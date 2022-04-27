Russian Embassy in Vilnius

19 min. ago

Protest over sexual violence in Ukraine to be held outside Russian Embassy in Vilnius

Vilnius railway station has set up a photo exhibition, displaying images from the war in Ukraine to passengers on Russian transit trains between Moscow and Kaliningrad.

20 min. ago

Russians transiting Lithuania to be met with more Ukraine war images

Russia's war against Ukraine.

29 min. ago

We are ready to bolster Ukraine's armed forces, says Lithuanian minister

Russia's war against Ukraine.

1 h ago

Watching war in Ukraine, people in Lithuania are getting anxious

Activists urge people to stay away from Amber Food restaurants

16 h ago

Pressured by activists, Amber Food to cut ties with Kaunas mayor over Russian business

A monument to Soviet soldiers was taken down at a military cemetery in Kaunas

17 h ago

Kaunas takes down Red Army monument at military cemetery

May 9 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image).

18 h ago

Lithuania braces for May 9 ‘provocations’ – PM

Pasieniečiai sulaikė tvoros segmentą pavogti mėginusius du šalčininkiečius

19 h ago

Two men detained after trying to steal Lithuania’s border fence

Lithuania sends Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

19 h ago

Lithuania still has weapons it could send to Ukraine – chief of defence

Gitanas Nausėda in Klaipėda

20 h ago

Lithuanian president dismisses Moscow’s warnings of WW3: ‘We must support Ukraine even more’

EXPO 2020 Dubai

20 h ago

EXPO 2020 Lithuanian pavilion managers accused of mobbing, sexual harassment

Refugees from Ukraine

21 h ago

Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania number nearly 50,000 – statistics

Facemask

22 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 894 new cases, 2 deaths

Airport

23 h ago

Ryanair to launch dozen new routes from Lithuania

VSAT officer (associative image)

23 h ago

Lithuanian police investigate suspected sexual abuse of asylum seekers

Russia's war against Ukraine.

1 d ago

Ukraine gave us time to prepare for war – interview with Lithuanian chief of defence

2022.04.27 09:27

Russians transiting Lithuania to be met with more Ukraine war images

Lithuania’s state-owned railways, LTG, have opened a second exhibition with photos from the war in Ukraine, putting them on a platform at Kena to face the transiting Russian trains.

"Russia is committing genocide in Ukraine. This is happening because you don't believe it", reads the message that greets Russian citizens transiting to and from Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad.

This is already a second joint initiative to attract the attention of Russians travelling to and from Kaliningrad, wedged between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic coast.

A total of 14 photographs from Bucha, Mariupol and other war-torn parts of Ukraine are on display on the platform where trains stop for approximately one hour.

Egidijus Lazauskas, CEO of LTG, said it was an opportunity to show at least a small number of Russian citizens what is happening in Ukraine.

In late March, the first such exhibition featuring 24 photographs from Kyiv and Mariupol was opened on the platform of the Vilnius railway station.

Read more: Russians transiting Lithuania to be met with Ukraine war photos: ‘do you approve of this?’

