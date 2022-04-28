Lithuania’s ministry succumbed to pig farmers’ pressure to drop pollution requirements – LRT Investigation

Lithuania’s Environment Ministry has drafted a proposal that will allow manufacturers to avoid reducing pollution and only apply measures to limit it when they consider it feasible. The pig farmers have been pushing for such amendments for years, saying that it is too expensive for them to reduce pollution, LRT Investigation Team has found.

At the end of March, the environment ministry registered the amendment on regulating air pollution resulting from economic activities.

Since May 2019, there has been a requirement to measure the emission of certain pollutants in Lithuania using two parameters – a half-hourly value, measuring an instantaneous burst of a pollutant, and a daily average value. The latter is considered to be the most objective indicator to assess air pollution. The farmers were given three years to implement the pollution reduction measures.

However, the environment ministry now proposes to make the daily average value optional. In other words, if the amendment is adopted, polluters would no longer be obliged to apply measures to limit pollution.

Lithuania's Environment Ministry / BNS

Ammonia emissions

The two parameters are used to measure the emission of 114 pollutants. But according to the ministry, they are “especially problematic” when used to measure the emission of ammonia.

Around 94 percent of ammonia emissions are generated from agricultural activities, primarily pig and poultry farms. Residents regularly complain about unpleasant odours emanating from polluting farms. But pig farmers were the ones who actively pushed for the new amendment, LRT Investigation Team has found.

“Concerning the problems related to compliance with the two ammonia limit values […], the Lithuanian Pig Breeders’ Association and the Lithuanian Poultry Breeders’ Association have contacted us about the problems related to the additional regulation that has entered into force,” the environment ministry’s project impact assessment reads.

According to the pig farmers, reducing ammonia pollution through various air filtration devices is “technically difficult and extremely expensive”, so farms would have to reduce production or cease operations if the amendment is not passed.

Pigs / AP

Ministers disagree

The proposed amendments on pollution arising from economic activities must be signed by the environment and health ministers. The health ministry has opposed the proposal.

“The draft amendment to the Order of the Environment and Health Ministers was initiated by the environment ministry. The health ministry did not approve this draft,” Lithuania’s health ministry told LRT Investigation Team in a written response.

According to Environment Minister Simonas Gentvilas, “it’s impossible to issue an order from two ministers without the signatures of one of them. So, we will look for some kind of joint arrangements”.

Asked why the environment ministry is proposing to make the daily pollution measures optional, Gentvilas said that they “are not fully justified”.

Simonas Gentvilas / E. Blaževič/LRT

“The key thing is the concentration, how much is emitted at any given moment. So, if a big burst of pollutants comes out in half an hour, it is the most dangerous. But if it is spread over a day, there are fewer dangers, and we have set target values here,” the minister said.

But Kęstutis Mažeika, former environment minister, who introduced the pollution measurement using two parameters, disagrees.

“Let’s say the Environmental Protection Agency, having received a complaint from the population, goes and measures some pollution for half an hour. If the wind direction has changed in that time, it means that it is virtually impossible to catch that pollution,” he told LRT Investigation Team.

“So, a change was made so that measurements are taken on all sides, covering the whole area, and a daily average is taken, which, according to the practice of other countries, reflects the real pollution,” Mažeika added.

The health ministry is currently gathering scientific evidence on the effects of ammonia on the public’s health. The results are expected by autumn.