We are ready to bolster Ukraine's armed forces, says Lithuanian minister

The West is ready to contribute to the long-term strengthening of Ukraine's armed forces, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Tuesday evening following a US-initiated allied meeting in Germany.

"It is difficult to expect a quick end to this war, we are, therefore, determined to fully contribute to the long-term strengthening of Ukraine's armed forces. Together, we need to develop a programme for Ukraine's military reconstruction to ensure rearmament and to effectively meet the country's basic needs," Anušauskas said.

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian defence minister attended a meeting at the American military base in Ramstein in Germany to discuss the strengthening of Ukraine's military capabilities and the country's long-term security needs.

The meeting discussed the best ways to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities now and after the end of the war. Lithuania is giving Ukraine everything it can from its depots, Anušauskas said.

"Lithuania provided the initial arms assistance even before the war started as we handed over Stinger systems,” he said in a statement. “When the war broke out, Lithuania's military support reached Ukraine on the third day. Currently, Lithuania's total military assistance has reached 100 million euros.”

Read more: Lithuania running dry on weapons to hand over to Ukraine