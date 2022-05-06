A migrant centre in Kybartai.

As migrants remain confined in camps, Lithuania set to extend detention time to 18 months

Russia's war in Ukraine.

Lithuania's former leader: there's justice of 'normal states' and that of 'orcs'

Kyiv, Ukraine.

Baltic foreign ministers visiting Kyiv

The meeting of Gitanas Nausėda and Klaus Iohannis

Lithuanian president calls for EU candidate status for Ukraine during Romania visit

Algirdas Paleckis

Lithuanian court upholds 6-year sentence for former politician in Russia spying case

Lithuanian cynologists train Ukrainian dogs to look for mines

Lithuanians train Ukrainian dogs to look for mines

Vladimir Putin

Vilnius conference looks at how to hold Putin personally accountable for crimes in Ukraine

Nikanor „Nika" Melia

Georgian opposition leader: 'War in Ukraine could end our pro-Russian regime' – interview

NATO flag

LRT English Newsletter: Road to Madrid

Bucha

On Russian atrocities in Ukraine – interview with Lithuanian psychologist and collective trauma researcher

Sculptures of Soviet soldiers at Antakalnis cemetery

'Soviet eyesore': Authorities ask to remove Red Army monument from Vilnius cemetery

Bucha, Kyiv.

Lithuanian team arrives in Ukraine to help investigate war crimes

Housing in Vilnius

Renting a flat in Vilnius close to impossible – market plagued by low supply and high demand

GIPL construction

Lithuania launches gas link with Poland: 'A huge guarantee of our security'

Joint Russian-Belarusian military drills in Belarus (associative image)

Military drills in Belarus pose no direct threat to Lithuania – minister

Cyberattacks (associative image)

US rushed cyber team to Lithuania over Russia hacking threat – media

2022.05.06 17:00

As migrants remain confined in camps, Lithuania set to extend detention time to 18 months

Modesta Gaučaitė-Znutienė, LRT.lt
2022.05.06 17:00
A migrant centre in Kybartai.
The first migrants to cross into Lithuania from Belarus have already been in detention for almost a year. Now, Lithuania plans to allow its courts to extend the detention of irregular migrants to 18 months.

“It seems to me that there is simply a failure of the institutions. Of course, there are various excuses, but the problem is obvious and it will not resolve itself in another six months or a year,” Petras Ragauskas, lawyer and researcher at the Lithuanian Law Institute, told LRT.lt.

Months after the start of the migration crisis, caused by the Minsk regime in response to sanctions, the flow of people crossing the border has now decreased dramatically. Therefore, it is “shameful” that the current detention periods remain in force, Ragauskas said.

“The question then is how long we are going to keep these people,” he addd. “It is unlikely that such detention of people in complete isolation, practically in conditions of deprivation of liberty, can be justified. Proportionality should be considered.”

In a written comment, the Interior Ministry said that if an asylum claim is still pending after 18 months, the person would be able to live at the Foreigns’ Registration Centres (URC) or elsewhere.

A migrant centre in Kybartai.
But if the person is “no longer an asylum seeker”, meaning the claim has been refused, then they will have to “take care of their own lives and stay in a place of their choosing” while the repatriation process continues, the ministry said.

“These migrants would not have the option to leave Lithuania” before being flown back to their country of origin, the ministry added.

However, this would also mean that a person would likely flee to another European country, according to Tomas Vytautas Raskevičius, chairman of the Seimas Human Rights Committee.

“But the EU still has the Dublin Regulation. If these people go to other countries, are detained there and returned to the territory of Lithuania, there will be a very clear court decision as to why their freedom of movement should be restricted,” Raskevičius said.

“So we need to start explaining this situation to these people, saying that, yes, you can move around, you can leave, but if you are returned, you will be detained. That you can either take the risk or you can stay in Lithuania and integrate. But so far there is no such communication,” he added.

Asylum seekers in Lithuania.
Lithuania’s Interior Ministry estimates that 2,750 migrants are living in detention, which likely includes people who have been detained since last year. However, the number keeps changing, as some agree to return to their countries or origin, accepting payouts ranging from 300 to 1,000 euros.

This year, 567 returned voluntarily, including 310 who received financial assistance. Another six were forcibly returned.

According to Raskevičius, the detention of up to 18 months should only be applied in exceptional cases and the decision should be made in courts on a case-by-case basis.

“I am convinced that after 12 months, these people will have the right to move,” the MP said, adding that there have been no requests from Lithuania’s institutions to extend the detention period to 18 months.

The 12-month detention period is to allow the government to exhaust all possible options to return the people to their countries of origin, Raskevičius said.

“If that didn't work, we need to start talking about integrating these people,” he added.

A migrant centre in Kybartai.
