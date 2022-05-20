A restaurant in Vilnius (associative image)

News

22 min. ago

Lessons from Ukraine and Covid pandemic: Lithuanian firms plan for war

Violence (associative image)

News

52 min. ago

‘Scandalous’: Lithuania still has no system to help sexual abuse victims

The Mysticism of Baroque Sculpture: Johann Georg Pinsel and other 18th-century Lviv Masters

News

2 h ago

Ukrainian Baroque sculptures lent to Vilnius museum will not return to Lviv

Cyber attack (associative image)

News

3 h ago

Russian hacker groups declare ‘cyberwar’ on Lithuania

Vladimir Putin

News

4 h ago

Kasparov in Vilnius: Putin’s dictatorship won’t survive defeat

Garry Kasparov

News

6 h ago

Russian democrats meet in Vilnius

Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys

News

6 h ago

Plans to beef up NATO in Baltics ‘optimistic’, says Lithuania’s defence chief

Swedish military

News

7 h ago

Baltics ‘will not have so much military competition’, says Swedish minister after NATO bid

The Interior Ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department has launched a campaign to raise awareness preparing for extreme situations

News

8 h ago

Amid war in Ukraine, Lithuania releases survival guide – what should be in your emergency bag?

A protester during Kaunas Pride in 2021 (associative image).

News

9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Civil battles

Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas

News

23 h ago

Sign of solidarity: Lithuanian MPs dress in traditional Ukrainian shirts

Ukrainian refugees

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian NGO closes centre in Poland amid reduced Ukrainian refugee flows

Taiwanese Representative Office in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Lithuania’s trade representative to start working in Taiwan in several months – minister

Orthodox church in Vilnius

News

1 d ago

Orthodox church in Vilnius pasted with 'blood-stained' stickers of Putin, Patriarch Kirill

Cannabis Days in Vilnius (associative image).

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian MPs propose to decriminalise possession of cannabis

Vaccine

News

1 d ago

Honduras refuses Lithuania’s donation of coronavirus vaccines for children

News

2022.05.20 16:58

‘Scandalous’: Lithuania still has no system to help sexual abuse victims

Modesta Gaučaitė-Znutienė, LRT.lt2022.05.20 16:58
Violence (associative image)
Violence (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

There is no system in place in Lithuania to help victims of sexual violence. It is thus necessary to learn from the examples of other countries, experts say.

“The lack of assistance to victims of sexual violence in Lithuania is a problem that experts have been talking about for years,” Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen told a press conference on Friday.

“The war and Russia’s brutal actions towards women in Ukraine have made this problem even more acute,” she added.

According to Čmilytė-Nielsen, there is practically no system of support for victims of sexual violence in Lithuania. The situation is even more complicated when Ukrainian women, who have fled the war, need such help.

“Language barriers and other practical problems contribute to this. The situation is also complicated by inadequate implementation of the legal framework, which in some cases also prevents access to necessary assistance,” the parliament speaker said.

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen / E. Blaževič/LRT

She stressed that there are a numbers of institutions and organisations in Lithuania that could help victims of sexual violence, but most of them lack people trained to work with such cases.

“It is not necessary to allocate a lot of resources. We just need a leading institution and coordination between experts who are already doing a lot. [...] We should put the fragmented picture together and ensure that the victims of sexual violence are assisted, that they can safely return to their lives, and that their trauma is healed,” Čmilytė-Nielsen said.

Jūratė Šeduikienė, head of the Women’s Information Centre, also said that there are some institutions in Lithuania where victims of sexual violence could come for assistance. However, there is no organised help system in place.

“Since 2011, Lithuania has had specialised complex assistance centres that provide help to victims of domestic violence and sexual violence. Since autumn last year, Lithuania has also had help desks that provide assistance to victims of sexual violence outside their immediate environment. We have support lines that provide emotional support 24/7,” Šeduikienė said.

Women protest outside the Russian embassy in Vilnius
Women protest outside the Russian embassy in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“So, we have separate parts of the system but we don’t have a system. We also don’t have specialists, or there is a shortage of specialists, who are able to provide help,” she added.

Lessons from other countries

Rugilė Butkevičiūtė, Program Manager at the Women’s Information Centre, mentioned Iceland as an example of how Lithuania could organise help for victims of sexual violence.

The Rape Crisis Centre was established 33 years ago in a hospital in Reykjavik. Since its opening, 3,611 women have visited the centre.

“This centre acts as a one-stop [assistance provider] for women who have been sexually abused,” Butkevičiūtė said.

“When a victim is brought to the centre, its medics carry out an examination. If necessary, officers specialising in dealing with sexual offences are called in. A lawyer, a psychologist, or a psychiatrist may also be called in if the person so wishes,” she added. “All the professionals meet with the victim in one place.”

VIolence (associative image)
VIolence (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Roberta Pauliuščenkaitė, head of the Women’s Helpline Program in Vilnius, talked about the example of Scotland, where there is a network of 17 crisis centres that provide support to all victims of sexual violence.

“It is scandalous that Lithuania still does not have specialised assistance for victims of sexual abuse. The good news is creating this system does not require inventing a bicycle or flying into space,” said Butkevičiūtė, who encouraged to replicate one of the good international practices in Lithuania.

Violence (associative image)
Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen
Women protest outside the Russian embassy in Vilnius
VIolence (associative image)
# Society
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
A restaurant in Vilnius (associative image)
24 min. ago

Lessons from Ukraine and Covid pandemic: Lithuanian firms plan for war

The Mysticism of Baroque Sculpture: Johann Georg Pinsel and other 18th-century Lviv Masters
5
2 h ago

Ukrainian Baroque sculptures lent to Vilnius museum will not return to Lviv

5
Cyber attack (associative image)
3 h ago

Russian hacker groups declare ‘cyberwar’ on Lithuania

Vladimir Putin
4 h ago

Kasparov in Vilnius: Putin’s dictatorship won’t survive defeat

Garry Kasparov
6 h ago

Russian democrats meet in Vilnius

Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys
6 h ago

Plans to beef up NATO in Baltics ‘optimistic’, says Lithuania’s defence chief

Swedish military
7 h ago

Baltics ‘will not have so much military competition’, says Swedish minister after NATO bid

The Interior Ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department has launched a campaign to raise awareness preparing for extreme situations
8 h ago

Amid war in Ukraine, Lithuania releases survival guide – what should be in your emergency bag?

A protester during Kaunas Pride in 2021 (associative image).
9 h ago

LRT English Newsletter: Civil battles

Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas
10
23 h ago

Sign of solidarity: Lithuanian MPs dress in traditional Ukrainian shirts

10
Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas
10
2022.05.19 18:00

Sign of solidarity: Lithuanian MPs dress in traditional Ukrainian shirts

10
Vladimir Putin
2022.05.20 13:44

Kasparov in Vilnius: Putin’s dictatorship won’t survive defeat

The Interior Ministry and the Fire and Rescue Department has launched a campaign to raise awareness preparing for extreme situations
2022.05.20 09:46

Amid war in Ukraine, Lithuania releases survival guide – what should be in your emergency bag?

Cyber attack (associative image)
2022.05.20 14:18

Russian hacker groups declare ‘cyberwar’ on Lithuania

A protester during Kaunas Pride in 2021 (associative image).
2022.05.20 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Civil battles

Garry Kasparov
2022.05.20 10:58

Russian democrats meet in Vilnius

Swedish military
2022.05.20 09:59

Baltics ‘will not have so much military competition’, says Swedish minister after NATO bid

Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys
2022.05.20 10:58

Plans to beef up NATO in Baltics ‘optimistic’, says Lithuania’s defence chief

The Mysticism of Baroque Sculpture: Johann Georg Pinsel and other 18th-century Lviv Masters
5
2022.05.20 15:08

Ukrainian Baroque sculptures lent to Vilnius museum will not return to Lviv

5
A restaurant in Vilnius (associative image)
2022.05.20 17:28

Lessons from Ukraine and Covid pandemic: Lithuanian firms plan for war