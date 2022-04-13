Police car (associative image)

33 min. ago

Airgun shooting in Vilnius leaves two students injured

IFV Vilkas

2 h ago

Lithuania to buy over 100 additional IFVs from Germany

Arūnas Dulkys

2 h ago

First groups of Lithuanian medics to go on mission to Ukraine – minister

Coronavirus in Lithuania

4 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania reports 1,820 new cases, 6 deaths

Daumantai sauces

5 h ago

Lithuanian sauce maker struggles to divest from Kaliningrad

Gabrielius Landsbergis

6 h ago

Lithuanian FM: Is our goal just peace, or is it regime change in Russia? – interview

War fefugees from Ukraine

21 h ago

First group of unaccompanied children returns to Ukraine from Lithuania

Eliza Izmalkova and 300 Lithuanians sing for Ukraine

22 h ago

War refugee and 300 Lithuanians dedicate song to Ukraine – video

Russia's war in Ukraine

23 h ago

Russia’s actions in Ukraine are genocide – Lithuanian parliament

Lithuanian Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė

23 h ago

Lithuania’s budget deficit to reach 4.9 percent of GDP in 2022 – minister

Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Lithuania's Seimas

1 d ago

Lithuania was first to help Ukraine, Zelensky tells country’s parliament

Trucks at the Lithuanian border

1 d ago

Unprecedented queues form on Lithuania-Belarus border following EU's sanctions

Ukrainian children

1 d ago

Lithuanian, Ukrainian ministers sign deal to protect children in wartime

Covered Soviet monument in Raseiniai

1 d ago

Pending state decision on cultural heritage, Lithuania’s Raseiniai hides Soviet monuments

Coronavirus in Lithuania

1 d ago

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 1,603 new cases, 4 deaths

Rally by the German Embassy in Vilnius

1 d ago

Rally in Vilnius calls on Germany to ‘wake up’ and stop buying Russian energy

2022.04.13 14:04

Airgun shooting in Vilnius leaves two students injured

Police car (associative image) / BNS

Two students in Vilnius have been injured in a suspected shooting incident on Wednesday morning, the police have said.

The incident was reported at 09:22. The two male students, aged 15, suffered light injuries from an airgun and were taken to hospital for examination.

The suspected culprit, another student born in 2006, has been detained on possible public order offence.

The incident occurred in Radvilų Gymnasium on Gelvonų Street in Vilnius, the police have confirmed to LRT RADIO.

The detained student allegedly brought the airgun – a pellet gun or an airsoft pistol – to school, the police said.

“Its power is certainly not equal to a combat weapon. It has nothing to do with that. The power of pellet guns is quite low and they cannot cause the kind of damage that combat weapons do,” Tomas Bražėnas, a spokesman for Vilnius District Police, told LRT.lt.

Airsoft pistols are often bought for entertainment, Bražėnas added, although they can lead to injuries.

“The investigation will determine whether it was an accident or an intentional use of the weapon,” said Bražėnas.

