Lithuanian Orthodox leader takes priest to court over bid to break from Moscow Patriarchate

The head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Innokentiy, has referred the case of Gintaras Sungaila, one of the priests seeking separation from the Moscow Patriarchate, to an ecclesiastical court. The priest faces having his rank removed, the Lithuanian Orthodox Church said.

Sungaila and four other priests were suspended on Tuesday. The Church says they were suspended “for breaking their oaths and for contempt” as well as other breaches to the canons.

The priests had criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Russian Orthodox Church’s support for it. They claim this to be the reason for their suspension, although Lithuanian Orthodox leaders deny the claims.

Sungaila has told BNS that the Church’s action is “a continuation of the repressions started in response to criticism of [Moscow] Patriarch Kirill”.

Priest Gintaras Sungaila / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“They are trying to silence us. [...] And they are using procedural violations for what they are doing. Today, they sent me an order by e-mail, but it doesn’t say what canons I have violated,” Sungaila said.

A group of priests have asked to join the Patriarchate of Constantinople.

The Lithuanian Orthodox Church is one of nine traditional religious communities in Lithuania. It has the title of metropolis and belongs to the Patriarchate of Moscow.

