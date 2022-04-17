Lesser-known Lithuanian attractions for spring getaways to nature

Spring is a perfect season to explore rich Lithuanian nature. For those looking for new destinations, the Check in Lithuania blog provides a list of lesser-known attractions in the country.

Cognitive Trail of Laumėnai

Laumėnai cognitive trail stretched along the wild coast of the Kaunas Lagoon for around five kilometres. It is perfect for those who like long and intense walks, as some sections of the trail feature steep slopes, as well as ditches. Along the trail, one can enjoy panoramas of the Kaunas Lagoon, Pažaislis Monastery, Pakalniškės and Vieškūnai mounds, as well as get refreshed at the Žaisa stream.

Cognitive Trail of Laumėnai / Check In Lithuania

Geological Trail of Žiegždriai

The trail, which starts near Žiegždriai, stretches for around 1.6 kilometres, so it is popular among those who give priority to short and comfortable walks in the fresh air. The trail should also interest geology enthusiasts, as it features the outcrops and ditches of clays and conglomerates that talk about the history of the country’s depths.

Geological Trail of Žiegždriai / S. Jankauskas

Pakalniškiai Hillfort

Pakalniškiai Hillfort near Kaunas is 27 metres tall. The view from its top opens onto the Kaunas Reservoir, Pažaislis Monastery, Kaunas Hydropower Dam, and the old industrial area of Petrašiūnai.

If the legend is true, the Hillfort was built by ancient Lithuanians. It accommodated a wooden castle of Vaišvydas, a ruler of Nemunas Valley, who protected the area from the enemies.

Pakalniškiai Hillfort / Check In Lithuania

Ausiutiškės viewpoint

Ausiutiškės viewpoint, some 30 kilometres away from Vilnius, overlooks the largest loop of the Neris River, as well as the endless panorama of pine forests. The viewpoint is perfect for those looking for a peaceful and picturesque place to be with one’s thoughts.

Ausiutiškės viewpoint / Check In Lithuania

Paneriškės viewpoint

Paneriškės viewpoint is located in the district of Elektrėnai. The 70-metre-tall cliff overlooks one of the most beautiful panoramas in Lithuania. From here, one can see the wide-stretching forests of the Neris Regional Park, the wide bend of the Neris River, and several islands in the riverbed.

Paneriškės viewpoint / Check In Lithuania

Cognitive Trail of Šilėnai

Whether by bike or on foot, one can explore the Neris River valley while following the Šilėnai cognitive trail, stretching for around six kilometres. On this journey, one will see the ethnographic Šilėnai village with the 18th-century wooden church, the picturesque Neris River valley, its dense pine forests, as well as an observation tower with a magnificent panorama.

Cognitive Trail of Šilėnai / Check In Lithuania

Outcrop of Muoriškiai

The Outcrop of Muoriškiai was formed during a long process of deep and lateral erosion. The 7.5-metres-tall wall stretches along the riverbed of Nemunėlis in the Biržai district. It is an unusual sight in Lithuania, as there are very few rocks to be found in the country. This outcrop is protected by the state as a valuable geological object.

Outcrop of Muoriškiai / Check In Lithuania

Šilpelkė Hiking Trail

The Minija River valley, a hillfort, and the northernmost hornbeam forest in Lithuania. You can discover all this and more by following the hiking trail in the Šilpelkė forest in the Kretinga district.

Šilpelkė Hiking Trail / Check In Lithuania

Green Hiking Trail

The Green hiking trail greets hikers with rich nature, the bed of the Strėva River, the confluences of lakes Spindžys and Spindžiukas, the Drabužininkai hillforts, and the Strėva sinkhole.

