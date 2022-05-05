Could Ukraine be compensated for war damage with Russian oligarchs’ assets?

As Washington is toying with proposals to liquidate frozen assets of Russian oligarchs and give the money to Ukraine, Europe has yet to discuss following US example. A Lithuanian historian says there are precious few precedents of Moscow admitting aggression, let alone offering any reparations for it.

The United States is taking legal action to confiscate the frozen assets of Russian oligarchs and use them to rebuild Ukraine. More than that, President Joe Biden is proposing to extend the law to include the frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank. This represents 300 billion dollars that could be used to rebuild Ukraine.

Canada is also planning to do the same. So far, no decisions have been taken by European Union countries, but finance ministers are also due to discuss this possibility in May. According to observers, this would be the first time in history that attempts have been made to confiscate and sell assets linked to an aggressor in order to help the affected country.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has submitted a bill to Congress that would give the government the power to confiscate seized assets of Russian oligarchs. In the US, more than a billion dollars’ worth of boats and private jets have been blocked and hundreds of millions more in assets belonging to Russian oligarchs have been frozen in US banks following the imposition of sanctions.

Under the proposed bill, the federal government would be empowered to confiscate assets from sanctioned Russian citizens, sell them and transfer the funds to Ukraine.

“We’re going to seize their yachts, their luxury homes, and other ill-begotten gains of Putin’s kleptocrats,” the US president said. “These are bad guys.”

The US announced that a working group called KleptoCapture is being set up under the Department of Justice. It will be composed of DOJ and law enforcement officials, analysts and other experts. KleptoCapture will search for assets of “corrupt Russian oligarchs” that they seek to hide from sanctions.

Moreover, Biden is asking Congress to authorise the government to confiscate and liquidate Russian Central Bank reserves held in the West. It is estimated that a total of around 300 billion dollars of Russian central bank reserves are frozen in the US, the UK, EU countries, Canada and Japan.

Law professor Dainius Žalimas of Vilnius University says that seizures of private property can be possible under special legal regulation, but must meet certain conditions. In this case, the legitimate aim is to protect the public interest by providing aid to a devastated Ukraine in order to protect peace and the security of its citizens. The frozen and confiscated funds and assets belong to individuals and organisations that contribute to the aggression.

According to Žalimas, Russia is in complete isolation, so there is simply no authority with which Moscow could complain or challenge these decisions.

“Russia does not essentially recognise the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice, and it has withdrawn from the European Convention on Human Rights, where the issue of property could be addressed. For example, it would no longer be possible to start an international case under the Convention. But the affected individuals could, in principle, start from the national courts of the countries that apply such measures,” he explains.

US civil liberties campaigners warn that some of the provisions of the draft laws may be unconstitutional, so Russian oligarchs deprived of their assets could try their luck in US courts.

The Centre for Economic Policy and Research estimates that the damage to Ukraine could be as high as 500 billion dollars. As the war is not over, Ukraine estimates that the damage to the country could surpass 1 trillion.

According to Lithuania’s Financial Crimes Investigation Service (FNTT), around 19 million euros, almost 4 million US dollars and more than 3 million roubles were frozen in Lithuanian banks. Access to three apartments and one plot of land has been restricted.

Sanctions are also imposed on citizens and companies of Belarus, a Russian ally. Around 36,000 euros has been frozen in Belarusian accounts.

According to Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė, Lithuania coordinates the introduction and implementation of sanctions with the European Union, as well as G7 countries and Canada.

“Since we are already seeing initiatives from Canada and the US, willingness to use the wealth and assets held by the oligarchs for the reconstruction of Ukraine, I believe that the same steps must be taken by EU countries,” she commented.

According to Skaistė, the issue is to be discussed at the meeting of EU finance ministers on 23 May.

However, whether that could indeed be done depends very much on the results of the war, according to historian Algimantas Kasparavičius. For an aggressor to agree to compensate a victim state, Russia must lose the war and agree to negotiate a peace agreement.

However, there are few historical precedents of Moscow admitting aggression, let alone offering reparations.

A case in point is the Soviet-Finnish Winter War of 1939, says Kasparavičius, who is a senior research fellow at the Institute of History. The peace treaty in 1940 deprived Finland of territory equivalent to Denmark, 430,000 Finns had to flee, leaving their property behind, and around 70,000 were killed or wounded. During the Second World War, Finland tried to regain its land, but was once again defeated.

Viipuri Cathedral was heavily damaged during the Winter War and never repaired. Viipuri (Vyborg) itself was ceded to the Soviet Union. / Wikipedia

“After the war, the Western Allies allowed the Soviet Union to demand 350 million gold marks from Finland. This is a huge sum, about 15-17 percent of Finland’s annual national income,” says Kasparavičius.

Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia have demanded that Russia, as the successor state to the Soviet Union, compensate them for the occupation. In 2000, the Lithuanian parliament adopted a law on reparation for the damage caused by the occupation, and the government estimated that the damage could amount to 23 billion euros.

Kasparavičius, who served on the government commission on reparations for the Soviet occupation, says that with Vladimir Putin in power, such negotiations are simply impossible.

“Russia has radically changed its attitude towards the Soviet Union […] and I think any real possibilities have melted into thin air,” says Kasparavičius.