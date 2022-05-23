Lithuania's same-sex partnership bill – a lose-lose compromise, or an opportunity?

Last week, Lithuania’s ruling coalition introduced a Civil Union Bill on gender neutral partnerships, seen an attempt to reach a solution and break a decades-long impasse. But initiators of the Partnership Bill, which was rejected by the Lithuanian parliament last spring, call the new draft law a watered-down compromise, while opponents say it is not substantially different from the previous proposal.

“In my opinion, the draft law is a radical compromise,” said MP Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius of the Freedom Party, who was one of the initiators of the Partnership Bill.

Jūratė Juškaitė, head of the Lithuanian Centre for Human Rights, called the proposed law a “base”, meaning that it would only satisfy the minimum needs of same-sex couples.

According to the new draft law, “a civil union is a voluntary agreement between two persons (partners), registered following the procedure laid down by legislation, by which they seek to establish, develop, and protect their relationship”.

“The definition of a civil union is radically changed compared to [partnership]. There is no emotional attachment, no closeness, and no commitment of partners to each other,” Juškaitė said.

The Civil Union Bill foresees that partnerships would be registered with a notary instead of at civil registry offices. It also drops the provision that partners could change their surnames, taking those of their partners.

According to Juškaitė, the Civil Union Bill marks a moment of truth. Opposition politicians have long said they would support legislation on same-sex partnerships once it dropped the mention of the family.

“Now, we have a law that doesn’t talk about the family and family relationships. I think that for part of society, which will be interested in this law, it is a kind of humiliation,” she added.

Rasa Račienė, one of the founders of the NGO Mothers for LGBTQ+ Children added that “some politicians would probably like to see LGBT people in this humiliating status”.

But according to the Lithuanian Family Movement, family rights cannot be given to partnerships that society does not consider as family.

“From a legal point of view, it makes absolutely no difference whether it is called a partnership, a civil union, or some other kind of union. If it is an allusion to family relations, it is only a matter of time before adoption is resolved,” said Darius Trečiakauskas of the Lithuanian Family Movement.

But the Civil Union Bill cannot be associated with the question of adoption, according to Eimantas Kadys, PhD in Law at Vilnius University. However, the bill can be "interpreted as regulating the legal relations of families", he added.

The ruling coalition has counted that enough MPs will vote in favour of the Civil Union bill for it to be adopted.

