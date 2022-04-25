Lithuania to offer cheaper business loans to Ukrainians

Ukrainian business owners and prospective entrepreneurs will be able to take out government-subsidised loans to start businesses in Lithuania, the country’s Economy Ministry said on Monday.

“We are giving the Ukrainians an opportunity to get loans with 30 percent lower interest rates for starting a business. This will make it easier for them to settle in our country, relocate their businesses, or find new areas of activity and create new jobs,” Economy Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė said in a statement.

Low-interest loans will be available to small and medium-sized businesses established after February 24, the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and whose shareholder, partner or owner is a Ukrainian with a residence permit in Lithuania. The same conditions will be extended to Ukrainian entrepreneurs who received residence permits in Lithuania after February 24.

A loan of up to 3 million euros for up to 10 years will be available for business start-ups and up to 200,000 euros for up to three years for working capital.