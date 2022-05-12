US and British special forces in the Baltics (associative image).

More NATO special forces to be deployed in Lithuania

Free tap water? Lithuanian parliament lets restaurants decide

Lithuanian Post to lay off 600 workers amid declining deliveries

Polish consumer watchdog fines Lithuania’s Vinted for misleading users

Lithuanian leaders welcome Finland’s moves to join NATO: ‘dramatic’ change to Baltic security

‘Something wrong’ in Lithuania’s housing market

Lithuania looking to send deminers to Ukraine, defence chief cautions against it

Bridge between Lithuania and Russia: daily routine of border guards and bus with letter ‘Z’

Lithuanian ex-politician taken to jail to serve sentence for spying

Lithuania in talks to rebuild one war-torn region of Ukraine

Number of electric vehicle charging stations in Lithuania to increase 10-fold by 2030 – minister

No breakthrough in EU talks on Russian oil sanctions – Lithuanian official

Lithuania to scale back military patrols on Belarus border

Lithuanian Orthodox leader takes priest to court over bid to break from Moscow Patriarchate

Iceland’s capital names streets after Baltic states

Russian Foreign Ministry accuses Lithuania of ‘extremism’

2022.05.12 14:19

More NATO special forces to be deployed in Lithuania

US and British special forces in the Baltics (associative image). / A Burnett/NATO

More NATO countries are planning to send special forces to Lithuania, Colonel Mindaugas Mazonas, commander of Lithuania's Special Operations Forces, said on Thursday.

"We are now talking to other countries, but I cannot disclose any details yet," he told reporters, adding that the United States has been deploying special forces to Lithuania since 2015.

The countries expected to have a permanent presence are "very similar" to the composition of the NATO battalion in Lithuania, he added.

Germany now leads the NATO Forward Presence Battlegroup in Lithuania, which includes troops from the Netherlands, Norway, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Croatia, Luxembourg and Iceland.

Read more: NATO special forces in Baltics need new skills – analysis

Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys
Lithuania’s Chief of Defence Valdemaras Rupšys / D. Umbrasas/LRT

During the same news conference on Tuesday, the chief of Lithuania’s armed forces also said special forces units from allied countries might stay in Lithuania after the currently-ongoing drills.

"I do believe and hope that some of the forces will stay here," Chief of Defence of Lithuania Valdemaras Rupšys said, adding that it may be temporary or long-term deployment.

Special forces from 15 NATO member states and partner countries are currently taking part in the special operations' drills in Lithuania.

