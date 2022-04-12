Rally by the German Embassy in Vilnius

29 min. ago

Rally in Vilnius calls on Germany to ‘wake up’ and stop buying Russian energy

Electric scooter

1 h ago

Helmets and speed limits – could scooter-related injuries be curbed?

Kęstutis and Asta Sabaliauskai with Katia, Yulia and Eleonora

16 h ago

‘Our kids said we need to help’: Lithuanians took in three Ukrainian girls

Ingrida Šimonytė and Denys Shmyhal in Borodyanka

17 h ago

‘No words to describe what I saw here’: Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees' registration centre in Vilnius

17 h ago

Over sixty Ukrainian refugees accommodated at Lithuanian parliament’s hotel

Monuments to Soviet soldiers

18 h ago

Lithuania’s Kaunas to remove Soviet memorials, Vilnius won’t follow suit for now

Lithuanian, Estonian, and Latvian flags

18 h ago

Lithuania lags behind Latvia, Estonia in World Democracy Index

Cruise ship Hamburg

21 h ago

Lithuania’s Klaipėda kicks off first post-corona cruise season

Lifosa

22 h ago

Lithuania’s sanctions-hit fertiliser producer suspends operation

Coronavirus in Lithuania

23 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 718 new cases, lowest daily count this year

Bodies of killed civilians were found after Russian troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town of Bucha

23 h ago

Ukraine must remain in spotlight, Lithuanian MPs say after visiting Kyiv, Irpin, Bucha

Valdemaras Rupšys

1 d ago

Lithuania to train Ukrainian troops to use anti-tank weaponry – chief of defence

Shopping (associative image)

1 d ago

Lithuanian government’s fight against inflation: too little, too slow?

A pumpjack extracts crude at an oil field in Emlichheim, Germany

1 d ago

Are there any sanctions left to pressure Russia?

Migrants on Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)

2022.04.09 08:00

Lithuanian volunteer rescuing irregular migrants: ‘I’m told I’m harming my country’ – opinion

Ukrainian soldier

2022.04.08 17:14

Most Lithuanians believe Ukraine will win war – survey

2022.04.12 09:22

Rally in Vilnius calls on Germany to ‘wake up’ and stop buying Russian energy

BNS2022.04.12 09:22
Rally by the German Embassy in Vilnius
Rally by the German Embassy in Vilnius / D. Umbrasas/LRT

Around a hundred people rallied outside the German embassy in Vilnius on Monday evening urging Berlin to stop buying energy resources from Russia and supply more weapons to Ukraine.

Participants of the campaign urged Berlin to “wake up” and played alarm clock melodies using their smartphones, a BNS journalist reported from the scene.

Many people who gathered for the rally had Ukrainian flags wrapped around their shoulders or carried other symbols in the colours of the country’s national flag.

Protestors also held posters saying “Scholz be like Boris”, referring to the German chancellor and the prime minister of the United Kingdom, “Genocide in Ukraine is real”, etc.

The campaign was organized by Agnė Zalanskaitė, a public activist. Participants included Vytautas Landsbergis, the first Lithuanian post-independence leader.

Organisers earlier obtained a permit to hold a rally of up to 200 people.

Germany has recently been criticized for insufficient support for Ukraine and unwillingness to impose sanctions on Russian energy resources.

Rally by the German Embassy in Vilnius
Rally by the German Embassy in Vilnius
Rally by the German Embassy in Vilnius
