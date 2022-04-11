Ingrida Šimonytė and Denys Shmyhal in Borodyanka

22 min. ago

‘No words to describe what I saw here’: Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine

Ukrainian refugees' registration centre in Vilnius

39 min. ago

Over sixty Ukrainian refugees accommodated at Lithuanian parliament’s hotel

Monuments to Soviet soldiers

1 h ago

Lithuania’s Kaunas to remove Soviet memorials, Vilnius won’t follow suit for now

Lithuanian, Estonian, and Latvian flags

1 h ago

Lithuania lags behind Latvia, Estonia in World Democracy Index

Cruise ship Hamburg

4 h ago

Lithuania’s Klaipėda kicks off first post-corona cruise season

Lifosa

5 h ago

Lithuania’s sanctions-hit fertiliser producer suspends operation

Coronavirus in Lithuania

6 h ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 718 new cases, lowest daily count this year

Bodies of killed civilians were found after Russian troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town of Bucha

6 h ago

Ukraine must remain in spotlight, Lithuanian MPs say after visiting Kyiv, Irpin, Bucha

Valdemaras Rupšys

7 h ago

Lithuania to train Ukrainian troops to use anti-tank weaponry – chief of defence

Shopping (associative image)

8 h ago

Lithuanian government’s fight against inflation: too little, too slow?

A pumpjack extracts crude at an oil field in Emlichheim, Germany

1 d ago

Are there any sanctions left to pressure Russia?

Migrants on Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)

2022.04.09 08:00

Lithuanian volunteer rescuing irregular migrants: ‘I’m told I’m harming my country’ – opinion

Ukrainian soldier

2022.04.08 17:14

Most Lithuanians believe Ukraine will win war – survey

Lithuanian military

2022.04.08 17:13

Lithuania to spend over €1bn on weapons from US, Germany – ministry

Gazprom

2022.04.08 16:22

EU in ‘good direction’ with Russian energy bans, but talks give little optimism – Lithuanian FM

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas

2022.04.08 14:59

Eight Lithuanian MPs go to Ukraine on undisclosed mission

2022.04.11 16:37

‘No words to describe what I saw here’: Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine

Ignas Jačauskas, BNS2022.04.11 16:37
Ingrida Šimonytė and Denys Shmyhal in Borodyanka
Ingrida Šimonytė and Denys Shmyhal in Borodyanka / photo courtesy of Ingrida Šimonytė

On Monday, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė visited Ukraine, which continues its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Šimonytė posted on Twitter pictures from Borodyanka, a town near Kyiv recently liberated from the Russian army.

“Today, my visit in Ukraine started in Borodyanka. No words could possibly describe what I saw and felt here,” the prime minister said.

The pictures showed Šimonytė accompanied by her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal and Ukrainian troops, looking at a destroyed residential block in Borodyanka.

More than a week ago, Russian forces withdrew from northern Ukraine to regroup in the eastern part of the country. The media and investigators have since recorded numerous cases of horrible murders of civilians and destruction left by retreating Russian troops.

On Sunday, Ukraine said it found more than 1,200 bodies in the Kyiv region, including the towns of Irpin and Bucha. Some of those bodies were found with their hands tied.

The pictures of atrocities in Ukraine, mostly from Bucha, have shocked the world and turned into a grim symbol of the cruelty of the Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s prime minister described the actions of Russian troops as genocide and thanked Lithuania for its contribution to the investigation of war crimes.

“Genocide of Russian Federation against Ukraine must be punished. Grateful to Lithuania for joining the investigation of war crimes,” Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

Šimonytė’s visit to Ukraine was not announced in advance.

# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Russian invasion of Ukraine
