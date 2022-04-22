LRT English Newsletter: Back to normality?

LRT English Newsletter – April 22, 2022.

Just over two years later, are we finally shedding the last bits of Covid restrictions? It seems so. Lithuania’s officials have announced wide-ranging changes due to come into effect on May 1. In essence, Covid-19 will be treated as a regular disease, with isolation restrictions, as well as face masks, remaining only as recommendations. You will no longer have to self-isolate even when testing positive for Covid.



The main issue preventing a full return to normality is, of course, the ongoing, full-scale war in Ukraine and its echoes in Lithuania.



UKRAINE WAR – BALTIC UPDATES



German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock admitted in Latvia that Berlin failed to heed the warnings from the Baltic states. “We [...] did not listen closely enough when we heard you share your concern” about Russia, she said. In response to the war, Lithuania wants NATO to adopt a principle of “forward defence”, which would involve more active preparations to defend in case of a Russian attack. The measures would include increasing “the NATO battalion to a brigade, preparing to host a division, transforming the air policing mission into a defence mission, and strengthening air defence in general”.

In Vilnius, a protest saw dozens of women raise awareness of sexual violence at the hands of Russian forces. Lithuania has now also banned symbols associated with Russia’s war against Ukraine. The country has also begun preparing Ukrainian soldiers to use anti-tank weapons and announced it has handed over an undisclosed amount of heavy mortars.

Meanwhile, more Lithuanian volunteers are heading to Ukraine to fight. Here’s a report from the first Lithuanian unit being established to go on reconnaissance and “hit and run” missions against the invading troops.



MG BALTIC BOMBSHELL



Dubbed the corruption case of the century, the trial of several high-profile business figures and politicians saw them acquitted of allegations of influence-peddling and abuse of power. The parliamentary opposition says the ruling “legalises political corruption”, while others are waiting for the process to move into the Court of Appeal.



DOMESTIC POLITICS UPDATE



– The Lithuanian parliament has amended the constitution, allowing direct mayoral elections to continue to take place.

– Local municipalities have been greenlit to dismantle Soviet monuments located in cemeteries.

– Two food delivery platforms – Wolt and Bolt Food – have stopped working with restaurants linked to Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis. He has been under fire for his continuing business links with Russia.



LITHUANIA’S MOSCOW PATRIARCHATE SHAKE-UP



The largely ignored fact of the Orthodox Church in Lithuania being under the auspices of the Moscow Patriarchate has recently exploded into public after three priests were sacked for speaking out against Russia’s war in Ukraine. The patriarchate has long been seen as the Kremlin’s soft-power arm around the world. According to Gintaras Sungaila, one of the fired priests, they were instructed not to talk about the war. The head of the Lithuanian Orthodox Archdiocese dismissed the allegations, accusing the three priests of “conspiracy”. Now, some Orthodox priests in Lithuania are planning to appeal to the Patriarch of Constantinople to allow them to switch jurisdictions.



EDITOR’S PICKS:



– Russia’s invasion of Ukraine incensed people across the West, but what was the reaction of ordinary Russians? Initially, it was shock and disbelief, says anthropologist Jeremy Morris. Now, many still deny what is happening, but it wouldn’t be accurate to say that there exists active and enthusiastic support for the war, he argues.

– As Russians withdrew, people who had fled returned. They found their towns destroyed, their loved ones hiding in basements, bearing witness to executions and tortures. This is the story of occupation – about those who could return, those who were forced to stay, and those who had to endure and witness Russian detentions, humiliations, and killings. Read part one here.

– On February 24, Sandra Fleišer, who lived in Moscow with her family, was woken up by phone calls from her friends in Kyiv, telling her that Ukraine was being shelled by Russia. Disapproving of the war and fearing a possible visit of Russian structures, the family decided to leave for Lithuania.

– Izovac Photonics, a subsidiary of a Belarusian high-tech company in Lithuania, attempted to transfer 1.2 million euros received from the sanctioned Russian state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec after the start of the war in Ukraine, LRT Investigation Team has found.

– Irish low-cost airline Ryanair must pay more than 600,000 euros to its ten former employees in Lithuania for their unlawful dismissal, a Lithuanian court has ruled.

– Spring is a perfect season to explore rich Lithuanian nature. For those looking for new destinations, the Check in Lithuania blog provides a list of lesser-known attractions in the country.

Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt

Written by Benas Gerdžiūnas

Edited by Ieva Žvinakytė