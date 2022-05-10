Gitanas Nausėda and Emmanuel Macron

19 min. ago

Lithuanian president slams Macron’s ‘absence of political will’ for Ukraine’s EU accession

Olena Kondratiuk, deputy speaker of Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada

28 min. ago

Ukrainian politician invites Lithuania to rebuild one war-torn region

Valdemaras Rupšys

1 h ago

Lithuania mulls using US lend-lease act to backfill weapons sent to Ukraine

Russia's war against Ukraine.

3 h ago

Lithuania recognises war in Ukraine as genocide, Russia as terrorist state

Traffic lights (associative image)

3 h ago

Lithuania to ditch blinking green traffic light

Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD)

4 h ago

Ruling conservatives top Lithuania’s party rankings

Agriculture

5 h ago

Lithuania’s agriculture and food exports rise despite Ukraine war

Gabrielius Landsbergis

5 h ago

Lithuanian FM calls for Moscow regime change in AP interview

Alexander Lukashenko

5 h ago

LRT FACTS. Are Lithuanians flocking to Belarus to buy buckwheat and salt?

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada

5 h ago

Ukrainian parliament vice-speaker visits Lithuania, highest official since beginning of war

Ukrainian refugees

21 h ago

While society mobilises, Lithuanian government does little to help accommodate Ukrainian refugees

Victory Day parade in Moscow, 2022

22 h ago

It’s still the same Russia – opinion

A supermarket in Lithuania (associative image)

22 h ago

Record inflation in Lithuania: food prices rise 21.7 percent

Vigandas Indrašius uses horses to cultivate his land

1 d ago

Amid rising fuel prices, Lithuanian farmer sheds tractors, employs horses

Imports in China (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuania’s exports to China are at ‘zero’, says business lobby

May 9 anniversary in Russia.

1 d ago

Lithuanian president: Russia can be more cruel than the Nazis

2022.05.10 13:43

Lithuania mulls using US lend-lease act to backfill weapons sent to Ukraine

2022.05.10 13:43
Valdemaras Rupšys
Valdemaras Rupšys / E. Ovarčenko/BNS

Lithuania is considering using the US Lend-lease Act to backfill the weapons it has sent to Ukraine, Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys said on Tuesday.

"My suggestion to the leadership of the Defence Ministry is to use it, but this involves a lot of technical details," Rupšys told reporters in Rukla, in the central district of Jonava. "We need to look into what is on the lend-lease list and what the details are."

"We are discussing this and we will make use of it as soon as we can," he added.

Read more: Baltics were the first to support Ukraine with arms, diplomacy – Zelensky

Russia's war against Ukraine.
Russia's war against Ukraine. / AP

According to the chief of defence, the US act gives Lithuania "a lot of optimism" and will allow it to further develop its national capabilities.

The bill, signed by President Joe Biden into law on Monday, is based on a World War Two system that helped the allies defeat Nazi Germany.

The Lend-Lease Act is expected to facilitate US weapons shipments to Ukraine for its battle against Russia's invasion.

Valdemaras Rupšys
Russia's war against Ukraine.
