News

2022.05.19 18:00

Sign of solidarity: Lithuanian MPs dress in traditional Ukrainian shirts

LRT.lt, BNS2022.05.19 18:00
Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas
Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas / E. Blaževič /LRT

May 19 is an international day of vyshyvanka, a traditional Ukrainian embroidered shirt. Lithuanian MPs marked the day by coming to work dressed in this Ukrainian folk shirt.

According to Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė, wearing a vyshyvanka is a sign of “solidarity with Ukrainian women and all the people who are now fighting for our European values”.

She also encouraged other European leaders to wear Ukrainian folk shirts to demonstrate that “Ukraine is Europe”.

See the gallery of Lithuanian MPs in vyshyvankas below.

Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas
Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas
Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas
Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas
Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas
Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas
Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas
Lithuanian MPs dress in vyshyvankas
# Society
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
