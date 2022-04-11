Lithuanian government’s fight against inflation: too little, too slow?

The Lithuanian government has put together a plan on alleviating the effects of inflation, with the parliament expected to vote on them before Easter. Observers say more effort may be needed within months – and it may include measures that the government rejects today.

Epigonė, a company that sells merchandise linked with Lithuania, says the last two years have been the most difficult in its history. As pandemic restrictions began to recede, the war in Ukraine led to a sharp drop in buyers – people got scared and started to save.

“Even the 2008 economic crisis didn't hit so hard,” Ernestas Paulauskas, the head of Epigone, tells LRT TV.

The company already has to pay for its merchandise at higher price.

“The increase in the price of raw materials, fuel [...], it has an effect, but we don't take it into account yet, the prices in the shops haven't changed that much, but we can already feel it ourselves,” according to Paulauskas.

Prices go up every month. In March, annual inflation in Lithuania stood at 15.6 percent.

“In the eurozone, [inflation] is somewhere around 7 percent, in the US it’s around 8 percent. In both continents, people are panicking that this is a very high inflation rate, and so 15.6 percent is really beyond belief,” says Rimantas Rudzkis, a professor at Vilnius University.

Lithuanian shoppers are very sensitive to prices, retailers say / BNS

Water, gas, electricity, housing, food and transport are becoming more expensive. However, economists say prices have risen less than average wages since the pandemic began.

“The average income in Lithuania has grown a lot. The bad news is that, unfortunately, not at the same rate for everyone. For some, it has grown by one and a half times, and by 60 percent in a couple of years, particularly in IT sector and so on. But in other areas it might not have grown at all,” says Rudzkis.

“For people whose incomes have not grown, of course, 15-16 percent inflation is very high, because, let’s not forget, this is average price growth. If we look at the essentials, there will be an increase of more than 20 percent,” he adds.

“Now the cost of meeting basic needs – heating, food – is rising. This is especially critical for people with lower incomes. Simply put, if you could barely make ends meet at the older prices, now you are completely out of options,” says Vytautas Snieška, professor at the Faculty of Economics and Business of Kaunas University of Technology (KTU).

Fuel prices are unlikely to go down any further, experts say / J. Stacevičius/LRT

The government has announced its plans to increase pensions, social benefits, tax-exempt income and child allowances. It is also offering subsidies on heating and for household electricity consumers.

“The government is presenting a package worth more than 2 billion euros. At this difficult time, we want to protect and strengthen people’s purchasing power. These solutions are certainly very expensive, but if nothing is done, the shock to the population would certainly be too great,” said Finance Minister Gintarė Skaistė.

“We are not going down the fragmented, isolated route of distributing money, but indexing certain essential amounts of social support, on which benefits, allowances, compensations, pensions and so on depend,” added Monika Navickienė, Minister of Social Security and Labour.

Most of the inflation comes from outside Lithuania: producers buy raw materials on world markets, and there is a new round of price increases. This means that new goods will be more expensive.

“Then, when they see prices rising, workers demand wage increases, which sets off a wage-price spiral. This is what inflation spikes are like now, they cause inflation expectations, and inflation expectations lead to actual inflation,” says Janina Šeputienė, an associate professor at Vilnius University’s Šiauliai Academy.

Shopper / J. Stacevičius/LRT

Double-digit inflation is now reported when comparing a given month with the same month last year. The Ministry of Finance forecasts that the average annual inflation rate will also approach double digits, which means that it will be close to 10 percent for all 12 months. Previously, inflation forecast was half as high.

Some economists say the package of measures presented at the moment may soon look outdated.

“This is just the beginning. We are seeing the beginning of inflation. We should not relax too much, in fact the consequences of all the sanctions [on Russia] are only just starting to be felt. There will be more to come,” says Snieška.

“Last year, the year before, the year before that – all these years have been very successful for the Lithuanian economy. Unfortunately, this may change and we should already be thinking about it now – the reduction of VAT on essential goods, and I consider essential goods to be certain foodstuffs and medicines. These are certainly worth considering,” according to Rudzkis.

Shoppers have noticed that some food prices have gone up. / BNS

However, he believes, tax cuts should not be extended to excise duties on fuel.

“So far, the declared indexation of pensions and other measures have been somewhat targeted, but, of course, this is only the beginning, and I think additional and monetary measures will be needed,” says Snieška.

In March, the parliament rejected a proposal by President Gitanos Nausėda to offer one-off payments of 100 euros for low-earners. The ruling coalition then said such a measure would have zero impact.

“How can there be zero impact on a person if they receive money?” objects Rudzkis. “Clearly, it will make their life easier. We are talking about people, not about abstract macroeconomic indicators.”

Economists say there are enough resources to mitigate the impact of the price hike – government revenue target was exceeded by a billion euros last year. Moreover, as long as interest rates are low, it is possible to borrow, if necessary.