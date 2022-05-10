Lithuania to ditch blinking green traffic light

The blinking green traffic light may soon be a thing of the past, as the Lithuanian Transport and Communication Ministry propose to ditch the system that has been in operation for decades.

If the draft law is approved, the green traffic signal would immediately turn yellow.

"The sequencing of traffic lights without a blinking green signal [would] reduce the unnecessary waiting time," the ministry said in the new draft law.

According to the ministry, in Europe, the blinking green traffic light is used only in Austria and in several Eastern European countries, which do not have a good traffic safety record.

"The only advantage [...] is that the yellow signal does not appear unexpected,” the ministry said.

According to the draft law, the signal artificially increases the waiting time as well as causes drivers to react differently, creating dangerous situations as some break while others accelerate.

The blinking green light would remain in use for pedestrians.

If approved, these amendments will come into force on June 1.