Spring to finally reach Lithuania with 19C degree temperatures

Meteorologists are predicting a wave of warmer weather to arrive in Lithuania this week, with temperatures reaching a daytime high of 19C degrees.

Tuesday will see sporadic rain, with the daytime temperature reaching between 11 and 16C degrees across the country. On Wednesday, there is a low probability of rain with temperatures of 10–15C degrees.

Thursday and Friday will see the temperature rise to 13–18C degrees. On Saturday, meteorologists are predicting temperatures of up to 19C degrees with some light rain expected in parts of Lithuania.