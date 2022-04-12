Rally in Vilnius calls on Germany to ‘wake up’ and stop buying Russian energy

Around a hundred people rallied outside the German embassy in Vilnius on Monday evening urging Berlin to stop buying energy resources from Russia and supply more weapons to Ukraine.

Participants of the campaign urged Berlin to “wake up” and played alarm clock melodies using their smartphones, a BNS journalist reported from the scene.

Many people who gathered for the rally had Ukrainian flags wrapped around their shoulders or carried other symbols in the colours of the country’s national flag.

Protestors also held posters saying “Scholz be like Boris”, referring to the German chancellor and the prime minister of the United Kingdom, “Genocide in Ukraine is real”, etc.

The campaign was organized by Agnė Zalanskaitė, a public activist. Participants included Vytautas Landsbergis, the first Lithuanian post-independence leader.

Organisers earlier obtained a permit to hold a rally of up to 200 people.

Germany has recently been criticized for insufficient support for Ukraine and unwillingness to impose sanctions on Russian energy resources.