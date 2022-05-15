Lithuania’s Monika Liu finishes14th at Eurovision

Lithuania‘s Monika Liu with the song Sentimentai finished in the 14th place at Saturday’s Eurovision Song Contest.

“I was very happy to be on the stage. I wasn’t nervous at all, it was very very good,” she told LRT.lt after the Eurovision grand finale.

Lithuania received a total of 128 points: 35 from the juries of each country and 93 from televoters.

“Interesting,” she commented on the relatively low jury score, adding, however, that “I’m taking it easy”.

Monika was more worried for Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra than for herself, she said. The Ukrainians ranked third after the juries announced their score, but shot to victory thanks to the televoters.

“They are at war and they absolutely had to win Eurovision, no question about it,” Monika said.

“I could do anything to return to Eurovision,” she enthused. “I’m infected with Eurovision. I’d certainly come back, as a member of the delegation.”

Lithuania received points from the juries of 10 countries: Estonia (2), Portugal (5), Norway (2), Serbia (2), Iceland (1), Latvia (1), Denmark (3), Montenegro (2), Slovenia (10), and Croatia (7).

Lithuania's own jury awarded the top score to Ukraine. It included the performers Ieva Narkutė, Jurga Šeiduikytė, and Vaidas Baumila – himself a Eurovision participant in 2015 – as well as the actor Aistė Lasytė and the music critic Darius Užkuraitis.

The Lithuanian jury's points / Screengrab

The results of televoting in each country will be announced later.

Last year, Lithuania was represented by The Roop, with the song Discoteque, which finished sixth.

Lithuania has been participating in Eurovision since 1994.