More NATO special forces to be deployed in Lithuania

More NATO countries are planning to send special forces to Lithuania, Colonel Mindaugas Mazonas, commander of Lithuania's Special Operations Forces, said on Thursday.

"We are now talking to other countries, but I cannot disclose any details yet," he told reporters, adding that the United States has been deploying special forces to Lithuania since 2015.



The countries expected to have a permanent presence are "very similar" to the composition of the NATO battalion in Lithuania, he added.



Germany now leads the NATO Forward Presence Battlegroup in Lithuania, which includes troops from the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Luxembourg and Iceland.

Read more: NATO special forces in Baltics need new skills – analysis

Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys / D. Umbrasas/LRT

During the same news conference on Tuesday, the chief of Lithuania’s armed forces also said special forces units from allied countries might stay in Lithuania after the currently-ongoing drills.



"I do believe and hope that some of the forces will stay here," Chief of Defence of Lithuania Valdemaras Rupšys said, adding that it may be temporary or long-term deployment.



Special forces from 15 NATO member states and partner countries are currently taking part in the special operations' drills in Lithuania.