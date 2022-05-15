Monika Liu

News

44 min. ago

Lithuania’s Monika Liu finishes14th at Eurovision

Wanda Rutkiewicz on an expedition to Annapurna in 1987

News

15 h ago

She kept on climbing, until the mountains took her. 'I don’t seek death, but I don’t mind if it happens'

Ukrainian refugees (associative image)

News

17 h ago

Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania begin returning home

The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

News

1 d ago

'Setting up imports takes time': Taiwan shuns Lithuanian grain

Sweden

News

1 d ago

Vilnius backs Sweden’s NATO membership, Lithuanian president tells Swedish PM

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak

News

1 d ago

Lithuania and Poland eye joint military purchases, minister says

Lithuanian military

News

1 d ago

Lithuanian parties draft ‘national agreement’ on defence: no universal conscription or 3% military spending

A couple during a pride march in Vilnius in 2020

News

1 d ago

Over 250 academics voice backing for Lithuania’s same-sex partnership bill

Demining operation near Kyiv in Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Baltics, Poland urge EU to coordinate demining mission in Ukraine

March in support of Ukraine

News

1 d ago

Vilnius hosts Ukrainian Days

Eitvydas Bajarūnas

News

1 d ago

Lithuania officially recalls its ambassador from Moscow

Handcuffs (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Crime level up in Lithuania, Ukrainians among victims

Shopping

News

1 d ago

LRT English Newsletter: Inflation monster bites

Triubute to Mantas Kvedaravičius

News

2022.05.12 15:46

Mariupol documentary by killed Lithuanian filmmaker to premiere at Cannes

NATO flag

News

2022.05.12 15:20

Finland in NATO ‘creates a problem for Russia’, says Lithuanian defence chief

US and British special forces in the Baltics (associative image).

News

2022.05.12 14:19

More NATO special forces to be deployed in Lithuania

News

2022.05.15 03:15

Lithuania’s Monika Liu finishes14th at Eurovision

LRT.lt2022.05.15 03:15
Monika Liu
Monika Liu / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Lithuania‘s Monika Liu with the song Sentimentai finished in the 14th place at Saturday’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“I was very happy to be on the stage. I wasn’t nervous at all, it was very very good,” she told LRT.lt after the Eurovision grand finale.

Lithuania received a total of 128 points: 35 from the juries of each country and 93 from televoters.

“Interesting,” she commented on the relatively low jury score, adding, however, that “I’m taking it easy”.

Monika was more worried for Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra than for herself, she said. The Ukrainians ranked third after the juries announced their score, but shot to victory thanks to the televoters.

Nepriekaištingai elegantiška ir subtili: Monika Liu „Eurovizijos“ finale atliko nostalgiškus „Sentimentus“

“They are at war and they absolutely had to win Eurovision, no question about it,” Monika said.

“I could do anything to return to Eurovision,” she enthused. “I’m infected with Eurovision. I’d certainly come back, as a member of the delegation.”

Lithuania received points from the juries of 10 countries: Estonia (2), Portugal (5), Norway (2), Serbia (2), Iceland (1), Latvia (1), Denmark (3), Montenegro (2), Slovenia (10), and Croatia (7).

Lithuania's own jury awarded the top score to Ukraine. It included the performers Ieva Narkutė, Jurga Šeiduikytė, and Vaidas Baumila – himself a Eurovision participant in 2015 – as well as the actor Aistė Lasytė and the music critic Darius Užkuraitis.

The Lithuanian jury's points
The Lithuanian jury's points / Screengrab

The results of televoting in each country will be announced later.

Last year, Lithuania was represented by The Roop, with the song Discoteque, which finished sixth.

Lithuania has been participating in Eurovision since 1994.

Monika Liu
Monika Liu
Monika Liu and the Lithuanian delegation in the "green room"
The Lithuanian jury's points
# News
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Wanda Rutkiewicz on an expedition to Annapurna in 1987
10
15 h ago

She kept on climbing, until the mountains took her. 'I don’t seek death, but I don’t mind if it happens'

10
Ukrainian refugees (associative image)
17 h ago

Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania begin returning home

The Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.
1 d ago

'Setting up imports takes time': Taiwan shuns Lithuanian grain

Sweden
1 d ago

Vilnius backs Sweden’s NATO membership, Lithuanian president tells Swedish PM

Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas and his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak
1 d ago

Lithuania and Poland eye joint military purchases, minister says

Lithuanian military
1 d ago

Lithuanian parties draft ‘national agreement’ on defence: no universal conscription or 3% military spending

A couple during a pride march in Vilnius in 2020
1 d ago

Over 250 academics voice backing for Lithuania’s same-sex partnership bill

Demining operation near Kyiv in Ukraine
1 d ago

Baltics, Poland urge EU to coordinate demining mission in Ukraine

March in support of Ukraine
1 d ago

Vilnius hosts Ukrainian Days

Eitvydas Bajarūnas
1 d ago

Lithuania officially recalls its ambassador from Moscow

Ukrainian refugees (associative image)
2022.05.14 10:00

Ukrainian refugees in Lithuania begin returning home

Wanda Rutkiewicz on an expedition to Annapurna in 1987
10
2022.05.14 12:00

She kept on climbing, until the mountains took her. 'I don’t seek death, but I don’t mind if it happens'

10