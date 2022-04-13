Airgun shooting in Vilnius leaves two students injured

Two students in Vilnius have been injured in a suspected shooting incident on Wednesday morning, the police have said.

The incident was reported at 09:22. The two male students, aged 15, suffered light injuries from an airgun and were taken to hospital for examination.

The suspected culprit, another student born in 2006, has been detained on possible public order offence.

The incident occurred in Radvilų Gymnasium on Gelvonų Street in Vilnius, the police have confirmed to LRT RADIO.

The detained student allegedly brought the airgun – a pellet gun or an airsoft pistol – to school, the police said.

“Its power is certainly not equal to a combat weapon. It has nothing to do with that. The power of pellet guns is quite low and they cannot cause the kind of damage that combat weapons do,” Tomas Bražėnas, a spokesman for Vilnius District Police, told LRT.lt.

Airsoft pistols are often bought for entertainment, Bražėnas added, although they can lead to injuries.

“The investigation will determine whether it was an accident or an intentional use of the weapon,” said Bražėnas.