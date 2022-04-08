Gazprom

EU in ‘good direction’ with Russian energy bans, but talks give little optimism – Lithuanian FM

BNS2022.04.08 16:22
Gazprom
Gazprom / AP

The European Union is moving in a “good direction” when it comes to cutting off Russian oil and gas imports, but there is little optimism on the issue, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis says.

The rhetoric from senior officials in EU institutions suggests that political decisions have been made, but there are questions about when they will be implemented, according to Landsbergis.

“The wording ‘sooner or later gas and oil will be abandoned’ [...] suggests that it has already been decided. Only the question of time remains,” the minister told reporters on Friday.

“On the one hand, we can say that we are already moving in a good direction, but on the other hand, it is an open question as to how many more people have to die,” he added.

Landsbergis said he had “no optimism in the ongoing political discussion”.

Gabrielius Landsbergis
Gabrielius Landsbergis / D. Umbrasas/LRT

“Actually, I don't see any more additional arguments. Everything is absolutely clear: crimes of genocide are being committed, entire towns are being cleansed, terrible crimes are being committed against women, against children, and deportations are being carried out,” he said, describing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

New sanctions

The EU said on Thursday that it had approved an embargo on Russian coal and would be closing the bloc’s ports to Russian vessels.

EU member countries import 45 percent of their coal from Russia, at 4 billion euros a year.

The new package also includes a 10-billion-euro ban on exports to Russia, affecting high-tech goods, and the freezing of assets of several Russian banks.

Flag of the European Union
Flag of the European Union / AP

“There will be clarifications on how this [export ban] should be enforced, but this is a significant restriction,” Landsbergis said. “Our initial assessment is that Russian number plates will be looked at.”

The minister expects that this will cause no additional problems at Lithuania’s borders.

Russia’s future in international organisations

The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia’s membership in the Human Rights Council.

According to the Lithuanian foreign minister, other Western organisations in which Russia still participates should follow suit.

“Putinist Russia’s participation in international formats is, in my view, difficult to reconcile with the commitments made in these formats. Most of them talk about peace, mutual trust and common values,” Landsbergis said.

“Obviously, nothing links the civilised world to the state ruled by this regime anymore,” he added.

Gazprom
Gabrielius Landsbergis
Flag of the European Union
Mums svarbus tikslumas ir sklandi tekstų kalba. Jei pastebėjote klaidų, praneškite portalas@lrt.lt
