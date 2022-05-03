European Commission

Sixth Russia sanctions package won't be EU's last – Lithuanian president's aide

Rehearsal for the Victory Day parade in Moscow

Moscow politician says Russia should 'denazify' Baltics and Poland

Electricity (associative image)

Lithuania could speed up grid synchronisation with Europe – minister

Medics returning from mission in Ukraine

'It's impossible to get used to the sounds and sights of war' – Lithuanian medic who returned from Ukraine

Finnish soldier at NATO's BALTOPS 2015 exercise in Poland

What would Sweden and Finland joining NATO mean for the Baltics?

War in Ukraine

Blasts, bombs, and drones: amid carnage in Ukraine, a shadow war on the Russian side of the border

Spring in Lithuania.

Spring to finally reach Lithuania with 19C degree temperatures

Nida

Lithuania will have eight Blue Flag beaches this year

Algirdas Paleckis

Lithuanian Court of Appeal postpones ruling in Paleckis' Russia spying case

Donating blood in Lithuania

Lithuania removes homosexuality question from blood donor questionnaire

Migrants in Lithuania

Lithuanian border official 'downplays' migrant sexual abuse case as 'LGBT relationship'

The construction of GIPL

In move away from Russian gas, Lithuanian-Polish gas pipeline comes into operation

Several hundred Orthodox Christians took part in a procession in Vilnius on Saturday, calling to preserve the unity of the church and to end the “fratricidal war” in Ukraine.

Amid calls to secede, Orthodox Christians in Lithuania rally for 'church unity'

Facemask

Lithuania lifts coronavirus-related 'extreme situation'

Lithuania's Justice Ministry

Lithuania expands hate crime criteria to include skin colour, ethnicity

Lithuanian flag (associative image)

The 'smart power' of Lithuanian foreign policy – opinion

2022.05.03 11:17

Sixth Russia sanctions package won't be EU's last – Lithuanian president's aide

BNS2022.05.03 11:17
European Commission
European Commission / Shutterstock

The EU’s sixth package of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine is quite ambitious, but the bloc will not stop at that, according to Asta Skaisgirytė, chief foreign policy adviser to the Lithuanian president.

“I don't think the European Union will limit itself to the sixth package of sanctions,” she told the Žinių Radijas radio station on Tuesday.

“As the war continues, I think that after the adoption of the sixth package, a seventh and, if necessary, subsequent ones will be prepared immediately,” she noted.

EU sanctions against Russia are being coordinated with the United States, the United Kingdom and other allies to ensure that they are in place not only in Europe, according to Skaisgirytė.

Foreign media reported on Monday that the European Commission would propose phasing out Russian oil imports by the end of the year and excluding Sberbank, the country’s largest bank, from the international payment system SWIFT as part of the fresh round of sanctions.

Asta Skaisgirytė
Asta Skaisgirytė / E. Blaževič/LRT nuotr.
European Commission
Asta Skaisgirytė
