News

2022.05.13 12:50

Over 250 academics voice backing for Lithuania’s same-sex partnership bill

BNS2022.05.13 12:50
A couple during a pride march in Vilnius in 2020
A couple during a pride march in Vilnius in 2020 / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Over 250 academics, including lecturers, researchers and doctoral students working in Lithuania and abroad, have signed a letter in support of the Law on Partnership that is being drafted in the Lithuanian parliament.

Published on Friday, the letter points out that the Lithuanian Constitution obliges the state to ensure democracy, human dignity, the right to private life, freedom of thought, religion, belief and speech, and equality of all people.

The signatories also point out that civil partnership was introduced in Lithuania’s Civil Code back in 2001, yet further laws to allowing to register as partners have not been adopted in over two decades “for reasons that are difficult to explain”.

“Public debate on partnerships has been going on for years, and considerations about the ‘maturity’ of the society and its readiness do not constitute grounds for discriminating against Lithuanian citizens on the basis of their decision to live in a partnership,” the letter said.

“We call on members of the Seimas [parliament] of the Republic of Lithuania to support the Law on Partnership and thus contribute to the creation of a fairer, freer and safer country,” it continues.

Political scientist Dovilė Jakniūnaitė, a professor at Vilnius University, told BNS the letter followed a call by liberal MP Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius for the academic community to support the amendments that are currently being drawn up. The politician, who represents the Freedom Party and is the main author of the bill, told BNS last week that the legislation would be put before the Seimas by the end of the spring session.

Dovilė Jakniūnaitė
Dovilė Jakniūnaitė / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Jakniūnaitė noted, however, that the public had not yet seen the latest draft of the law.

“Since we cannot see the draft yet, we have decided to just write in general that we support the idea brought forward by the Freedom Party, the idea of the Law on Partnership, an institution that would be normally regulated. We do not have any information about the specific regulation yet,” Jakniūnaitė told BNS.

The Lithuanian parliament rejected an earlier version of civil partnership legislation last spring.

The Freedom Party is proposing to introduce gender-neutral partnership. At the moment, Lithuania does not recognise civil partnership either for same-sex or opposite-sex couples.

# Society
# Society
