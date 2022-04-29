Lithuania's border guard chief received threats, links them to Belarusian special services

Rustamas Liubajevas, commander of Lithuania's State Border Guard Service (VSAT), says he has personally received threats on social media and believes they are linked to the Belarusian special services.

Belarusian officers intercepted phone data of Lithuanian border guards during the migration crisis and used it to apply psychological pressure, Lithuania's intelligence service said earlier on Friday.

Liubajevas said other high-ranking VSAT officers were also targeted.

"We were aware that our moves at the state border were being monitored by representatives of the Belarusian special services, law enforcement authorities or force structures. We were also aware that they used the data, and I have personally received threats, and several VSAT officers have also received such threats," Liubajevas told BNS on Friday.

Threatening messages were sent from, most likely, fake Facebook messenger profiles, he said, pretending that they came from migrants, their relatives or NGOs. Lithuanian border guards knew that was "provocation by the Belarusian special services", Liubajevas said.

"There have been all sorts of threats, including that they knew my whereabouts, knew where my family members were, that ‘we will take revenge for our brothers and sisters'. The messages allegedly came from migrants, some accounts were immediately deleted," he said.