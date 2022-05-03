Sixth Russia sanctions package won’t be EU’s last – Lithuanian president’s aide

The EU’s sixth package of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine is quite ambitious, but the bloc will not stop at that, according to Asta Skaisgirytė, chief foreign policy adviser to the Lithuanian president.

“I don't think the European Union will limit itself to the sixth package of sanctions,” she told the Žinių Radijas radio station on Tuesday.

“As the war continues, I think that after the adoption of the sixth package, a seventh and, if necessary, subsequent ones will be prepared immediately,” she noted.

EU sanctions against Russia are being coordinated with the United States, the United Kingdom and other allies to ensure that they are in place not only in Europe, according to Skaisgirytė.

Foreign media reported on Monday that the European Commission would propose phasing out Russian oil imports by the end of the year and excluding Sberbank, the country’s largest bank, from the international payment system SWIFT as part of the fresh round of sanctions.