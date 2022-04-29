Baltic states scratch heads over Covid vaccine surplus

The Baltic prime ministers have turned to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over the emerging surplus of Covid-19 vaccines and their short shelf-life, proposing amending the existing contracts with vaccine producers.

"We note with concern that the member states are facing a new challenge, which is the over-production and over-supply of vaccines,” reads the letter signed by the prime ministers of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

"The vaccine deliveries to the Baltic states and other member states continue despite insufficient vaccine administration. This puts pressure not only on logistics networks and storage but also has budgetary implications,” it said.

The prime ministers also informed the EC president they have also received vaccines with only half of their shelf-life remaining.

EU member states need "to jointly find solutions that would allow us to avoid huge wastage of vaccines and financial losses for national budgets”, the letter said.

The Baltic states are proposing that the Commission enters negotiations with the vaccine manufacturers with the aim to amend or supplement the Advanced Purchase Agreements for the benefit of the member states.

Vaccination in Lithuania. / D. Umbrasas/LRT

The prime ministers also suggest ensuring that vaccine deliveries are spread over an extended period, with the possibility to order vaccines according to the actual national needs, thus also ensuring that adapted vaccines are delivered to the member states once available

Also, member states should be granted the rights to rephase, suspend or cancel altogether vaccine deliveries with short shelf-life, taking into account the demand for these vaccines at the national level, the Baltic prime ministers propose.

Moreover, they suggest introducing a mechanism that would allow the HERA authority to re-purchase member states’ vaccines from the manufacturers’ storage to cover unmet global needs.

The Commission is also being asked to take a more active role in coordinating member states’ vaccine donation efforts.

Vaccination in Bangladesh / AP

Lithuania has so far received 7.6 million Covid-19 vaccines but has only used 4.5 million, according to official statistics. Other countries, including Poland, have also reported vaccine surpluses.

Earlier this month, Gavi, which co-leads the Covax global distribution scheme, has raised attention to the disparity of vaccine availability between the poorest and wealthiest countries in the world, even as supply outstrips demand.