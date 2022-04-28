Pig farmers pressured health ministry into dropping requirements to limit pollution – LRT Investigation

News

38 min. ago

Lithuania’s ministry succumbed to pig farmers’ pressure to drop pollution requirements – LRT Investigation

Members of the Kharkiv State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre in Vilnius

News

46 min. ago

Kharkiv opera to go on tour in Lithuania after fleeing war zone

World War Two memorial in Palanga

News

2 h ago

Lithuania’s Palanga to take down Red Army memorial

Metropolitan Inokentiy, head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese

News

3 h ago

Ridden with divisions, Lithuania’s Orthodox church organises anti-war and ‘unity’ march

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis

News

5 h ago

Lithuanian FM calls for ‘immediate’ EU embargo on Russian gas, as Spanish FM urges ‘to keep unity’

Lithuanian Railways' employee

News

5 h ago

Lithuanian Railways to scrap 2,000 jobs amid Russia, Belarus sanctions

Joseph Wu

News

6 h ago

Taiwanese FM: Lithuania has go-ahead to open representation in Taipei

Coronavirus in Lithuania

News

7 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 712 new cases, 5 deaths

Transdniester

News

8 h ago

First Ukraine, now Moldova? Is the Kremlin about to expand its war?

Military parade in Saint Petersburg (associative image)

News

8 h ago

Russian military went on oil-funded spending spree before Ukraine – study

People in Vilnius

News

10 h ago

About half of Lithuanians consider themselves ‘middle class’, fewer than two years ago

Gabrielius Landsbergis and Narendra Modi

News

1 d ago

India to open embassy in Lithuania – media

Gas compressor station of the Yamal-Europe pipeline in Belarus

News

1 d ago

Lithuania would help supply gas to Poland following Gazprom’s halt, minister says

Smuggled cigarettes from Belarus (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Number of smuggler cigarettes in Lithuania quadruples, most come from Belarus

Finland's Jehu-class patrol boat (associative image)

News

1 d ago

Lithuania to buy patrol boats from Finland – ministry

Ukrainian refugees (associate image)

News

1 d ago

Thousands of Ukrainian children start school in Lithuania, as number of refugees reaches 49,000

News

2022.04.28 17:30

Lithuania’s ministry succumbed to pig farmers’ pressure to drop pollution requirements – LRT Investigation

Jurga Tvaskienė, LRT Investigation Team, LRT.lt2022.04.28 17:30
Pig farmers pressured health ministry into dropping requirements to limit pollution – LRT Investigation
Pig farmers pressured health ministry into dropping requirements to limit pollution – LRT Investigation / LRT

Lithuania’s Environment Ministry has drafted a proposal that will allow manufacturers to avoid reducing pollution and only apply measures to limit it when they consider it feasible. The pig farmers have been pushing for such amendments for years, saying that it is too expensive for them to reduce pollution, LRT Investigation Team has found.

At the end of March, the environment ministry registered the amendment on regulating air pollution resulting from economic activities.

Since May 2019, there has been a requirement to measure the emission of certain pollutants in Lithuania using two parameters – a half-hourly value, measuring an instantaneous burst of a pollutant, and a daily average value. The latter is considered to be the most objective indicator to assess air pollution. The farmers were given three years to implement the pollution reduction measures.

However, the environment ministry now proposes to make the daily average value optional. In other words, if the amendment is adopted, polluters would no longer be obliged to apply measures to limit pollution.

Lithuania's Environment Ministry
Lithuania's Environment Ministry / BNS

Ammonia emissions

The two parameters are used to measure the emission of 114 pollutants. But according to the ministry, they are “especially problematic” when used to measure the emission of ammonia.

Around 94 percent of ammonia emissions are generated from agricultural activities, primarily pig and poultry farms. Residents regularly complain about unpleasant odours emanating from polluting farms. But pig farmers were the ones who actively pushed for the new amendment, LRT Investigation Team has found.

“Concerning the problems related to compliance with the two ammonia limit values […], the Lithuanian Pig Breeders’ Association and the Lithuanian Poultry Breeders’ Association have contacted us about the problems related to the additional regulation that has entered into force,” the environment ministry’s project impact assessment reads.

According to the pig farmers, reducing ammonia pollution through various air filtration devices is “technically difficult and extremely expensive”, so farms would have to reduce production or cease operations if the amendment is not passed.

Pigs
Pigs / AP

Ministers disagree

The proposed amendments on pollution arising from economic activities must be signed by the environment and health ministers. The health ministry has opposed the proposal.

“The draft amendment to the Order of the Environment and Health Ministers was initiated by the environment ministry. The health ministry did not approve this draft,” Lithuania’s health ministry told LRT Investigation Team in a written response.

According to Environment Minister Simonas Gentvilas, “it’s impossible to issue an order from two ministers without the signatures of one of them. So, we will look for some kind of joint arrangements”.

Asked why the environment ministry is proposing to make the daily pollution measures optional, Gentvilas said that they “are not fully justified”.

Simonas Gentvilas
Simonas Gentvilas / E. Blaževič/LRT

“The key thing is the concentration, how much is emitted at any given moment. So, if a big burst of pollutants comes out in half an hour, it is the most dangerous. But if it is spread over a day, there are fewer dangers, and we have set target values here,” the minister said.

But Kęstutis Mažeika, former environment minister, who introduced the pollution measurement using two parameters, disagrees.

“Let’s say the Environmental Protection Agency, having received a complaint from the population, goes and measures some pollution for half an hour. If the wind direction has changed in that time, it means that it is virtually impossible to catch that pollution,” he told LRT Investigation Team.

“So, a change was made so that measurements are taken on all sides, covering the whole area, and a daily average is taken, which, according to the practice of other countries, reflects the real pollution,” Mažeika added.

The health ministry is currently gathering scientific evidence on the effects of ammonia on the public’s health. The results are expected by autumn.

Pig farmers pressured health ministry into dropping requirements to limit pollution – LRT Investigation
Lithuania's Environment Ministry
Pigs
Simonas Gentvilas
Kęstutis Mažeika
# Economy# Environment
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Members of the Kharkiv State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre in Vilnius
48 min. ago

Kharkiv opera to go on tour in Lithuania after fleeing war zone

World War Two memorial in Palanga
2 h ago

Lithuania’s Palanga to take down Red Army memorial

Metropolitan Inokentiy, head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese
3 h ago

Ridden with divisions, Lithuania’s Orthodox church organises anti-war and ‘unity’ march

Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis
5 h ago

Lithuanian FM calls for ‘immediate’ EU embargo on Russian gas, as Spanish FM urges ‘to keep unity’

Lithuanian Railways' employee
5 h ago

Lithuanian Railways to scrap 2,000 jobs amid Russia, Belarus sanctions

Joseph Wu
5
6 h ago

Taiwanese FM: Lithuania has go-ahead to open representation in Taipei

5
Coronavirus in Lithuania
7 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 712 new cases, 5 deaths

Transdniester
6
8 h ago

First Ukraine, now Moldova? Is the Kremlin about to expand its war?

6
Military parade in Saint Petersburg (associative image)
8 h ago

Russian military went on oil-funded spending spree before Ukraine – study

People in Vilnius
10 h ago

About half of Lithuanians consider themselves ‘middle class’, fewer than two years ago

Transdniester
6
2022.04.28 09:37

First Ukraine, now Moldova? Is the Kremlin about to expand its war?

6
Lithuanian Railways' employee
2022.04.28 12:24

Lithuanian Railways to scrap 2,000 jobs amid Russia, Belarus sanctions

People in Vilnius
2022.04.28 08:00

About half of Lithuanians consider themselves ‘middle class’, fewer than two years ago

Joseph Wu
5
2022.04.28 11:39

Taiwanese FM: Lithuania has go-ahead to open representation in Taipei

5
Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares and Lithuania's Gabrielius Landsbergis
2022.04.28 12:29

Lithuanian FM calls for ‘immediate’ EU embargo on Russian gas, as Spanish FM urges ‘to keep unity’

Military parade in Saint Petersburg (associative image)
2022.04.28 09:22

Russian military went on oil-funded spending spree before Ukraine – study

Metropolitan Inokentiy, head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese
2022.04.28 14:19

Ridden with divisions, Lithuania’s Orthodox church organises anti-war and ‘unity’ march

World War Two memorial in Palanga
2022.04.28 15:31

Lithuania’s Palanga to take down Red Army memorial

Coronavirus in Lithuania
2022.04.28 10:24

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 712 new cases, 5 deaths

Members of the Kharkiv State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre in Vilnius
2022.04.28 17:22

Kharkiv opera to go on tour in Lithuania after fleeing war zone