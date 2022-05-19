Honduras refuses Lithuania’s donation of coronavirus vaccines for children

Honduras has refused Lithuania’s donation of 90,000 coronavirus vaccine doses for children, according to a draft government resolution.

The resolution calls for cancelling the cabinet’s earlier decision to donate “up to 90,000 units of paediatric doses of the Comirnaty vaccine”.

On May 9, Lithuania received Honduras’ note, in which it refused the donation.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry told BNS on Thursday that Honduras informed Vilnius that it has received enough vaccine doses through the Covax facility, a worldwide vaccine-sharing system, to meet its current needs.

The Lithuanian government decided to donate the vaccines, developed by BioNTech and Pfizer, in mid-April, based on the Central American country’s request for assistance.

