‘Scandalous’: Lithuania still has no system to help sexual abuse victims

There is no system in place in Lithuania to help victims of sexual violence. It is thus necessary to learn from the examples of other countries, experts say.

“The lack of assistance to victims of sexual violence in Lithuania is a problem that experts have been talking about for years,” Lithuanian Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen told a press conference on Friday.

“The war and Russia’s brutal actions towards women in Ukraine have made this problem even more acute,” she added.

According to Čmilytė-Nielsen, there is practically no system of support for victims of sexual violence in Lithuania. The situation is even more complicated when Ukrainian women, who have fled the war, need such help.

“Language barriers and other practical problems contribute to this. The situation is also complicated by inadequate implementation of the legal framework, which in some cases also prevents access to necessary assistance,” the parliament speaker said.

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen / E. Blaževič/LRT

She stressed that there are a numbers of institutions and organisations in Lithuania that could help victims of sexual violence, but most of them lack people trained to work with such cases.

“It is not necessary to allocate a lot of resources. We just need a leading institution and coordination between experts who are already doing a lot. [...] We should put the fragmented picture together and ensure that the victims of sexual violence are assisted, that they can safely return to their lives, and that their trauma is healed,” Čmilytė-Nielsen said.

Jūratė Šeduikienė, head of the Women’s Information Centre, also said that there are some institutions in Lithuania where victims of sexual violence could come for assistance. However, there is no organised help system in place.

“Since 2011, Lithuania has had specialised complex assistance centres that provide help to victims of domestic violence and sexual violence. Since autumn last year, Lithuania has also had help desks that provide assistance to victims of sexual violence outside their immediate environment. We have support lines that provide emotional support 24/7,” Šeduikienė said.

Women protest outside the Russian embassy in Vilnius / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“So, we have separate parts of the system but we don’t have a system. We also don’t have specialists, or there is a shortage of specialists, who are able to provide help,” she added.

Lessons from other countries

Rugilė Butkevičiūtė, Program Manager at the Women’s Information Centre, mentioned Iceland as an example of how Lithuania could organise help for victims of sexual violence.

The Rape Crisis Centre was established 33 years ago in a hospital in Reykjavik. Since its opening, 3,611 women have visited the centre.

“This centre acts as a one-stop [assistance provider] for women who have been sexually abused,” Butkevičiūtė said.

“When a victim is brought to the centre, its medics carry out an examination. If necessary, officers specialising in dealing with sexual offences are called in. A lawyer, a psychologist, or a psychiatrist may also be called in if the person so wishes,” she added. “All the professionals meet with the victim in one place.”

VIolence (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Roberta Pauliuščenkaitė, head of the Women’s Helpline Program in Vilnius, talked about the example of Scotland, where there is a network of 17 crisis centres that provide support to all victims of sexual violence.

“It is scandalous that Lithuania still does not have specialised assistance for victims of sexual abuse. The good news is creating this system does not require inventing a bicycle or flying into space,” said Butkevičiūtė, who encouraged to replicate one of the good international practices in Lithuania.