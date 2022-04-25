Vilnius (associative image)

23 min. ago

Lithuania to offer cheaper business loans to Ukrainians

Lithuania's LNG terminal, Independence.

1 h ago

Lithuania receives big LNG shipment from US after giving up Russian gas

School (associative image)

2 h ago

Belarus bans Lithuanian instruction in minority schools, prompting protests from Vilnius

A man with a facemask in Vilnius

3 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 295 new cases, 6 deaths

Russian Embassy in Vilnius

3 h ago

Red Army memorials, Russian embassy in Lithuania smeared amid Ukraine war

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow

4 h ago

Lithuania suggests EU sanctions on Russian Orthodox Church head

Emmanuel Macron

4 h ago

Lithuania welcomes Macron’s reelection: ‘Everyone in Europe can breathe a sigh of relief’

A woman in Yahidne village, Chernihiv Region. She was among those forced into the basement by Russian troops.

6 h ago

In the footsteps of Russian soldiers. ‘He said Slava Ukraini. Then they shot him’ (II)

Kristina Sabaliauskaitė

1 d ago

‘Russia's pathology is to destroy what is more beautiful’ - interview

Shopping

2022.04.23 12:00

Nine out of ten Lithuanians anxious about their finances. Why?

Vilnius Airport

2022.04.23 10:00

Lithuanian Airports says Soviet-era terminal 'a propaganda tool', calls for demolition

NBA Basketball School in Vilnius

2022.04.22 16:54

First NBA Basketball School in Eastern Europe opens in Vilnius

Kęstutis Marčiulynas-Bo Haeng Sunim

2022.04.22 16:20

Lithuanian actor, monk Kęstutis Marčiulynas dies in South Korea

IFV Vilkas

2022.04.22 15:01

Lithuania to build IFV workshop in Rukla

Europos Sąjunga

2022.04.22 14:04

EU to invest €6.4 billion in Lithuania via Cohesion Fund

Annalena Baerbock

2022.04.22 12:12

Germany ready to contribute to NATO brigade formation in Lithuania – minister

2022.04.25 14:07

Lithuania to offer cheaper business loans to Ukrainians

BNS2022.04.25 14:07
Vilnius (associative image)
Vilnius (associative image) / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Ukrainian business owners and prospective entrepreneurs will be able to take out government-subsidised loans to start businesses in Lithuania, the country’s Economy Ministry said on Monday.

“We are giving the Ukrainians an opportunity to get loans with 30 percent lower interest rates for starting a business. This will make it easier for them to settle in our country, relocate their businesses, or find new areas of activity and create new jobs,” Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė said in a statement.

Low-interest loans will be available to small and medium-sized businesses established after February 24, the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and whose shareholder, partner or owner is a Ukrainian with a residence permit in Lithuania. The same conditions will be extended to Ukrainian entrepreneurs who received residence permits in Lithuania after February 24.

A loan of up to 3 million euros for up to 10 years will be available for business start-ups and up to 200,000 euros for up to three years for working capital.

# Economy
