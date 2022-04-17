Parrot and ostrich eggs: Folk artist’s collection of 3,000 Easter decorations

Easter spirit is present at the home of folk artist Odeta Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė all year round. The Lithuanian woman has amassed a collection of 3,000 Easter eggs from all over the world.
“Easter egg collections are a very traditional thing. Long ago, people used to collect them. They used to put away the most beautiful Easter egg every year,” Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė said.
“For me, it started without thinking about a collection. I just decorated Easter eggs and took part in exhibitions, so their number kept growing,” she added.
Her mother and daughter also decorate Easter eggs, so there are always a lot of them in the house. When Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė started going to international exhibitions, she exchanged eggs with other participants, adding decorations from all over the world to her collection.
"It is very important for me to collect the works of the best Lithuanian folk artists because [...] they pass away, and their children and grandchildren are not interested in [the Easter eggs]. Museums don’t really take these works either, so they simply disappear,” she said.
According to Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė, the most valuable Easter eggs in the collection are those with a natural shell. The collection also includes eggs laid by parrots and ostriches.
The folk artist’s goal is to promote the traditional methods of decorating Easter eggs.
“I am a promoter of traditions. It is very important to me that even young people bring traditional techniques, such as hot wax painting and shaving of eggs, into their homes […]. We should pass on traditions to our children and grandchildren,” Tumėnaitė-Bražėnienė said.
In the future, the folk artist is also thinking about opening an Easter egg museum.