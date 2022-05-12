Free tap water? Lithuanian parliament lets restaurants decide

On Thursday, the Lithuanian parliament Seimas rejected a proposal to oblige cafes and restaurants to provide free tap water upon request.

The proposed amendment, which would have come into force in 2023, was rejected with 57 votes in favour, 12 against, and 51 abstentions.

The initiators of the bill quoted the European Parliament’s Drinking Water Directive, which came into force in December 2020, calling to improve access to "clean and wholesome" water.

Cafe in Vilnius (associative image) / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“Under this law, anyone visiting a cafe, restaurant, or nightclub would have the right to ask for tap water. This would be compulsory. It would no longer be possible to offer water in plastic bottles,” said MP Tomas Tomilinas. “We are therefore tackling an ecological problem here. At the same time, we are implementing the European directive to increase access to drinking water.”

According to the rejected proposal, free tap water is available in restaurants in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, the Czech Republic, and Italy.

