Russians transiting Lithuania to be met with more Ukraine war images

Lithuania’s state-owned railways, LTG, have opened a second exhibition with photos from the war in Ukraine, putting them on a platform at Kena to face the transiting Russian trains.

"Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine. This is happening because you don't believe it", reads the message that greets Russian citizens transiting to and from Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad.

This is already a second joint initiative to attract the attention of Russians travelling to and from Kaliningrad, wedged between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic coast.

A total of 14 photographs from Bucha, Mariupol and other war-torn parts of Ukraine are on display on the platform where trains stop for approximately one hour.

Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO of LTG, said it was an opportunity to show at least a small number of Russian citizens what is happening in Ukraine.

In late March, the first such exhibition featuring 24 photographs from Kyiv and Mariupol was opened on the platform of the Vilnius railway station.

Read more: Russians transiting Lithuania to be met with Ukraine war photos: ‘do you approve of this?’