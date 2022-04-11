Coronavirus in Lithuania

News

26 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 718 new cases, lowest daily count this year

Bodies of killed civilians were found after Russian troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town of Bucha

News

34 min. ago

Ukraine must remain in spotlight, Lithuanian MPs say after visiting Kyiv, Irpin, Bucha

Valdemaras Rupšys

News

1 h ago

Lithuania to organise training for Ukrainian troops – chief of defence

Shopping (associative image)

News

2 h ago

Lithuanian government’s fight against inflation: too little, too slow?

A pumpjack extracts crude at an oil field in Emlichheim, Germany

News

1 d ago

Are there any sanctions left to pressure Russia?

Migrants on Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)

News

2022.04.09 08:00

Lithuanian volunteer rescuing irregular migrants: ‘I’m told I’m harming my country’ – opinion

Ukrainian soldier

News

2022.04.08 17:14

Most Lithuanians believe Ukraine will win war – survey

Lithuanian military

News

2022.04.08 17:13

Lithuania to spend over €1bn on weapons from US, Germany – ministry

Gazprom

News

2022.04.08 16:22

EU in ‘good direction’ with Russian energy bans, but talks give little optimism – Lithuanian FM

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas

News

2022.04.08 14:59

Eight Lithuanian MPs go to Ukraine on undisclosed mission

Victory Day commemoration in Antakalnis Cemetery, Vilnius

News

2022.04.08 13:15

Vilnius mayor says he will not permit May 9 events this year

Coronavirus in Lithuania (associative image)

News

2022.04.08 11:46

Coronavirus: Lithuania reports 1,775 new cases, 11 deaths

Nord Security co-founders Tomas Okmanas and Eimantas Sabaliauskas congratulated by Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Šimašius

News

2022.04.08 10:09

Security startup becomes Lithuania’s second unicorn

The Museum of Applied Art at the Old Arsenal

News

2022.04.08 09:34

Lithuania’s national museum raising funds for preservation of Ukrainian museum collections

Blood-red pond near the Russian Embassy in Vilnius

News

2022.04.08 08:00

LRT English Newsletter: Frontlines within

Lithuanian Ambassador to Ukraine Valdemaras Sarapinas

News

2022.04.07 17:06

Lithuanian ambassador returns to Kyiv: ‘No time to think about dangers’ – interview

News

2022.04.11 10:24

Ukraine must remain in spotlight, Lithuanian MPs say after visiting Kyiv, Irpin, Bucha

Erika Alonderytė, BNS2022.04.11 10:24
Bodies of killed civilians were found after Russian troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town of Bucha
Bodies of killed civilians were found after Russian troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town of Bucha / AP

A group of Lithuanian lawmakers who have recently visited Ukraine and seen Russian war crimes say Ukraine must remain in the centre of politicians’ attention, while support for the country must increase.

On Friday, a delegation of eight members of the Lithuanian parliament Seimas visited Kyiv where they met with the Chairman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and discussed support for the country facing a Russian invasion. They also visited mass graves in Bucha and met with the Mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushin.

The MPs were accompanied by a delegation from United for Ukraine, an inter-parliamentary support network for Ukraine, including 35 members from 11 national parliaments and the European Parliament, led by Lithuanian MEP Andrius Kubilius.

Speaking with BNS, Andrius Vyšniauskas, one of the Lithuanian MPs from the delegation, said the main goal of United for Ukraine was to pressure governments and European leaders to help Ukraine as much and as quickly as possible.

Andrius Vyšniauskas
Andrius Vyšniauskas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to him, an initiative of a civilian humanitarian corridor to Mariupol has been proposed to the Ukrainians.

“Our delegation raised the idea of humanitarian corridors to Mariupol and other territories so that perhaps civil society and politicians could undertake this mission […] by having different organisations with political delegations going to the war zone and trying to reach out to those people who are in the occupied territories,” Vyšniauskas told BNS.

“Presumably, the Russians would not dare to attack non-governmental organisations and, of course, politicians with media representatives,” he added.

In Irpin, the delegation toured the sites of the most intense battles and damaged infrastructure and met with Mayor Oleksandr Markushin. They discussed the efforts needed to rebuild the city, as well as how partner cities from European countries could already start taking care of the reconstruction of the infrastructure.

Irpin after Russian attacks
Irpin after Russian attacks / Vida Press

Andrius Mazuronis, a deputy speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas, said that what Lithuanian MPs saw in Ukraine were war crimes that would have to be assessed sooner or later.

“The images in Bucha were the most shocking. We were at the mass graves. The exhumation of the bodies started yesterday. We saw the graves, and we talked about how the crimes were committed. Almost all killed people were tortured, women, children were raped. The images are horrible, and we must speak about that,” Vyšniauskas added.

Vytautas Mitalas, another deputy speaker of the Seimas, said there’s evidence that even more extensive and brutal crimes may have been committed in Mariupol, Trostianetsk, Borodianka, Denisov, Chernihiv, and other cities. Russian crimes must attract more attention in Lithuania, Europe, and the world, he added.

On April 7-9, eight Lithuanian MPs, including Andrius Mazuronis, Vytautas Mitalas, Raimundas Lopata, Matas Maldeikis, Žygimantas Pavilionis, Lukas Savickas, Giedrius Surplys, and Andrius Vyšniauskas, went on the working visit to Ukraine.

Bodies of killed civilians were found after Russian troops withdrew from the Ukrainian town of Bucha
Andrius Vyšniauskas
Irpin after Russian attacks
Russia's war in Ukraine. Borodianka
# Baltics and Eastern Europe# Russian invasion of Ukraine
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
Coronavirus in Lithuania
27 min. ago

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 718 new cases, lowest daily count this year

Valdemaras Rupšys
1 h ago

Lithuania to organise training for Ukrainian troops – chief of defence

Shopping (associative image)
5
2 h ago

Lithuanian government’s fight against inflation: too little, too slow?

5
A pumpjack extracts crude at an oil field in Emlichheim, Germany
1 d ago

Are there any sanctions left to pressure Russia?

Migrants on Lithuania-Belarus border (associative image)
7
2022.04.09 08:00

Lithuanian volunteer rescuing irregular migrants: ‘I’m told I’m harming my country’ – opinion

7
Ukrainian soldier
2022.04.08 17:14

Most Lithuanians believe Ukraine will win war – survey

Lithuanian military
2022.04.08 17:13

Lithuania to spend over €1bn on weapons from US, Germany – ministry

Gazprom
2022.04.08 16:22

EU in ‘good direction’ with Russian energy bans, but talks give little optimism – Lithuanian FM

The Lithuanian parliament, Seimas
2022.04.08 14:59

Eight Lithuanian MPs go to Ukraine on undisclosed mission

Victory Day commemoration in Antakalnis Cemetery, Vilnius
2022.04.08 13:15

Vilnius mayor says he will not permit May 9 events this year

Shopping (associative image)
5
2022.04.11 08:00

Lithuanian government’s fight against inflation: too little, too slow?

5
Valdemaras Rupšys
2022.04.11 09:40

Lithuania to organise training for Ukrainian troops – chief of defence

Coronavirus in Lithuania
2022.04.11 10:32

Coronavirus update: Lithuania confirms 718 new cases, lowest daily count this year