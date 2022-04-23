Nine out of ten Lithuanians anxious about their finances. Why?

High inflation and uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine make most people in Lithuania worried about their finances. Economists are also predicting a further rise in inflation but not in wages.

Almost nine out of 10 people in Lithuania say they feel anxious about their finances, according to Swedbank’s survey. Almost a third also admitted they have started building up a cash reserve.

But according to Jūratė Cvilkienė, head of Swedbank’s Institute of Finance, people are confused about what to do with their money.

“Most people say they feel very worried about the war and uncertainty, which encourages them to save. On the other hand, inflation seems to encourage people to invest and spend their money,” Cvilikienė said.

Shopping / J. Stacevičius/LRT

People in Lithuania are once again prioritising cheaper food, something they have not been doing for 10 years, retailers say. This is because food prices have been among those rising the highest.

“People’s moods have changed. They come and say that the prices rise not by the day but by the hour,” Ramūnas Šarkauskas, a beekeeper and trader told LRT TV.

The war in Ukraine has now replaced the uncertainty of the pandemic. This year, Lithuania’s GDP will grow by just one percent, but prices will break new heights, according to Luminor bank’s economist Žygimantas Mauricas.

Žygimantas Mauricas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

“We can definitely call this year the year of inflation. The inflation might be as high as 20 percent in May or June. The main reason for this is that the war in Ukraine has added fuel to the already flaming bonfire of inflation,” he said.

Average annual inflation this year is expected to reach 14 percent, up from 5 percent last year.

According to Mauricas, wages will increase this year and next, but the rise will not be in line with inflation. The Lithuanian government is currently preparing inflation mitigation measures to help the lowest earners.