museums open their doors to visitors free of charge

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership (associative image)
23 h ago

Lithuanian MPs draft third alternative to flagging same-sex partnership bill

Vilnius Museum
2022.05.23 14:24

Vilnius museums open their doors to visitors free of charge

Russian President Vladimir Putin
2022.05.23 17:45

LRT FACTS. Lithuania declared Russia a terrorist state – but what does it mean?

Housing in Lithuania (associative image)
2022.05.24 08:00

Loan repayments in Lithuania to rise – what you need to know

Sunflower field in Ukraine
2022.05.23 17:09

Lithuanian FM calls on NATO to shield grain exports from Odessa

Lithuanian Orthodox priests. Gintaras Sungaila on the right
2022.05.23 16:21

Lithuanian Orthodox priests get government support in bid to break from Moscow

Rally outside the Lithuanian parliament in support of same-sex partnership (associative image)
2022.05.23 12:32

Lithuanian MPs draft third alternative to flagging same-sex partnership bill

LGBT flag (associative image)
2022.05.23 17:30

Lithuania's same-sex partnership bill – a lose-lose compromise, or an opportunity?

Ukraine's Bayraktar TB2 drone.
2022.05.24 10:52

Lithuania eyes its own ‘Bayraktar’ drone

RT
2022.05.24 10:29

RT to remain accessible in Lithuania

War in Ukraine.
5
2022.05.24 08:00

From climate to war, world entering a critical era

5