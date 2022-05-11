Russia’s Pussy Riot leader flees to Lithuania

Maria Alyokhina, the head of the activist group Pussy Riot in Russia, fled to Lithuania earlier in May, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

She arrived via Belarus and had a Lithuanian visa, according to the NYT. More members of the group are now fleeing to Vilnius.

“A lot of magic happened last week,” she said, recalling the three tries it took her to cross into Lithuania from Belarus. “It sounds like a spy novel.”



Pussy Riot rose to prominence in Russia and internationally in 2012 when they staged a protest inside Moscow’s Christ the Saviour Cathedral. Members of the punk outfit then protested against the regime of Vladimir Putin and were repeatedly sentenced to prison.



In December 2013, Alyokhina and members of Pussy Riot founded Mediazona, an independent news outlet.

In recent years, Vilnius had become a home for an increasing number of Russian dissidents and exiles.



“I don’t think Russia has a right to exist anymore,” she told the NYT. “Even before, there were questions about how it is united, by what values it is united, and where it is going. But now I don’t think that is a question anymore.”