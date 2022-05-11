Pussy Riot

21 min. ago

Russia’s Pussy Riot leader flees to Lithuania

Press conference after the first Eurovision semi-final. Monika Liu

55 min. ago

‘I’m here to make Lithuanian cool’: Monika Liu advances to Eurovision final

GIPL pipeline in Lithuania

1 h ago

How Lithuania is freeing itself from Russian energy

The Kremlin of Moscow

2 h ago

Why the 'failure' of Russian spies, generals is leading to 'apocalyptic' thinking in the Kremlin

Night vision sights (associative image)

16 h ago

Learning from war in Ukraine, Lithuania eases restrictions on night vision goggles

Lithuanian Railways

16 h ago

Lithuania ‘ready’ to accept Ukraine’s grain export corridor via Belarus, says minister

Gitanas Nausėda and Emmanuel Macron

19 h ago

Lithuanian president slams Macron’s ‘absence of political will’ for Ukraine’s EU accession

Olena Kondratiuk, deputy speaker of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada

19 h ago

Ukrainian politician invites Lithuania to rebuild one war-torn region

Valdemaras Rupšys

20 h ago

Lithuania mulls using US lend-lease act to backfill weapons sent to Ukraine

Russia's war against Ukraine.

22 h ago

Lithuania recognises war in Ukraine as genocide, Russia as terrorist state

Traffic lights (associative image)

22 h ago

Lithuania to ditch blinking green traffic light

Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD)

23 h ago

Ruling conservatives top Lithuania’s party rankings

Agriculture

23 h ago

Lithuania’s agriculture and food exports rise despite Ukraine war

Gabrielius Landsbergis

1 d ago

Lithuanian FM calls for Moscow regime change in AP interview

Alexander Lukashenko

1 d ago

LRT FACTS. Are Lithuanians flocking to Belarus to buy buckwheat and salt?

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada

1 d ago

Ukrainian parliament vice-speaker visits Lithuania, highest official since beginning of war

2022.05.11 09:48

Russia’s Pussy Riot leader flees to Lithuania

LRT.lt
Pussy Riot
Pussy Riot / Shutterstock

Maria Alyokhina, the head of the activist group Pussy Riot in Russia, fled to Lithuania earlier in May, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

She arrived via Belarus and had a Lithuanian visa, according to the NYT. More members of the group are now fleeing to Vilnius.
“A lot of magic happened last week,” she said, recalling the three tries it took her to cross into Lithuania from Belarus. “It sounds like a spy novel.”

Pussy Riot rose to prominence in Russia and internationally in 2012 when they staged a protest inside Moscow’s Christ the Saviour Cathedral. Members of the punk outfit then protested against the regime of Vladimir Putin and were repeatedly sentenced to prison.

In December 2013, Alyokhina and members of Pussy Riot founded Mediazona, an independent news outlet.
In recent years, Vilnius had become a home for an increasing number of Russian dissidents and exiles.

“I don’t think Russia has a right to exist anymore,” she told the NYT. “Even before, there were questions about how it is united, by what values it is united, and where it is going. But now I don’t think that is a question anymore.”

Pussy Riot
Pussy Riot
