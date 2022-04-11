Ukraine must remain in spotlight, Lithuanian MPs say after visiting Kyiv, Irpin, Bucha

A group of Lithuanian lawmakers who have recently visited Ukraine and seen Russian war crimes say Ukraine must remain in the centre of politicians’ attention, while support for the country must increase.

On Friday, a delegation of eight members of the Lithuanian parliament Seimas visited Kyiv where they met with the Chairman of Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk and discussed support for the country facing a Russian invasion. They also visited mass graves in Bucha and met with the Mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushin.

The MPs were accompanied by a delegation from United for Ukraine, an inter-parliamentary support network for Ukraine, including 35 members from 11 national parliaments and the European Parliament, led by Lithuanian MEP Andrius Kubilius.

Speaking with BNS, Andrius Vyšniauskas, one of the Lithuanian MPs from the delegation, said the main goal of United for Ukraine was to pressure governments and European leaders to help Ukraine as much and as quickly as possible.

Andrius Vyšniauskas / J. Stacevičius/LRT

According to him, an initiative of a civilian humanitarian corridor to Mariupol has been proposed to the Ukrainians.

“Our delegation raised the idea of humanitarian corridors to Mariupol and other territories so that perhaps civil society and politicians could undertake this mission […] by having different organisations with political delegations going to the war zone and trying to reach out to those people who are in the occupied territories,” Vyšniauskas told BNS.

“Presumably, the Russians would not dare to attack non-governmental organisations and, of course, politicians with media representatives,” he added.

In Irpin, the delegation toured the sites of the most intense battles and damaged infrastructure and met with Mayor Oleksandr Markushin. They discussed the efforts needed to rebuild the city, as well as how partner cities from European countries could already start taking care of the reconstruction of the infrastructure.

Irpin after Russian attacks / Vida Press

Andrius Mazuronis, a deputy speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas, said that what Lithuanian MPs saw in Ukraine were war crimes that would have to be assessed sooner or later.

“The images in Bucha were the most shocking. We were at the mass graves. The exhumation of the bodies started yesterday. We saw the graves, and we talked about how the crimes were committed. Almost all killed people were tortured, women, children were raped. The images are horrible, and we must speak about that,” Vyšniauskas added.

Vytautas Mitalas, another deputy speaker of the Seimas, said there’s evidence that even more extensive and brutal crimes may have been committed in Mariupol, Trostianetsk, Borodianka, Denisov, Chernihiv, and other cities. Russian crimes must attract more attention in Lithuania, Europe, and the world, he added.

On April 7-9, eight Lithuanian MPs, including Andrius Mazuronis, Vytautas Mitalas, Raimundas Lopata, Matas Maldeikis, Žygimantas Pavilionis, Lukas Savickas, Giedrius Surplys, and Andrius Vyšniauskas, went on the working visit to Ukraine.