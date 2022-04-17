Easter egg collection

38 min. ago

Parrot and ostrich eggs: Folk artist’s collection of 3,000 Easter decorations

Easter in Šeduva

2 h ago

Easter avenue in Lithuanian town features Ukrainian decorations

The Kremlin of Moscow

22 h ago

Power and myth of the Kremlin

Ukrainian refugee registration centre in Klaipėda

1 d ago

With holiday season approaching, Ukrainian refugees to lose housing in Lithuanian resorts

Outskirts of Chernihiv, some of which were completely levelled during the month-long fighting

1 d ago

In the footsteps of Russian soldiers. ‘You could die in the city, or you could die on the road’ (I)

Trucks at the Lithuanian border

1 d ago

Russian, Belarusian trucks to be allowed to exit Lithuania after sanctions’ deadline

Gintaras Sungaila (on the right)

1 d ago

‘We were told not to talk about war’, says dismissed Lithuanian Orthodox priest

Lithuanian troops train Ukrainian forces to use Stinger anti-aircraft missile systems

1 d ago

Lithuania starts training Ukrainian troops to use anti-tank weapons

Russia's sunk cruiser Moskva

1 d ago

Russia lost its largest Black Sea capability, Lithuanian defence minister says about sunk cruiser

Orthodox church in Vilnius

2022.04.15 10:57

Three Orthodox priests sacked in Lithuania after criticising Russian invasion of Ukraine – media

Coronavirus in Lithuania

2022.04.15 10:34

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 1,365 new cases, four deaths

Lithuania-Belarus border

2022.04.15 09:37

Foreign Ministry issues warning as Belarus offers visa-free visits for Lithuanians

Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Lithuanian parliament

2022.04.15 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: War, inflation, and unicorns

Ryanair airplane

2022.04.14 15:50

Court orders Ryanair to pay 600,000 EUR to ex-employees in Lithuania

Around 100 additional US troops with Paladin artillery systems arrived in Lithuania

2022.04.14 15:15

Extra US troops with Paladin artillery systems arrive in Lithuania

Rūdninkai military training area

2022.04.14 14:37

Lithuanian parliament grants special status to Rūdninkai military training area

2022.04.17 11:30

Easter spirit is present at the home of folk artist Odeta Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė all year round. The Lithuanian woman has amassed a collection of 3,000 Easter eggs from all over the world.

“Easter egg collections are a very traditional thing. Long ago, people used to collect them. They used to put away the most beautiful Easter egg every year,” Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė said.

“For me, it started without thinking about a collection. I just decorated Easter eggs and took part in exhibitions, so their number kept growing,” she added.

Her mother and daughter also decorate Easter eggs, so there are always a lot of them in the house. When Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė started going to international exhibitions, she exchanged eggs with other participants, adding decorations from all over the world to her collection.

"It is very important for me to collect the works of the best Lithuanian folk artists because [...] they pass away, and their children and grandchildren are not interested in [the Easter eggs]. Museums don’t really take these works either, so they simply disappear,” she said.

According to Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė, the most valuable Easter eggs in the collection are those with a natural shell. The collection also includes eggs laid by parrots and ostriches.

The folk artist’s goal is to promote the traditional methods of decorating Easter eggs.

“I am a promoter of traditions. It is very important to me that even young people bring traditional techniques, such as hot wax painting and shaving of eggs, into their homes […]. We should pass on traditions to our children and grandchildren,” Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė said.

In the future, the folk artist is also thinking about opening an Easter egg museum.

