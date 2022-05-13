Shopping

LRT English Newsletter: Inflation monster bites

Benas Gerdžiūnas, LRT.lt2022.05.13 08:00
Shopping
Shopping / J. Stacevičius/LRT

LRT English Newsletter – May 13, 2022.

In case you have been noticing prices going up – you are not alone. The latest data published by the Lithuanian statistics office showed a whopping 21.7 percent increase in food prices. The price of other goods and services has also been rising. No talk of belt-tightening yet, with the government promising measures to mitigate the rising inflation. In other economic news:

– Poland fines Lithuania’s multi-billion Vinted.

– Some farmers are opting for horses instead of tractors.

– There is also “something wrong” in the Lithuanian housing market.

– Lithuania’s exports to China have practically collapsed.

– And here’s a recap on how Lithuania is getting rid of Russian energy.

MAY 9

The day, which some feared could spell trouble, came and went largely without incidents. It may also be the last time the Soviet monuments were the centre-pieces, as many are set to be dismantled, with Russia’s war against Ukraine putting an end to the decades-old discussion on what to do with the relics. This year, the display of black-orange St George ribbons has also been outlawed/ A recent survey has indicated that the majority of people in Lithuania support the ban.

MIGRANTS (STILL) DETAINED

Lithuania will allow its courts to extend the detention time of migrants for up to 18 months. Many of the people have already been confined to the migrant centres for almost a year. Doctors without Borders (MSF) has also called for the detentions to end, saying it “has witnessed abuse, violence, and mental health distress among detainees”.

UKRAINE UPDATES


The Lithuanian president has said that Russia, at times, was more brutal than the Nazis. Earlier, the Seimas declared Russia’s war in Ukraine a “genocide”. The parliament also voted, unanimously, to name Russia a terrorist state. In an interview, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has also called for regime change in Moscow. In other Ukraine news:

– Lithuania is gearing up to help rebuild one of Ukraine’s war-torn regions, possibly Avdiivka in the Donbas.

– Lithuania is ready to accept a Ukrainian grain export corridor via Belarus, but there are no such discussions taking place in Brussels just yet. Meanwhile, Vilnius has sent a train to Ukraine to test a potential export route for Ukraine’s stranded grain stocks via Baltic ports.

– Lithuanian government is not doing much to help accommodate Ukrainian refugees, critics say.

EUROVISION UPDATE

Lithuania’s Monika Liu has advanced to the Eurovision final with her song Sentimentai (Sentiments), which she performed in Lithuanian. “I want them to be proud of their language,” she said. “Lithuanian language is not that popular, so I am here to make it cool.”

EDITOR’S PICKS:

– Maria Alyokhina, the head of the activist group Pussy Riot in Russia, fled to Lithuania earlier in May, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

– Mariupol 2, a documentary by the Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius who was killed in east Ukraine last month, will be screened at the 75th Cannes International Film Festival.

– In Panemunė, Lithuania’s smallest town, the two banks of the Nemunas River are connected by the Queen Louise Bridge. A few steps along it, and you are in the Russian Federation. Here’s the story of one bridge.

– The Karaim language is spoken fluently by around 30 people in the world. All of them live in Lithuania. The language is included in the UNESCO Atlas of the World’s Languages in Danger. For the Karaim community, it is a matter of pride not to let it go prematurely.

– The world is changing, and so must the media. We must learn to reconnect with our audiences and stop talking down to them, argues Monika Garbačiauskaitė-Budrienė, director-general of LRT and member of the Executive Board of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU).

– In a “historic first”, Reykjavik has named three streets after foreign countries – Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

– Are Lithuanians fleeing to Belarus? (No)

– No more blinking green lights (soon).

– And check out our new colours.

Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt

