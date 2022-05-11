Number of electric vehicle charging stations in Lithuania to increase 10-fold by 2030 – minister

The number of electric car charging stations in Lithuania is expected to increase at least 10-fold within the upcoming eight years, Transport and Communications Minister Marius Skuodis has said.

On Wednesday, the minister presented a roadmap for developing an infrastructure for electric vehicle charging points until 2030.

According to Skuodis, there are around 9,000 electric vehicles in Lithuania today. The number of such vehicles has increased four times over the last couple of years. It is expected that the number of electric cars in Lithuania will increase five-fold by 2025 and by up to 25 times by 2030.

“Half of all electric cars registered in Lithuania are new. Around 45 percent of these vehicles are registered in Vilnius,” the minister said.

“There are also currently around 600 public charging stations for electric vehicles in Lithuania. [...] We plan to increase this number at least twofold in a few years and to reach 6,000 by 2030,” he added.

Marius Skuodis / Transport and Communications Ministry

According to Skuodis, the discussion about the requirements for electric vehicle charging stations are ongoing in the EU.

“We want to move forward without waiting for the parameters to be set at the European Union level. Discussions on this are still ongoing,” the minister said. “We are taking the most ambitious parameters from all the European discussions [...] and saying let’s do now what we will need to do in a few years.”

According to the current plan, the charging stations for electric vehicles will be built every 60 kilometres of national roads in Lithuania, Skuodis said.