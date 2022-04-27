Russian Embassy in Vilnius

News

11 min. ago

Protest over sexual violence in Ukraine to be held outside Russian Embassy in Vilnius

Vilnius railway station has set up a photo exhibition, displaying images from the war in Ukraine to passengers on Russian transit trains between Moscow and Kaliningrad.

News

12 min. ago

Russians transiting Lithuania to be met with more Ukraine war images

Russia's war against Ukraine.

News

21 min. ago

We are ready to bolster Ukraine's armed forces, says Lithuanian minister

Russia's war against Ukraine.

News

1 h ago

Watching war in Ukraine, people in Lithuania are getting anxious

Activists urge people to stay away from Amber Food restaurants

News

16 h ago

Pressured by activists, Amber Food to cut ties with Kaunas mayor over Russian business

A monument to Soviet soldiers was taken down at a military cemetery in Kaunas

News

17 h ago

Kaunas takes down Red Army monument at military cemetery

May 9 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image).

News

18 h ago

Lithuania braces for May 9 ‘provocations’ – PM

Pasieniečiai sulaikė tvoros segmentą pavogti mėginusius du šalčininkiečius

News

19 h ago

Two men detained after trying to steal Lithuania’s border fence

Lithuania sends Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

News

19 h ago

Lithuania still has weapons it could send to Ukraine – chief of defence

Gitanas Nausėda in Klaipėda

News

20 h ago

Lithuanian president dismisses Moscow’s warnings of WW3: ‘We must support Ukraine even more’

EXPO 2020 Dubai

News

20 h ago

EXPO 2020 Lithuanian pavilion managers accused of mobbing, sexual harassment

Refugees from Ukraine

News

21 h ago

Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania number nearly 50,000 – statistics

Facemask

News

22 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 894 new cases, 2 deaths

Airport

News

23 h ago

Ryanair to launch dozen new routes from Lithuania

VSAT officer (associative image)

News

23 h ago

Lithuanian police investigate suspected sexual abuse of asylum seekers

Russia's war against Ukraine.

News

1 d ago

Ukraine gave us time to prepare for war – interview with Lithuanian chief of defence

News

2022.04.27 09:18

We are ready to bolster Ukraine's armed forces, says Lithuanian minister

BNS2022.04.27 09:18
Russia's war against Ukraine.
Russia's war against Ukraine. / AP

The West is ready to contribute to the long-term strengthening of Ukraine's armed forces, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas said on Tuesday evening following a US-initiated allied meeting in Germany.

"It is difficult to expect a quick end to this war, we are, therefore, determined to fully contribute to the long-term strengthening of Ukraine's armed forces. Together, we need to develop a programme for Ukraine's military reconstruction to ensure rearmament and to effectively meet the country's basic needs," Anušauskas said.

On Tuesday, the Lithuanian defence minister attended a meeting at the American military base in Ramstein in Germany to discuss the strengthening of Ukraine's military capabilities and the country's long-term security needs.

The meeting discussed the best ways to bolster Ukraine's military capabilities now and after the end of the war. Lithuania is giving Ukraine everything it can from its depots, Anušauskas said.

"Lithuania provided the initial arms assistance even before the war started as we handed over Stinger systems,” he said in a statement. “When the war broke out, Lithuania's military support reached Ukraine on the third day. Currently, Lithuania's total military assistance has reached 100 million euros.”

Read more: Lithuania running dry on weapons to hand over to Ukraine

Russia's war against Ukraine.
Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas
Russia's war against Ukraine.
# News# Russian invasion of Ukraine# Defence# Baltics and Russia# Baltics and the World
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Russian Embassy in Vilnius
12 min. ago

Protest over sexual violence in Ukraine to be held outside Russian Embassy in Vilnius

Vilnius railway station has set up a photo exhibition, displaying images from the war in Ukraine to passengers on Russian transit trains between Moscow and Kaliningrad.
6
13 min. ago

Russians transiting Lithuania to be met with more Ukraine war images

6
Russia's war against Ukraine.
5
1 h ago

Watching war in Ukraine, people in Lithuania are getting anxious

5
Activists urge people to stay away from Amber Food restaurants
16 h ago

Pressured by activists, Amber Food to cut ties with Kaunas mayor over Russian business

A monument to Soviet soldiers was taken down at a military cemetery in Kaunas
17 h ago

Kaunas takes down Red Army monument at military cemetery

May 9 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image).
18 h ago

Lithuania braces for May 9 ‘provocations’ – PM

Pasieniečiai sulaikė tvoros segmentą pavogti mėginusius du šalčininkiečius
19 h ago

Two men detained after trying to steal Lithuania’s border fence

Lithuania sends Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine
19 h ago

Lithuania still has weapons it could send to Ukraine – chief of defence

Gitanas Nausėda in Klaipėda
20 h ago

Lithuanian president dismisses Moscow’s warnings of WW3: ‘We must support Ukraine even more’

EXPO 2020 Dubai
5
20 h ago

EXPO 2020 Lithuanian pavilion managers accused of mobbing, sexual harassment

5
Airport
2022.04.26 10:34

Ryanair to launch dozen new routes from Lithuania

Gitanas Nausėda in Klaipėda
2022.04.26 13:03

Lithuanian president dismisses Moscow’s warnings of WW3: ‘We must support Ukraine even more’

Pasieniečiai sulaikė tvoros segmentą pavogti mėginusius du šalčininkiečius
2022.04.26 14:08

Two men detained after trying to steal Lithuania’s border fence

A monument to Soviet soldiers was taken down at a military cemetery in Kaunas
2022.04.26 16:00

Kaunas takes down Red Army monument at military cemetery

EXPO 2020 Dubai
5
2022.04.26 13:00

EXPO 2020 Lithuanian pavilion managers accused of mobbing, sexual harassment

5
May 9 celebrations in Vilnius (associative image).
2022.04.26 14:52

Lithuania braces for May 9 ‘provocations’ – PM

Activists urge people to stay away from Amber Food restaurants
2022.04.26 17:00

Pressured by activists, Amber Food to cut ties with Kaunas mayor over Russian business

VSAT officer (associative image)
2022.04.26 10:19

Lithuanian police investigate suspected sexual abuse of asylum seekers

Lithuania sends Stinger anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine
2022.04.26 13:57

Lithuania still has weapons it could send to Ukraine – chief of defence

Refugees from Ukraine
2022.04.26 12:01

Ukrainian war refugees in Lithuania number nearly 50,000 – statistics