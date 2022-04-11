‘No words to describe what I saw here’: Lithuanian PM visits Ukraine

On Monday, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė visited Ukraine, which continues its fight against Russia’s invasion.

Šimonytė posted on Twitter pictures from Borodyanka, a town near Kyiv recently liberated from the Russian army.

“Today, my visit in Ukraine started in Borodyanka. No words could possibly describe what I saw and felt here,” the prime minister said.

The pictures showed Šimonytė accompanied by her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal and Ukrainian troops, looking at a destroyed residential block in Borodyanka.

More than a week ago, Russian forces withdrew from northern Ukraine to regroup in the eastern part of the country. The media and investigators have since recorded numerous cases of horrible murders of civilians and destruction left by retreating Russian troops.

On Sunday, Ukraine said it found more than 1,200 bodies in the Kyiv region, including the towns of Irpin and Bucha. Some of those bodies were found with their hands tied.

The pictures of atrocities in Ukraine, mostly from Bucha, have shocked the world and turned into a grim symbol of the cruelty of the Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ukraine’s prime minister described the actions of Russian troops as genocide and thanked Lithuania for its contribution to the investigation of war crimes.

“Genocide of Russian Federation against Ukraine must be punished. Grateful to Lithuania for joining the investigation of war crimes,” Shmyhal wrote on Twitter.

Šimonytė’s visit to Ukraine was not announced in advance.