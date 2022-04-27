Protest over sexual violence in Ukraine to be held outside Russian Embassy in Vilnius

A protest over sexual violence in Ukraine will be held outside the Russian Embassy in Vilnius on Wednesday.

The action is being organized on the eve of the Denim Day, dedicated to the prevention of sexual violence and to an education campaign, as well as to express support for victims of sexual violence and to underline that sexual violence cannot be justified.

“This year, the Denim Day's slogan is ‘There is still no excuse’, and we want to remind that Russia’s actions in Ukraine cannot be justified. That’s why we are dedicating this year’s campaign to the people of Ukraine who have experienced sexual violence,” said Tadas Gudauskas, the founder and organiser of the Denim Day in Lithuania.

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, there have been reports of Ukrainian women and children being raped and tortured by Russian soldiers in occupied territories.