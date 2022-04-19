‘Ironically, Russians feel themselves victims’ – interview with Russia anthropologist

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine incensed people across the West, but what was the reaction of ordinary Russians? Initially, it was shock and disbelief, says anthropologist Jeremy Morris. Now, many still deny what is happening, but it wouldn’t be accurate to say that there exists active and enthusiastic support for the war, he argues.

Morris, a professor at Aarhus University in Denmark, has been studying Russia for decades. He stayed in the country until last November and remains in touch with his informants, sharing his insights about how ordinary Russians relate to their government’s actions on his blog.

“I talk to Russians every day. I’m an anthropologist of Russia, so my job is to talk to all different kinds of Russians from all different kinds of backgrounds, not just in Moscow or Saint Petersburg,” he says.

In an interview with LRT.lt, Morris discusses the extent of Russians’ support for and opposition to the war, the likely effects of Western sanctions, and how realistic is a revolt among the masses or the elites.

What was the initial reaction of Russians when the war started?

I think the initial reaction can be summarised as shock and disbelief. We can see that while Russian state propaganda had prepared Russians for a kind of confrontation with the West and had presented Ukraine and Ukrainians in a very negative way, it’s clear that nobody, not even many members of the elite, expected a war.

How did the reactions change subsequently?

I think we’re still in a period where many people cannot really process what has happened because it still is so far away from the reality that they had gotten used to. It’s also important to say that the war in Donbass, which has continued since 2014, is not really, I think, on the radar of many ordinary Russian people. It was a horrible conflict that killed many thousands of people, but it was still something distant in the minds of many Russians. This, of course, is a bad thing, but we could say that for them, the conflict in 2014 onwards was a little bit like the conflict in Afghanistan for Americans. Something they could just not think about for most of the time.

So, it has changed. I think we still have a lot of shock. People cannot come to terms with what’s happening, there is a lot of denial.

Anti-war protest in Russia / Vida Press

I think we could describe the reaction as “defensive consolidation”. I use this term because I don’t fully agree with people that say there is a big rally around the flag. For me, a rally around the flag implies a strong sense of patriotic loyalty to a regime, to a leader, it implies enthusiasm and also social mobilisation, which is spontaneous, in support of the war.

Of course, there are visible signs of people supporting the war, but I would still say that they are a minority. It might be a significant minority, but still a minority. When you speak to people, nobody really wants to talk about the war. If it were a rally around the flag, people would feel comfortable talking to each other about what they know, about how they support what’s happening.

This significant minority of supporters, these are the people displaying “Z” signs and ribbons of St George? How do others respond to such displays?

Again, we have to be careful here, because, sure, the ribbon of St George to anybody outside Russia – in the Baltic states, in Ukraine, in the West – is a highly negative sign, a symbol of Russian aggression. But there is no self-awareness of this within Russia, unfortunately. So, there are people that might display the St George ribbon without any connection to the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, “Z” shows that you are an active supporter of the war. We can say that there are, of course, many people that do get behind the military campaign of the Russian state with enthusiasm.

Pro-Russia rally in Serbia / AP

But my point is that, yes, there may be a lot of them, but this is not very different to the actions of any nationalist, patriotic, imperialist minority that exists in all post-colonial states. In the United Kingdom, where I am from, there are some very similar phenomena. In the United States, if you think about the Trump supporters and the way in which they use patriotic symbols, it’s quite similar.

I would also say that the visible symbols are not very many in large urban places, which, again, should be a good indication that support for the war is highly ambiguous and contingent. We see more of these symbols in smaller towns, rural places.

However, again, a lot of the time this is not the initiative of individuals. This is the initiative of people working for the state, who have been instructed to display these symbols.

And what is interesting, after a month and a half [of war], we are already seeing what I would say is patriotic fatigue. In some places that I study, these symbols are being taken down or are just not being renewed. This is positive, I think, because it’s an indicator that it was an artificial campaign.

If people had a very strong motivation, they would have individually put up these symbols and then they would have individually renewed them. The fact that they are being left to be painted over or to be replaced by something else or just become illegible, they’re not being looked after – that shows that this was very much a state manipulation of the public symbolic space and that it doesn’t necessarily reflect a strong enthusiasm among the majority of people.

Pro-Russia rally in Serbia / AP

Do ordinary people have easy access to information about the war in Ukraine? Do they see the same images that we are seeing?

It seems like the Russian media changed a little bit about a week or two ago and they started to show more images. We can say that even if Russians only watch their own television, they do see images of the destruction of Mariupol, for example, and to a lesser extent, of Kharkiv.

But I guess these images are very strongly curated. They are accompanied by a very careful explanation that this destruction is caused by the Ukrainian army or the Azov battalion. Unfortunately, if somebody gets their information only from Russian television, they will still strongly believe that the Russian armed forces have done nothing wrong.

And that’s a big problem. I talked to somebody yesterday who is a perfectly intelligent and reasonable person in any other way, but they believe that Russian forces have done nothing wrong.

Do Russians believe the official explanation for starting the war, that the Ukrainian government is dominated by Nazis?

Again, this is where we need to go back to 2014. If somebody watches Russian TV, then for eight or nine years they were being prepared to accept this narrative. It’s hard to put a percentage, but you could say that there is a big minority that accepts all the propaganda messages. I would guess it’s between a quarter and a third of people.

Bucha, Kyiv. / AP nuotr.

And I’m afraid there is no weapon that we have to fight it, whether it’s alternative Russian news or just having conversations. I have conversations with these people every day, and they will not believe anything that I say.

At least initially, we’ve been hearing about anti-war protests throughout Russia. What groups of people were involved in these protests and why did they peter out?

I think sometimes people already forget that there were many thousands of people protesting and many thousands of people arrested. These are mostly people that move from cause to cause, politically active, anti-regime. Many of them supported Navalny when he was arrested. Very diverse groups, from the kind of Navalny-supporting middle-of-the-road liberal anti-corruption people to left groups, and so on.

Such protests, of course, could only be sustained for a short time because there are only a limited number of people that can come out before they get arrested. Secondly, the Russian state pretty much immediately passed laws to make any kind of voicing of opinion against the war punishable by very heavy penalties. So that killed them all.

And how big is this group?

That’s really hard to say. It is limited to larger urban centres, there were protests in every big or medium-sized city. There are still some small, individual protests. There was one just a couple of days ago in the city that I study, Kaluga. The guy was beaten, I don’t think he was arrested. So, it’s a high risk now, even quite dedicated anti-war people understand the risks.

Moscow / AP

In terms of numbers, my position as an anthropologist is that in some respects Russian society is no different from any other society. And I would say, active protesters are maybe 5 percent, people who are generally younger than 40. I don’t think that Russia is really any different.

How are Russians experiencing the effects of sanctions?

One of the problems is that we think things are going to move really fast when actually they move really slow. The effect of sanctions has hardly begun. The initial effect was not to do with sanctions, but with panicking – shortages of sugar and things like that.

We will see the effect of sanctions in the summer. Will the foreign manufacturing companies like Samsung, Volkswagen, will they restart in the summer, will they be able to get the equipment, spare parts, and supplies they need? Or will we see 100,000–300,000 high-quality blue-collar jobs disappear? Then, we will see there is a significant effect of sanctions.

Secondly, after the Russian state defaults on its debt, we will see financial problems in the whole system. Again, we will have to wait maybe weeks before that becomes really clear.

And it will become clear in ways that we do not expect. In things like public sector wages not being indexed against high inflation. High inflation will become much clearer at the end of the summer when people are expecting the cost of food to go down. But if inflation is still at 20, 30, or 50 percent, which it probably will be, people will suddenly realise that their wages have not really been indexed because the state does not have the money because of sanctions.

People in Russia queuing at an ATM following the introduction of sanctions / AP

We have not seen any big effects on ordinary people yet. We have a big effect on the small middle class because they cannot go to McDonald’s or clothing stores. Of course, ordinary Russian people are a lot poorer than even the poorest people in the European Union. And we will not really fully see that until August or September.

What will likely be the effect of sanctions? Will ordinary people be pushed to rise against their government or, on the contrary, rally around their leader?

I think there’s no easy answer to that. The answer is that it takes time. And, of course, it is possible in a state like Russia, where you can control the media very carefully, to blame the West for the effect of sanctions in the short term.

But in the medium term – and I’m waiting until September or the winter – Russians will feel the effect of inflation on the cost of heating. If you’re a low-income family, you’re already spending half your income on heating and other utilities. If it becomes three quarters in the winter, then it becomes harder for the state to sustain the propaganda that any effect of the sanctions is due to the West. It will become clear that Russia as a state, though it has all kinds of resources, is effectively quite weak in that it cannot control the cost of its own gas and petrol.

Moscow / AP

So, I would say winter will be the key time. Of course, by then things may have changed a lot. Maybe Ukraine will have won the war, maybe they will have lost, who knows?

And what about the elites, how do they perceive the war? Could there be a palace coup?

Again, I think a big mistake that people make is thinking that the elite is this unified group of oligarchs or whatever. In reality, the elite is diverse as well. If we go back to the decision to start a war, it was taken by the inner circle without consultation with the economic elites. Some of the political elites, even some of the security elites, clearly did not support the decision.

I guess it is true that the security elites will have to, and have already had to, consolidate around the leadership. However, the other elites are acting in different ways. You’ll get some economically liberal elites who will effectively go into exile, and you will get regional elites that will just do their best to cushion their own local populations against the economic devastation that will be coming. And I guess at some point we may see a real divergence in that the centre will try to blame regional elites for any big fall in living standards.

Vladimir Putin mural in Belgrade, Serbia / AP

How would the regional elites react?

I don’t know. They will take the blame initially, but in the long term, who knows what will happen? In terms of a coup, I would say that the chances are 10 percent or less.

So, very low because we would need communication and trust between different parts of the elite. And we would also need some kind of signalling from a charismatic symbolic leader that would be willing to lead the coup. And there is nobody.

I mean, in the longer term, you would have to say that the only one who could be that person is the mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanov. But that’s a really long shot.

How would you explain the apparent brutality of Russian troops in places like Bucha?

I don’t like explanations that are monocausal. So, I think the explanation that people propose, that somehow these troops have been brainwashed into thinking that Ukrainians are subhuman, I think that’s wrong. That’s a dangerous assumption to make.

I would go for multiple causes. Even before the war, I wrote that the leadership, training, and discipline in the Russian forces are extremely bad.

The campaign, of course, was a disaster, especially in Bucha and around Kyiv. Many troops were effectively left to survive for themselves. And over the course of weeks, this inevitably led to extremely horrible events.

Ukrainian soldier in Bucha / AP

Of course, that doesn’t excuse any of it. But these things do take place because society is brutalised. If you are the kind of person that signed the contract with the Russian army, you are effectively in that part of the society that is perhaps used to violence in some way. Similarly, if we’re talking about conscripts, they are socialised with violence. So, it becomes much easier to then commit atrocities and war crimes against other people.

And yes, of course, there is an effect of propaganda in that the signals from the media and from Putin himself make it more permissible for Russian troops to kill, rape, and torture Ukrainian civilians.

We’re not excusing Russian troops in any way, but I would not say that there is any one cause. We saw at the beginning of the campaign that most Russian troops were careful to avoid civilian casualties when they were face to face with Ukrainians. Of course, the bombing of Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Mariupol is different. That is the effect of a very old Russian strategy, which is a symbol of its weakness, which is that they can only take ground through extremely destructive, indirect means, artillery and rocket fire.

Having said that, should we have not expected brutality, after what the Russian campaign in Chechnya was like in the 1990s and 2000s? Perhaps people like me were naive in thinking that there wouldn’t be brutality – of course, there would be brutality in every conflict like this that is drawn-out, that is going against the expectations of the aggressor.

Russia in 2016 / AP

Do you expect that the Ukraine war will represent a rupture in the development of Russian society?

That’s a really hard question. We can look at what happened to other societies that undertook extremely aggressive wars that were unjustified. And the answer is, unfortunately, that unless those societies are completely subjugated and their elites are de-radicalised, they do not change. We only have two examples, unfortunately, Japan and Germany. Those changes were only possible because of the occupation by the United States and, in Germany’s case, also the Soviet Union.

So, a rupture is hard to expect without a complete humiliating defeat. And more than defeat, an occupation. Unfortunately, Russia has nuclear weapons, it’s still very powerful and big. Who’s going to undertake that?

In other words, my answer is that Russians would have to undertake that task themselves. And there is no mechanism for them to become a post-imperial post-colonial state without a civil war or an occupation.

Is it productive to speak of some trait in the Russian ‘national character’ that could be blamed for the brutality of the Russian state?

The judgements of national character, of course, are very dangerous and simplistic, and not very sociological. What we can say is that there exists a victim narrative that is very powerful and dangerous. Russians feel themselves victims, ironically. And that’s very unfortunate and will continue to be a barrier to Russians overcoming that extremely destructive relationship with their neighbours.

But I wouldn’t call it national character, though. I would call it a form of political discourse that is very strong at the moment. Victim narrative, encirclement narrative. Which is completely wrong, but is unfortunately dominant.