LRT English Newsletter: Road to Madrid

LRT English Newsletter – May 6, 2022

With next big NATO summit scheduled for late June, Lithuania and other eastern flank members are preparing their battle plan: refocusing from deterrence to defence. It’s a different world from last year, the Foreign Affairs Committee head said, and Lithuania needs more than NATO’s deterrence – it needs actual defence capabilities.

In the run up to the Madrid summit, everyone’s also holding their breath for Finland and Sweden finally reversing their long-time policy of neutrality and joining NATO. That would have dramatic implications for the defensibility of the Baltic states.



GAS LINK WITH POLAND



Slightly ahead of schedule, Lithuania and Poland inaugurated a gas pipeline, the so-called GIPL, which represents, according to officials, another step in securing energy independence from Russia. With Gazprom recently halting gas supply to Poland, the 500-kilometre interconnection will allow Poland to transport gas from Lithuania’s LNG terminal in Klaipėda, allowing to use the latter to nearly full capacity. “Once we are free of Russian gas, we need to have a gas system that is more stable and better functioning. The Polish pipeline and the interconnections with Latvia help us maintain a sustainable system,” according to Lithuania’s energy minister.



EUROVISION IS NIGH



It’s Eurovision next week and we are holding fingers crossed for our own Monika Liu in Turin. She will be performing in the first semi-final on Tuesday (and hopefully, on Saturday too) and, if you can, do vote for her song, Sentimentai.



SANCTIONS AND THEIR DISCONTENTS



We’re also following closely as EU member states are negotiating the sixth sanctions package on Russia, this one including a ban on Russian oil. Lithuania’s foreign minister had some tough words to say about Hungary, one of the countries apparently blocking the proposal. “The situation we observe in the public sphere gives the impression that one country can hold the entire sanctions policy hostage. This is not fair,” he said.



FREER MEDIA



Lithuania moved up 19 spots in RSF’s World Press Freedom Index, landing among the top 10 countries with the most unrestricted media. “Despite flaws in the legal system, financial issues and tensions with the government, journalists work in a relatively favourable environment,” the organisation said in its report. Well, we can always do better.



EWELINA, BUT NOT WŁADYSŁAW



With new name spelling rules coming into force, Lithuania’s ethnic minority groups can change their passports to have their names spelled with Ws, Xs, and Qs. The country’s justice minister, who was strongly behind the amendment, has already applied to be Ewelina Dobrowolska.

However, the new rules do not go far enough to allow all non-Lithuanian diacritical characters. Therefore, said Lithuanian MEP Waldemar Tomaszewski, his sons Paweł and Władysław will not be able to have their names in passports spelled the way they would like.



STORIES FROM UKRAINE



– LRT reports from Bucha, a site of terrible war crimes committed by the Russian forces against Ukrainian civilians. “At first, they didn't let us enter [Bucha] because there were so many dead bodies,” recalls one inhabitant. “There was a bus full of dead bodies. Every five to ten metres, a car stood with open doors, dead people inside.”

– Katerina has lived and worked in Mariupol for 20 years. While trying to escape the destroyed city, she and her family were forcibly taken to Russia. At the Taganrog railway station, the family realised that they could be deported deep into the occupiers’ country and dared to flee.

– Some of the Lithuanian medics who went to assist in Ukraine have returned home. The images and sounds of war will stay with them forever, says one.



EXPENSIVE SUMMER



For those of you planning holidays on the Lithuanian seaside, brace yourselves for some price shocks. Hoteliers and restaurateurs in Palanga are planning price hikes. On the other hand, eight beaches – six of them on the Baltic coast – will fly Blue Flags, meaning they are very clean and safe.



EDITORS’ PICKS



– Cancel culture can destroy and disrupt lives, as well as bring about much-needed debates. What are some of its signs in Lithuania?

– When moving or returning from emigration, people inevitably look for a new home. While some choose to rent, others wish to acquire property as quickly as possible, which raises many questions. Here’s some of the things you may need to know about getting a mortgage in Lithuania.

– Lithuania has developed foreign policy muscle since 2020 and demonstrated leadership on global geopolitical issues, argue Dalia Bankauskaitė and Dominykas Milasius at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) think tank.

– When Russia invaded Ukraine, Orthodox Deacon Viktoras Miniotas tore up a prayer, which said that a civil war broke out in Ukraine. Today, he is one of eight clergymen in Lithuania who are leaving the Moscow Patriarchate. But tensions within the Orthodox Church in Lithuania started much earlier, when Russia invaded Georgia in 2008, Miniotas said in an interview with LRT.lt.



Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt