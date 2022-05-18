NATO flag

News

7 min. ago

As Baltics ask for more troops, divisions within NATO emerge – media

Computer (associative image)

News

12 min. ago

Lithuania ranks last in EU by open data – survey

Minsk, Belarus

News

1 h ago

Belarus opposition warn Lithuanians against using Minsk’s visa-free travel

Destroyed apartment buildings in Ukraine

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian builders show little enthusiasm to take on Ukraine’s reconstruction

LGBTQ+ support march in Kaunas

News

17 h ago

Lithuania’s civil union bill imperfect but acceptable – human rights activists

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and Ingrida Šimonytė

News

18 h ago

Lithuanian leaders want to give up 24/7 protection in exchange for more privacy

Rimas Tuminas

News

19 h ago

Russia strips Lithuanian director Tuminas of government award

Valdas Adamkus was presented with the Aleksandras Stulginskis Star

News

20 h ago

Ex-president Adamkus awarded for his contribution to Lithuania’s NATO, EU integration

Vigilant Falcon 2021

News

20 h ago

Major air force exercise kicking off in Lithuania

Mikhail Gorbachev

News

22 h ago

Vilnius court sends Gorbachev documents of January 1991 crackdown case

Money

News

23 h ago

Lithuania raises non-taxable income threshold, revises 2022 budget

NATO

News

23 h ago

Baltic foreign ministers support swift NATO accession for Finland and Sweden

Rapid Covid-19 test

News

1 d ago

Companies ordered to repay Lithuanian state €4 million spent on rapid Covid tests

LGBTIQ+

News

1 d ago

Twenty diplomatic missions in Lithuania express support for LGBTIQ+ people

The commander of Estonia’s armed forces, Lieutenant General Martin Herem.

News

1 d ago

If Russia blocks Baltic states, we will block St Petersburg – interview with Estonian general

Lithuania-Belarus border

News

1 d ago

Belarus extends visa-free regime for Lithuanians, politicians warn about threats

News

2022.05.18 10:48

As Baltics ask for more troops, divisions within NATO emerge – media

LRT.lt2022.05.18 10:48
NATO flag
NATO flag / AP

Although the Baltic states and Poland are asking for more NATO troops, divisions within the alliance are emerging over disagreements whether the Kremlin's failures in Ukraine mean Russia cannot threaten the alliance.

According to the Washington Post, countries like France and Italy are “more cautious about robust new commitments in Eastern Europe, wary of signing on to large deployments that would be costly and would divert troops from other areas”.

“Russia’s direct military aggression against NATO allies cannot be excluded,” according to a proposal by the Baltic states seen by the Washington Post. “Russia can rapidly mass military forces against NATO’s eastern border and confront the alliance with a short war and fait accompli.”

Under the proposed plan seen by the Post, a division of troops would have its weapons, including air defences, “prepositioned” in the Baltics and Poland, with roughly a brigade of about 6,000 troops – up from the current 2,000 – deployed in each nation.

Meanwhile, as soon as the war in Ukraine is over, some western countries would “be quite eager to return to the status quo ante”, according to one official speaking on the condition of anonymity. “Some of the declarations and the general spirit that we see right now might just disappear.”

The decision whether to send more troops to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania or Poland must be made at the NATO summit in Madrid in June.

NATO flag
NATO flag
Flags of NATO member states.
# News# Defence# Baltics and the World# Baltics and Russia
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Computer (associative image)
12 min. ago

Lithuania ranks last in EU by open data – survey

Minsk, Belarus
1 h ago

Belarus opposition warn Lithuanians against using Minsk’s visa-free travel

Destroyed apartment buildings in Ukraine
6
2 h ago

Lithuanian builders show little enthusiasm to take on Ukraine’s reconstruction

6
LGBTQ+ support march in Kaunas
17 h ago

Lithuania’s civil union bill imperfect but acceptable – human rights activists

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and Ingrida Šimonytė
18 h ago

Lithuanian leaders want to give up 24/7 protection in exchange for more privacy

Rimas Tuminas
19 h ago

Russia strips Lithuanian director Tuminas of government award

Valdas Adamkus was presented with the Aleksandras Stulginskis Star
20 h ago

Ex-president Adamkus awarded for his contribution to Lithuania’s NATO, EU integration

Vigilant Falcon 2021
20 h ago

Major air force exercise kicking off in Lithuania

Mikhail Gorbachev
22 h ago

Vilnius court sends Gorbachev documents of January 1991 crackdown case

Money
23 h ago

Lithuania raises non-taxable income threshold, revises 2022 budget

updated
Money
2022.05.17 11:37

Lithuania raises non-taxable income threshold, revises 2022 budget

updated
Vigilant Falcon 2021
2022.05.17 14:23

Major air force exercise kicking off in Lithuania

Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen and Ingrida Šimonytė
2022.05.17 16:16

Lithuanian leaders want to give up 24/7 protection in exchange for more privacy

LGBTQ+ support march in Kaunas
2022.05.17 17:12

Lithuania’s civil union bill imperfect but acceptable – human rights activists

Destroyed apartment buildings in Ukraine
6
2022.05.18 08:00

Lithuanian builders show little enthusiasm to take on Ukraine’s reconstruction

6
Rimas Tuminas
2022.05.17 15:36

Russia strips Lithuanian director Tuminas of government award

Mikhail Gorbachev
2022.05.17 12:13

Vilnius court sends Gorbachev documents of January 1991 crackdown case

Valdas Adamkus was presented with the Aleksandras Stulginskis Star
2022.05.17 14:51

Ex-president Adamkus awarded for his contribution to Lithuania’s NATO, EU integration

NATO
2022.05.17 11:05

Baltic foreign ministers support swift NATO accession for Finland and Sweden

Minsk, Belarus
2022.05.18 09:51

Belarus opposition warn Lithuanians against using Minsk’s visa-free travel