US and British special forces in the Baltics (associative image).

34 min. ago

More NATO special forces to be deployed in Lithuania

Tap water

45 min. ago

Free tap water? Lithuanian parliament lets restaurants decide

The Lithuanian Post

1 h ago

Lithuanian Post to lay off 600 workers amid declining deliveries

Vinted

2 h ago

Polish consumer watchdog fines Lithuania’s Vinted for misleading users

Flag of Finland

3 h ago

Lithuanian leaders welcome Finland’s moves to join NATO: ‘dramatic’ change to Baltic security

Real estate

4 h ago

‘Something wrong’ in Lithuania’s housing market

Demining operation near Kyiv in Ukraine

4 h ago

Lithuania looking to send deminers to Ukraine, defence chief cautions against it

Queen Louise Bridge

6 h ago

Bridge between Lithuania and Russia: daily routine of border guards and bus with letter ‘Z’

Algirdas Paleckis

21 h ago

Lithuanian ex-politician taken to jail to serve sentence for spying

War in Ukraine.

21 h ago

Lithuania in talks to rebuild one war-torn region of Ukraine

Electric car charging

21 h ago

Number of electric vehicle charging stations in Lithuania to increase 10-fold by 2030 – minister

Russian oil (associative image)

22 h ago

No breakthrough in EU talks on Russian oil sanctions – Lithuanian official

Lithuanian soldiers guarding the border

23 h ago

Lithuania to scale back military patrols on Belarus border

Gintaras Sungaila (on the right)

1 d ago

Lithuanian Orthodox leader takes priest to court over bid to break from Moscow Patriarchate

Iceland

1 d ago

Iceland’s capital names streets after Baltic states

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

1 d ago

Russian Foreign Ministry accuses Lithuania of ‘extremism’

2022.05.12 14:08

Free tap water? Lithuanian parliament lets restaurants decide

Jonas Deveikis, LRT.lt
Tap water
Tap water / D. Umbrasas/LRT

On Thursday, the Lithuanian parliament Seimas rejected a proposal to oblige cafes and restaurants to provide free tap water upon request.

The proposed amendment, which would have come into force in 2023, was rejected with 57 votes in favour, 12 against, and 51 abstentions.

The initiators of the bill quoted the European Parliament’s Drinking Water Directive, which came into force in December 2020, calling to improve access to "clean and wholesome" water.

Cafe in Vilnius (associative image)
Cafe in Vilnius (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“Under this law, anyone visiting a cafe, restaurant, or nightclub would have the right to ask for tap water. This would be compulsory. It would no longer be possible to offer water in plastic bottles,” said MP Tomas Tomilinas. “We are therefore tackling an ecological problem here. At the same time, we are implementing the European directive to increase access to drinking water.”

According to the rejected proposal, free tap water is available in restaurants in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Czech Republic, and Italy.

Read more: Should Lithuanian cafes serve free tap water?

Tap water
Cafe in Vilnius (associative image)
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
updated