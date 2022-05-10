Lithuania mulls using US lend-lease act to backfill weapons sent to Ukraine

Lithuania is considering using the US Lend-lease Act to backfill the weapons it has sent to Ukraine, Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Valdemaras Rupšys said on Tuesday.

"My suggestion to the leadership of the Defence Ministry is to use it, but this involves a lot of technical details," Rupšys told reporters in Rukla, in the central district of Jonava. "We need to look into what is on the lend-lease list and what the details are."

"We are discussing this and we will make use of it as soon as we can," he added.

According to the chief of defence, the US act gives Lithuania "a lot of optimism" and will allow it to further develop its national capabilities.

The bill, signed by President Joe Biden into law on Monday, is based on a World War Two system that helped the allies defeat Nazi Germany.

The Lend-Lease Act is expected to facilitate US weapons shipments to Ukraine for its battle against Russia's invasion.