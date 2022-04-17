Parrot and ostrich eggs: Folk artist’s collection of 3,000 Easter decorations

Easter spirit is present at the home of folk artist Odeta Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė all year round. The Lithuanian woman has amassed a collection of 3,000 Easter eggs from all over the world.

“Easter egg collections are a very traditional thing. Long ago, people used to collect them. They used to put away the most beautiful Easter egg every year,” Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė said.

“For me, it started without thinking about a collection. I just decorated Easter eggs and took part in exhibitions, so their number kept growing,” she added.

Her mother and daughter also decorate Easter eggs, so there are always a lot of them in the house. When Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė started going to international exhibitions, she exchanged eggs with other participants, adding decorations from all over the world to her collection.

Easter egg collection / LRT TV

"It is very important for me to collect the works of the best Lithuanian folk artists because [...] they pass away, and their children and grandchildren are not interested in [the Easter eggs]. Museums don’t really take these works either, so they simply disappear,” she said.

According to Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė, the most valuable Easter eggs in the collection are those with a natural shell. The collection also includes eggs laid by parrots and ostriches.

The folk artist’s goal is to promote the traditional methods of decorating Easter eggs.

Easter egg collection / LRT TV

“I am a promoter of traditions. It is very important to me that even young people bring traditional techniques, such as hot wax painting and shaving of eggs, into their homes […]. We should pass on traditions to our children and grandchildren,” Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė said.

In the future, the folk artist is also thinking about opening an Easter egg museum.