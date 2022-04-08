LRT English Newsletter: Frontlines within

LRT English Newsletter – April 8, 2022

As devastating images and stories continue coming from Ukraine, frontlines are emerging inside Lithuania, too. Although Lithuanians’ support has been overwhelmingly on Ukraine’s side, authorities fear that Victory Day on May 9 can give occasion to express of sympathies with Russia.

Several mayors have said traditional events commemorating Soviet victory against Nazi Germany in World War Two – mostly celebrated by Lithuania’s Russian-speaking communities – should not take place this year. More than that, there have been calls to remove memorials to Soviet soldiers, and Lithuania’s cultural heritage body has said it will review criteria which sites will and will not remain protected.

At the same time, the government is considering sweeping bans on pro-Russian symbols, including the Ribbon of St George as well as the “Z” and “V” signs. The latter have already been used to smear a Holocaust memorial in Vilnius.

In high politics, former MP Zbignev Jedinski caused ripples when he posted, on his personal FB account, that Poland should quit NATO and align itself with Russia. His party, the LLRA, mostly represents Lithuania’s Polish speakers and has in the past appeared sympathetic to Putin’s ultra-conservative and religious policies. However, some LLRA members resigned after the party’s rejection of Jedinski’s statements was deemed not strong enough.



LITHUANIAN FILMMAKER KILLED IN MARIUPOL



The country mourns the filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravičius who was killed in eastern Ukraine while documenting the brutalities of war. Initially, reports claimed Kvedaravčius was killed by a missile hitting his car, but it later emerged that this could have been a decoy, so that his partner could safely transport his body out of Russian-controlled zone. Kvedaravičius was abducted and executed by Russian troops, his associate has said.

Lithuania’s prosecutors have said they will investigate the filmmaker’s death as part of their probe into war crimes in Ukraine.



NO MORE MASKS



This week, we no longer need – though are still recommended – to wear masks in shops, theatres, and restaurants. They are still mandatory in public transport and healthcare facilities, though.



SANCTIONS WITH LOOPHOLES



After revelations of atrocities in the town of Bucha near Kyiv, the EU prepared a new package of sanctions on Russia. Lithuania had hoped it would include a ban on Russian gas – something that Lithuania itself has done – and was somewhat disappointed that it only affected Russian coal. Why not candles and firewood for good measure, quipped the Lithuanian foreign minister for German media, while former president Grybauskaitė bemoaned the West’s “loopholed sanctions” on American TV. The prime minister deployed the discursive nuclear option, comparing the Russian government with Nazis.

For its part, Vilnius has downgraded its ties with Moscow and ordered the Russian ambassador to leave the country. It is also discussing a specifically Lithuanian option – ending railway transit between mainland Russia and its exclave of Kaliningrad. This could prove difficult to do, however, since it is regulated by an agreement between Moscow and the EU.



BLOODY PROTEST



Protesting Russian atrocities in Ukraine, a group of activists in Lithuania dyed a pond near the Russian Embassy blood-red. In another action on Wednesday, dozens of protesters lay down in front of Berlin’s embassy, deploring Germany’s continued purchase of Russian gas.



REFUGEE TRAFFICKING



Over 40,000 Ukrainian refugees have already arrived in Lithuania, most of them women and children. NGOs warn that human traffickers may try to prey on them, while prosecutors have opened a probe into suspected trafficking of 43 children.



EDITOR’S PICKS



– As the weather warms up, Lithuania is entering the tick season. Some tick-borne diseases prevalent in this part of Europe are particularly perilous, medics warn, and people should beware of ticks when camping or strolling in nature.

– Lithuanian seniors are among the most miserable in Europe, according to a recent survey. As the society continues to get older, boosting life satisfaction should be among top policy priorities, researchers say.

– The Lithuanian-born actor Ingeborga Dapkūnaitė, who was living and working in Russia for years, packed up and, together with her 5-year-old son, left their adopted country soon after Russian troops invaded Ukraine. She should have done it earlier, she says, but refuses to put blame on all Russians for the invasion and is uneasy about calls to boycott everything Russian. An exclusive interview for LRT.

– The war in Ukraine affected Eastern Europeans more than people in other regions. US-based Lithuanian author Vaiva Rykštaitė explores the disconnect between her own reactions and those of people around her who “understand me with their minds, but not with their hearts”.

– Although blue and yellow flags are already visible throughout Vilnius, there are more traces of Ukraine in the Lithuanian capital. A guide offers a tour along sites testifying to centuries-long links between the two nations.



Would you like to contribute to LRT English? Please send your suggestions, submissions, and pitches to english@lrt.lt