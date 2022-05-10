Traffic lights (associative image)

18 min. ago

Lithuania to ditch blinking green traffic light

Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD)

1 h ago

Ruling conservatives top Lithuania’s party rankings

Agriculture

1 h ago

Lithuania’s agriculture and food exports rise despite Ukraine war

Gabrielius Landsbergis

1 h ago

Lithuanian FM calls for Moscow regime change in AP interview

Alexander Lukashenko

2 h ago

LRT FACTS. Are Lithuanians flocking to Belarus to buy buckwheat and salt?

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada

2 h ago

Ukrainian parliament vice-speaker visits Lithuania, highest official since beginning of war

Ukrainian refugees

17 h ago

While society mobilises, Lithuanian government does little to help accommodate Ukrainian refugees

Victory Day parade in Moscow, 2022

18 h ago

It’s still the same Russia – opinion

A supermarket in Lithuania (associative image)

19 h ago

Record inflation in Lithuania: food prices rise 21.7 percent

Vigandas Indrašius uses horses to cultivate his land

20 h ago

Amid rising fuel prices, Lithuanian farmer sheds tractors, employs horses

Imports in China (associative image)

21 h ago

Lithuania’s exports to China are at ‘zero’, says business lobby

May 9 anniversary in Russia.

23 h ago

Lithuanian president: Russia can be more cruel than the Nazis

Orthodox church in Lithuania (associative image)

23 h ago

Lithuania’s Orthodox leaders say churchgoers intimidated amid attacks on church buildings

Victory Day commemoration in Klaipėda

1 d ago

Lithuania’s Russian communities mark Victory Day amid Ukraine war tensions, pro-Russian activist detained

German paratroopers drop into Lithuania

1 d ago

German paratroopers drop into Lithuania – video

St George Ribbon

1 d ago

Lithuanians overwhelmingly support ban on pro-Russian symbols – survey

2022.05.10 11:33

Lithuania to ditch blinking green traffic light

The blinking green traffic light may soon be a thing of the past, as the Lithuanian Transport and Communication Ministry propose to ditch the system that has been in operation for decades.

If the draft law is approved, the green traffic signal would immediately turn yellow.

"The sequencing of traffic lights without a blinking green signal [would] reduce the unnecessary waiting time," the ministry said in the new draft law.

According to the ministry, in Europe, the blinking green traffic light is used only in Austria and in several Eastern European countries, which do not have a good traffic safety record.

"The only advantage [...] is that the yellow signal does not appear unexpected,” the ministry said.

According to the draft law, the signal artificially increases the waiting time as well as causes drivers to react differently, creating dangerous situations as some break while others accelerate.

The blinking green light would remain in use for pedestrians.

If approved, these amendments will come into force on June 1.

